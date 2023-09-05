Youth’s death: Probe begins against Baddi police team

Solan, September 4
A departmental inquiry has begun against the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Baddi police after an accused, who was nabbed by the SUI under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, died in an accident at Saini Majra village in Nalagarh.
The working of the SIU has come under a cloud as the family alleged that the youth died after being arrested on August 21.
The villagers comprising Jaswinder, Khushi Chauhan, Rajinder and others gave a representation to the Director-General of Police, Chief Minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition and demanded action against the erring cops.
Those facing the probe comprise an assistant sub inspector, three head constables, two honorary head constables and four constables.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...