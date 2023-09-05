Youth’s death: Probe begins against Baddi police team

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 4

A departmental inquiry has begun against the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Baddi police after an accused, who was nabbed by the SUI under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, died in an accident at Saini Majra village in Nalagarh.

The working of the SIU has come under a cloud as the family alleged that the youth died after being arrested on August 21.

The villagers comprising Jaswinder, Khushi Chauhan, Rajinder and others gave a representation to the Director-General of Police, Chief Minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition and demanded action against the erring cops.

Those facing the probe comprise an assistant sub inspector, three head constables, two honorary head constables and four constables.

