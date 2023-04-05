Hamirpur zila parishad delegation meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

A delegation of zila parishad members led by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House in New Delhi today.

The delegation, which was on an exposure tour to New Delhi, had met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar yesterday.

The delegation included ZP chairperson Babli from Drogan Patti Kot ward, vice- chairman Naresh Kumar Darji from Jangal Ropa, members Asha Devi from Anni, Pawan Kumar from Dhirad, Rajkumari from Jahu, Raman Verma from Kharwar, Ranjit Singh from Baghehra, Madhubala from Bhoranj, Rajesh Kumar from Karer, Veena Devi from Barsar, Sanjeev Kumar from Dandru, Sanjeev from Lahra and Sanjay Kumar from Dhaneta.

Anurag said that the exposure trip would help the ZP members understand the working of Parliament. The trip would also educate members of panchayati raj institutions on various aspects and responsibilities of PRI members. The Vice-President and the Lok Sabha Speaker shared valuable experiences with them.

Babli Devi, chairperson of ZP, said that all members of the delegation were thankful to Anurag for his initiative and support during the visit.

