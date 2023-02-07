1 Song 7 languages- Indian and Korean Creators come together to bring us a treat

Tere Jaisa -the snap song is going viral on social media with its innovative approach to bring best of Indian and Korean pop music together. It is a wonderful collaboration where top creators have come together to create a wonderful foot tapping visual treat for the users.

The song featuring Aksh Baghla and Nitanshi Goel as the lead players is youthful, romantic song and uses colours to display the various essence of love and culture. The pop-ballad has an infectious energy about it, that is sure to soothe the audience ears as well as freshness written all over the visual style of the video. The multidimensional medium is sublimely beautiful with some glamorous performers that have been assembled across the country.

“The theme here is love and camaraderie. I have been thinking about doing this for past two years and when I got this opportunity from Snapchat it was like adream come true”, said Aksh Baghla, multitalented singer, youtuber, and content creator.

“I am such a big Kpop lover. When I got this opportunity to be part of this amazing song, I was like I have to do it… was a complete yes from my side”, says Nitanshi Goel who is a well known award winning actress in the Indian Television industry.

Akaash Thapa who is an avid Kpop fan and a supremely talented dancer mentions “ I was thrilled to be part of this project where we all got chance to do something unique together”

The song is a collaboration of artistes from different ethnicity in India who were chosen on their ability to act, shake a leg and look like Kpop artistes too!! There is Ardra Unni from Kerala, Sneha Bakli from West Bengal, Ansh Kukrea from Haryana, Noorin Sha from Punjab and Harish Dingwani from Madhya Pradesh. The final icing on the cake is the famous “Twerk” singer Aoora from Korea who pumps in more adrenaline tempo into the song with his quirky rap.

The Snapchat Village set is lit colourfully with a collage of these talented artistes in one frame and the choreography is done by Tushar Shetty of “ Badtameez Dil” who creates the mood for the Kpop song and dance number with his groovy steps that is bound to set the dance floors on fire this Valentine season.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.