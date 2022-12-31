123 Profit Reviews (Updated) The Big Secret System by Aidan Booth

Aidan Booth and the 123 Profit team are the founders of The Big Secret. The brand-new book reveals how you can make money using a 3-step system without any form of marketing. The 3-step process is comprehensive, making it easy to follow anyone.

After going through the book, you can sign up for a Live Profit Laboratory session to learn more about Aidan's profit system.

Any individual can get The Big Secret Book and Live Profit Laboratory session for free online on January 9th.

The following review has everything you need to know about 123 Profit, The Big Secret Book, and Aidan Booth.

What is 123 Profit—The Big Secret?

The new book by Aidan Booth and his team teaches a 3-step process that you can use to make over $180,000 within 30 days.

The one-of-a-kind guide is available online on the official 123 Profit website, and you can download it for free.

After checking the 123 Profit- The Big Secret Book, you can attend the Live Profit Lab Session, which is scheduled for January 9th. In the Profit Laboratory Sessions, you will learn how the System works and how to get started on the right path.

In the spirit of promoting The Big Secret, Aidan Booth went on a Euro trip starting with Monaco. He took a trip to Lake Como in Italy to visit the brain behind the business system. Aidan has been giving updates on his trip online on the 123 Profit website. He shares details about the business on his way to Lake Como.

Inside The 123 Profit Big Secret

The Big Secret is designed to help people learn about a breakthrough business system that can generate $183,103 monthly in just 27-word web pages. Aidan Booth and the 123 Profit team claim that the business system can make $10,914 daily.

The guide will help you find out how the System works, how to implement it and get started on your own.

Here are some of the topics in The Big Secret:

● How Aidan and his team a 3-step system that earns them $10,914 daily and over $183,000 monthly;

● Ways to implement the business system using a 27-word webpage;

● How Aidan created over 7 figure online income sources without marketing;

● The 3-step process used by Aidan and his team to earn $45,778 weekly and over $10,000 daily;

● How you can make $1,000 per 100 clicks with conversion rates of 62%;

● Why the business system removes the headache of customer assistance, suppliers, product inventory, and copywriting;

● The mechanism of a successful $50,000 campaign and a behind the scene of how it works;

● Ten benefits of the business system over other online business models, including the difference between The Big Secret and other online schemes;

● Life-changing results experienced by users after implementing the System;

● Three classified sources of Internet traffic used by Aidan and his team to appeal to customers and sustain high conversation to keep the income flowing fast;

● How to use shortcuts to succeed using the System, including an automatic method to earn a profit on autopilot;

● A golden ticket that will triple your income.

● After reading The Big Secret book, you can get additional information from the Live Profit Lab Session.

How the Live Profit Laboratory Sessions work

Depending on your schedule, you can attend the Live Profit Lab Session by signing up for free.

Here are the topics that Aidan will discuss in the Live Profit Lab Sessions:

● The 3-step process used by Aidan and his team to earn $10,000 daily and $183,103 per month without marketing;

● How to generate $1,000 per 100 clicks with a conversion rate of 62% higher than the average 3% rate of a regular eCommerce store;

● How to get around an "automation suite" to attain shortcut success.

The Live Profit Lab Sessions hint at what Aidan later discusses in The Big Secret book. You can attend the live sessions after reading The Big Secret or before.

The 123 Profit Live Lab Session is scheduled on January 9th, and here are the timings:

● Option 1: 11 am ET;

● Option 2: 2 pm ET;

● Option 3: 5 pm ET;

● Option 4: 8 pm ET.

All you need to do is click the link at 123Profit.com to sign up for the Live Profit Lab Session at your convenient time.

Aidan's Road Trip from Monaco to Lake Como

Aidan embarked on a trip across Europe to promote The Big Secret. He started his trip to Monaco, where he talked about the business system that helped him attain his financial freedom and current lifestyle.

Lake Como is where Aidan plans to end his road trip, which is a 5-hour drive from Monaco. He plans on visiting the brain behind the business system in Lake Como.

The first upload of his trip is titled Monaco: How to Achieve Financial Freedom. In the video, Aidan discusses his meaning of financial freedom, the importance of getting rich faster, the advantage of having financial freedom, and why he is convinced others can be successful with his business system.

Benefits of The Big Secret's 3-Step System

The main goal of The Big Secret is to help individuals learn about a business venture that can earn them $183,000 monthly and $10,000 without selling products.

The benefits of the special System are:

● Users don't have to create a product;

● Aidan and his team use a 27-word webpage to convert high rates and make profits;

● You don't have to sell any products;

● Users don't need to do product inventory;

● Get access to instant traffic;

● You will get high conversion rates;

● You implement the process in your spare time;

● The business system allows you to have fun and make money;

● The business is an investment that you can sell and make a huge profit.

According to Aidan, the crucial benefit of the unique business system is getting rich quickly. Here is what he says: "…and most importantly, it has the potential to generate enough money for you to do what you want when you want – forever – if you make the effort, put the work in and decide you want to finally build a wildly profitable work-from-home business."

How much can you generate from 123 Profit?

There are plenty of testimonials in The Big Secret and Live Profit lab from beta students who have earned huge profits from the business system.

