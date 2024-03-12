Himachal: Yuva Sangam students explore culture of Odisha

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 11

Under the ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ programme by the Yuva Sangam, a team of 45 students from Himachal Pradesh visited Raghurajpur, a heritage village in Odisha, to know more about the culture and tradition of the state. The students also visited the Jagannath Puri temple in the afternoon and were offered mahaprasad. Thereafter, the team offered prayers at the Konark Sun Temple.

During the traditional excursion, the Berhampur IISER team extended its cooperation to the Himachal Pradesh team. Under their guidance, the students visited Raghurajpur village and had a close glimpse of the state’s culture and heritage.

The participants delved into the intricacies of painting on sheets made of palm leaves. They interacted with the artistes in the village and learned more about the art form. The Odissi Nritya Parishad performers presented the cultural dashabuzha gotipua dance, which was appreciated by everyone.

The coordinator of the Himachal team, Harish Gautam said, “We are grateful to the Berhampur IISER team for having made us feel comfortable. It was their kind hospitality which made us feel at home and we did not face any problem during our visit.”

There was a lot of enthusiasm among the students to know more about the culture and tradition of Odisha and it was undoubtedly an enriching experience. Upon their arrival, the Vice Chancellor of the Central University, Prof SP Bansal was the first to inquire about the well-being of the students through a video conference.

Himachal team visits tech institutes

On the second day of the journey, the team explored the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar, learning in detail about the training provided by the government for the nationwide self-employment opportunities. The students also gained insights into various skill development programmes at the institute.

Continuing their exploration, the team visited the Institute of Chemical Technology, delving into modern research projects and chemical engineering. Dr P R Vavia, the director of the institute, shared information about the ongoing chemical projects nationwide.

The team also visited the National Rice Research Institute, learning about different rice varieties grown across the country. At the IIT Bhubaneswar’s lab, the students enhanced their knowledge of modern technology and machinery.

