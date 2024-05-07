Youth on leisure trip drowns in Giri river

Nahan, May 6
A 23-year-old man died of drowning in Giri river near Karganu yesterday.
Gautam Verma, a resident of Mohali, along with his friends Rohit and Yogesh, entered the river for a bath around 4.30 pm.
Soon, he found himself caught in a deep whirlpool, struggling to stay afloat.
His companions Rohit and Yogesh raised the alarm to draw the attention of locals.
Despite swift efforts by the locals, Gautam Verma died before he could be brought out of the river.
The police said the body was handed over to the family after post mortem today.
The trio, employed in a private company in Chandigarh, had come to Yashwantnagar after taking a break from work.
