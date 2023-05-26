10 Authors and book you shouldn’t miss reading this Summer

As summer has arrived and the days are long, it is the best time to get lost in the magical world of books! So sit back, grab your refreshing drink, and relax with a good book.

Sandeep Mathew's "Gin Soaked Boy"

Sandeep Mathew's book "Gin Soaked Boy" is based on a true story, exploring the hidden symptoms of depression in the cultural context of India. Written as 12 acts, it follows one boy's journey before succumbing to the condition. As a Sales & Marketing professional at Unilever for 15 years across various countries such as Asia, Europe and Africa, Sandeep draws upon his own experience to narrate this insightful book. During the pandemic, when people around the world faced tremendous loss due to COVID-19; Sandeep lost his best friend to depression. Perhaps if early signs were identified and appropriate action taken, another life could have been saved. Therefore, Gin Soaked Boy serves as an important read for anyone looking for an understanding of depression and its consequences.

Jeet Gian's "Father of the Bride-To-Be”

Jitendra Gianchandani, popularly known as "Jeet Gian," was a vibrant personality until his marriage. He is an established Chartered Accountant and the Chairman of JCA Consulting Group based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since 2001. Jeet is also an acclaimed author of two books - The 3 U-Turns of My Life and The Three Wise Monkeys - both of which received recognition across India. His most recent work, 'Father of the Bride-to-Be', sheds light on the beautiful bond between a daughter and her father on the biggest day of their lives - her wedding day. It narrates the story of Shakuntala who resides in Delhi and finds true love in Jacky Zinta after turning down numerous suitors yet fails to win his favor owing to various requirements. This book contains dramatic elements, love, affection, and relationships that will surely provide warmth.

Ikshvaku's "Sundara Kaanda"

Known by the moniker "Wordsmith" among his associates, Adithya Dokka - or Ikshvaku - is a 20-year-old undergraduate student from Loyola Academy, Hyderabad. He is also recognised as an acclaimed poet, whose style and sensibilities are reflected throughout his inaugural work: "Sundara Kaanda". This story focuses on one man's journey, but it is not just for a particular audience; rather, it has been designed to appeal to all. Ikshvaku skillfully crafts words to form a riveting narrative that rings true with its emotional core. An ambitious young man; he appears to have an exciting path ahead of him. The author brings a novel perspective to the story by depicting Baabi as a typical person, who confronts many challenges along the way, and strikes a chord with the fantastic too, by a metaphorical undertone alluding to Hanuman, tacitly implying that an honest man is but an unsung hero, gripped by the silent echo of livelihood.

Aaditya Sengupta Dhar’s “The Teen’s Guide to Saving the World”

Aaditya Sengupta Dhar is a budding teenage author with five published works to his credit. He is passionate about utilizing his imaginative powers to craft remarkable new realms. “The Teen’s Guide to Saving the World” is an inspiring and thought-provoking book that challenges the common belief that teenagers are too young and inexperienced to make a significant impact on the world. The book highlights the notion that the potential to bring about a transformation in our world lies within each of us, instead of relying on fictitious superheroes or legendary personalities. Dhar’s writing style clearly expresses his conviction that all of us can be ambassadors for change and motivates readers to take proactive steps. He stresses the need to link one’s talents and interests with finding answers to real-world predicaments, underlining the importance of having continuous assistance and motivation during the journey.

Shikhi Sharma's "Unbeatable"

Shikhi Sharma is a banker with an engineering background. She is the Branch Manager in Indian Bank and has a passion for writing about life. Inspired by the remarkable story of Tapasvi, Shikhi aims to make this inspirational tale accessible to millions of children and parents who are dealing with cerebral palsy. This work strives to offer hope that anything is achievable, whilst providing valuable insight into the subject. The Book, Unbeatable By Shikhi Sharma, is a work of non-fiction. This book documents a journey of exploration for Ajay and his family, as they encounter the complexities of cerebral palsy and stand by Tapasvi steadfastly. The narrative follows the life of a driven youth and an unwavering parent while traversing a society filled with doubts. Readers are also exposed to articles from medical professionals, special educators, and other individuals in this regard.

