Youth shot at in Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 12

The Ramshehar police in Nalagarh subdivision today registered a case of attempt to murder against two villagers who shot at Ranjeet Singh (28).

Ranjeet (28), a resident of Ramshehar tehsil, told the police that when he was going home at 6 am, he saw a villager, Ramesh, standing with a gun along with another person and a woman near Byunkhari village.

On seeing Ranjeet, Ramesh started abusing him, following which Ranjeet fled. Ramesh, however, allegedly fired at him from behind which injured him and his accomplice also roughed him up. Ranjeet, however, managed to escape from their clutches somehow and reached the community health centre in Nalagarh. His condition is stated to be stable though he has been referred to the PGI in Chandigarh. Accused Ramesh Kumar of Badkhoa village and Rajeev of Tadu village have been apprehended and a .12 bore weapon used in the offence has been recovered. Further probe is underway.

Baddi DSP Navdeep Singh said the two accused had been apprehended.