Youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall

Dharamsala, September 18
Pawan Kumar of Jalandhar (Punjab) drowned in the Bhagsu waterfall at Bhagsunag in Dharamsala yesterday.
Sources said Pawan Kumar and his four friends had gone to take bath in the waterfall. Suddenly, the water flow in the waterfall increased. Pawan tried to get out of the waterfall to reach a safer place. He, however, lost his balance and was washed away in the water current.
Pawan’s friend informed the police about the incident. His body was found 100 m away the waterfall. He was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...