Some of the testimonials in The Big Secret and other presentations include:

● A profit of $5,979 in 30 days of implementing the System;

● A profit of $2,231 in one week;

● A profit of $457.40 every 24 hours of following the System;

Aidan and his team reported a profit of $45,778 in commissions in 7 days, $155,993 in 30 days, and $937.10 in 1 hour by following the System.

About Aidan Booth

Aidan Booth is a successful online business expert who earns 8-figures each year. He is the creator of The Big Secret book and has employed over 100 people in the USA and other countries worldwide.

According to the book, Aidan tried his first online business in 2005 when he had a $90,000 debt, was living in a "crappy flat," and driving an old Ford Laser.

The first online business was about selling electronics on eBay. He tried other online business ventures including selling flowers and promoting local dances, among other businesses.

He began participating in various online training programs, and after two years of experimentation, the results were visible. He could make $100 per day, then $500 and more. Aidan finally quit his job and became free.

Currently, Aidan travels worldwide while his business generates plenty of income per day after only spending a few hours working.

In The Big Secret, Aidan is determined to teach other people how to become like him and enjoy the benefits of online business.

The working mechanism of The Big Secret's 3-step System

Here is an overview of how Aidan's business work as explained in The Big Secret book:

● You have a webpage that has visitors;

● The webpage has an "offer" with a "call to action.";

● The "call to action" entails giving your email, entering a zip code, or other information;

● If the individual submits the "call to action" requirements, they become a lead, and you start receiving commissions;

● Starting a digital marketing business is as simple as that.

● Some known companies pay as high as $185 per lead. Others pay less, but it is possible to generate more leads to increase your returns

The System works in a way that there is no selling or buying of products. The rule is to get a visitor on your webpage to submit basic information, and that's all. You don't have to do product inventory, talk to customers or sell products.

The working mechanism of The 123 Profit System

Aidan shares the 3-step process that anyone can implement to make profits online. Here is the 3-step System as explained in The Big Secret:

Step 1: Finding your Winning Offer

The first step is to identify a winning offer to promote. Register for an offer network that gathers business opportunities from various niches and payouts across the internet. In the Live Profit Session, Aidan recommends winning offers you can promote, such as credit repair, insurance, weight loss, and more.

Aidan suggests picking an offer depending on the size of your audience, your capacity to reach the audience, and whether you will use free or paid traffic or both. You can pick a winning offer from The Live Profit Lab Session.

Step 2: Setting up a Webpage

Once you have a winning offer, it's time to set up your simple webpage. You can create a webpage without any experience in coding or design. Aidan suggests creating the simplest webpage with no distractions and has the "call to action" feature. The goal is to have many visitors submit information on the call to action feature.

Your website should be easy to scan, just like one of Aidan's web pages with 27 words. Visitors quickly go through the page, sign up, submit their email address and zip code, and get your commission.

Step 3: Activating Traffic and Converting to Profits

The final step is to activate traffic to your webpage and turn it into profit. Depending on your offer and budget, you can work with a free or paid traffic option.

Aidan shares his effective traffic generation strategy to drive traffic to your offers in hours. The super-effective strategy will cost you $5-$15 daily to create traffic.

You can gradually increase your budget, look for more profitable opportunities, and set your business for greater heights. The plan has helped Aidan, and other people attain financial freedom.

More Benefits of The Big Secret's 3-Step System

The Big Secret program is an easy and proven business that anyone can implement to generate money online. You can make huge profits with hard work and effort.

Here are some of the benefits of the 3-Step System, according to Aidan Booth:

Off-the-chart conversion rates: according to Aidan, you can get conversion rates of 20% to 62%, which makes you earn up to $1,000 with only 100 clicks

No traffic issues: with Aidan's Big Secret guide, you can access free traffic, making it easy to reach a bigger audience. You can maximize your conversions and make huge profits by using both free and paid traffic.

No need for creating content: Aidan makes everything easy and attainable. You don't need to create content or product reviews to run your online business. You can start with no digital marketing experience and less overhead.

Creating an investment: A business that earns consistent profits is a valuable asset. You can sell your business in the future for a huge profit.

Faster results: it is possible to start earning profits as soon as you implement Aidan's System. You must identify an offer, create a landing page, and activate traffic. You can earn profits in less than 60 minutes with a winning offer.

You can use your online business as a side hustle: you don't have to quit other sources of income to create an online business. The choice is yours; if you want to spend 100 hours working on Aidan's System or use it as a side hustle.

The online business doesn't require any experience to start working. You can enjoy the System's advantages and generate income with minimal effort.

123 Profit Conclusion

The Big Secret: The "No Sell" 3-Step System We Used to Generate $183,103 in Just 30 Days is a book created by Aidan Booth and The 123 Profit team.

You can learn Aidan's 3-step System for starting an online business by reading The Big Secret book and registering for a Live Profit Lab Session. You can earn up to $183,000 monthly if you work hard.

If you want to know more about Aidan's business system, The Big Secret, and its working mechanism, or to register for the Live Profit Lab Session happening on January 9th, click on the official website at 123profit.com. The Live Profit Lab Session is scheduled at 11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm ET.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.