Giselle Mehta's "Vectors in the Void"

Giselle Mehta was formerly an Indian Revenue Service officer currently focused on a creative life. Her debut novel was “Blossom Showers.” “Vectors in the Void” is her second novel. It is an enthralling read which views history through the eyes of a single person who experiences multiple major events. Zara, the protagonist feels the consequences of both the Second World War in Europe and the Partition of India from her relationship with a French Jewish refugee. Later, the Sino- Indian War and the Emergency also affect her. Mirroring external chaos are tumultuous dramas of family life. This is a psychologically powerful tale of loss and solace, hurting and healing, times of truth and reconciliation. It excels in a portrayal of strong characters, weaving together in its plot their individually powerful stories.

Pushpak Sarkar's "Bliss of Childhood"

Pushpak Sarkar, originally from India, is a writer who now resides in New Jersey, USA. Having spent much of his life working in the corporate world as an IT executive, Sarkar's early work focused on topics such as Data Governance and Big Data, culminating in the publication of his book 'Data as a Service' with John Wiley and Sons. In recent years, however, Sarkar has turned his attention to the world of literary fiction, with his first novel 'The Song writer' earning praise for its unique blend of storytelling and passion for music. His latest work "The Bliss of Childhood", is a heartwarming coming-of-age novel that transports readers back to their childhood and adolescent years, when innocent friendships were formed, teenage crushes blossomed, love letters secretly exchanged, gossip circulated, and lessons of life learned. Set in the tumultuous 1970s, the book emphasizes the necessity of eradicating widespread societal issues such as corruption, parochialism, and authoritarianism from India.

Dr. Priya Dandage's "JARATKARU: An untold story of the first genocide of Aryawarta”

Dr. Priya Dandage is a doctor by profession and an avid writer. She is a gifted speaker who has also contributed essays, stories, articles, columns and stories in all the leading publication of Marathi. Dr. Priya Dandage has crafted a captivating historical fiction novel, "JARATKARU", which sheds light on the untold story of the first genocide in Aryawarta - a land rich in ancient culture and tradition. Through elements of history, mythology and fiction, the author weaves an immersive world that takes readers on an engaging journey into a tumultuous period of Aryawarta's past. The author creates a vibrant portrayal of the culture, customs, and beliefs of the time with meticulous detail. Moreover, the skillfully crafted characters have their motives and conflicts portrayed in a captivating yet realistic manner.

Nidhi Poddar and Sushil Poddar's "BLAZE: A Son's trial by Fire"

Nidhi Poddar is a woman of intrepid character who had to pass through ceaseless formidable challenges in her life while parenting her stout and inspiring son, Divyansh Atman, the protagonist of the story. She is married to Sushil Poddar who is a senior government officer who has been serving his department for the last 27 years. A tale of courage, love, and determination: Blaze is the story of Divyansh's journey in fighting a life-threatening illness since the age of 12. His parents, Nidhi and Sushil, experienced what it was like to watch their son fight for his survival. This memoir paints a picture of Divyansh's self-determination and unwavering courage to combat both his illness and any societal judgement he encountered along the way. Blaze is more than just a story; it is an expression of strength and resilience through adversity.

Jayakrishnan Sureshbabu's "The Stardust You Left Behind”

Drawing upon his varied interests in travel, literature, writing, and photography, Jayakrishnan has an exceptional knack for creating captivating stories that strike a chord with those he interacts with. Hailing from the beautiful Kerala region of India, Jayakrishnan was brought up by a family of strong-willed women which has made significant impact on his outlook on life, love, and every endeavor he undertakes. "The Stardust You Left Behind" by Jayakrishnan Sureshbabu is an exquisite collection of poetic quotes that delves deep into the intricate tapestry of love, loss, and longing. This book invites readers on a poignant journey, where every word carries the weight of profound emotions. With lyrical prowess, Jayakrishnan weaves a mesmerizing narrative, painting vivid portraits of love's ecstasy and the raw ache of separation.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.