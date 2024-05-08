YouTube award for Una writer

Our Correspondent

Una, May 7

Gurmit Bedi, former Una Public Relations Officer, has received a YouTube Silver Play Button.

A writer and an astrologer, Bedi has amassed over 2 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also a recipient of the Himachal Sahitya Academy Award and state government’s Rajbhasha Samman Award.

Bedi said he dedicated this achievement to his followers, who had been appreciating his posts.

Sent from Scotland, the Silver Play Button was accompanied by a letter of appreciation by the CEO of YouTube.

Bedi said he was the first writer to have received the play button in the state.

#Una #Youtube