Solan youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Solan, April 10
A Solan youth lost his leg while trying to save two small children from being overrun by a train at Kleen area of Solan city on Monday evening.
According to the ward councillor Meera Anand, the mishap occurred when two children were crossing the railway line at Kaleen while going to market to fetch some articles.
Incidentally, the youth, identified as Ritik Satlaik, was also present there as the train was approaching. He displayed exemplary courage and managed to save the two kids by pushing them out of the track just seconds before the train overran one of his legs. The mishap occurred at a narrow stretch of the railway track which had little space for the hapless youth to save himself after he pushed the kids out of the track.
Left unconscious after the mishap, he lay on the track in a pool of blood for some time. No help was extended by the railway staff or the district administration to help the injured youth, alleged the locals.
He was rushed to the regional hospital by the locals and given preliminary treatment and referred to the IGMC, Shimla.
From there he was shifted to PGI-Chandigarh, where one of his legs was amputated during a surgery yesterday as it had suffered irreparable damage.
Satlaik is doing a private job at Deonghat area of Solan and hails from Gagna village in Chopal area of Shimla district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...