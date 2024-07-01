Youth shot at during Baddi cricket match

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 30

An old rivarly turned fatal when a youth Didar Singh was shot at in the leg by a fellow villager at village Thana in Baddi on Sunday.

The victim was referred to PGI Chandigarh and his condition was stated to be stable.

DSP Baddi Khajana Ram said Gurmeeet Singh, a resident of Karuana village in Baddi, shot at Didar Singh of the same village while the latter was watching a cricket match being played between two local groups at Thana village around 2:30 pm.

Gurmeet saw Didar watching a cricket match being played on a ground created at a brick kiln. He returned a while later and opened fire at Didar. The crime took place due to old rivalry between the duo, said the DSP.

Gurmeet fled from the spot after firing and switched off his phone. A case of attempt to murder has been registered. Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary said Didar Singh was a booth agent of the Congress.

He rued that despite telling the SP Baddi on several occasions about presence of illegal arms in the area, his complaints have been ignored.

