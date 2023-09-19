Youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 18

Pawan Kumar of Jalandhar (Punjab) drowned in the Bhagsu waterfall at Bhagsunag in Dharamsala yesterday.

Sources said Pawan Kumar and his four friends had gone to take bath in the waterfall. Suddenly, the water flow in the waterfall increased. Pawan tried to get out of the waterfall to reach a safer place. He, however, lost his balance and was washed away in the water current.

Pawan’s friend informed the police about the incident. His body was found 100 m away the waterfall. He was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

