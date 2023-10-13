Hope springs eternal in the dynamic, ever-changing world of crypto. New cryptocurrency buying opportunities present themselves daily, offering investors potentially life-changing gains.

But with over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence and new cryptocurrencies launching almost every other day, digging in the dirt for diamonds in the rough can be tedious—even for the most experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Despite the crypto market’s shambolic form since 2022, new cryptos continue to emerge, looking to innovate the sector and solve actual, real-world problems.

Fortunately, the initial selection is here for you, with this curated list containing the 13 most exciting new cryptos of 2023. Each one boasts an array of value propositions and price appreciation potential. Read on to discover the new cryptocurrency projects worth investing in and ready to break out in 2023.

13 Best New Cryptos Breaking Out in 2023

1) The Memeinator (MMTR): Futuristic meme coin with one goal—to reach a $1B market cap

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): The first and only AI-powered, self-marketing meme coin

3) Chancer (CHANCER): The future of Web3 decentralized online betting is here

4) AltSignals (ASI): Setting the trend for AI trading signals on Web3

5) Metacade (MCADE): Building the industry-leading GameFi platform in 2023 and beyond

6) SupraOracles (SUPRA): Decentralized oracle solution powering dApps across blockchains

7) Kaspa (KAS): The next great Layer-1 making waves in the crypto world

8) OGB Games (OGBX): New cryptocurrency protocol building the “first metaverse based on real assets.”

9) Eneftiverse (EVR): An exciting and futuristic new crypto metaverse protocol

10) Theta Network (THETA): Revolutionary decentralized streaming network for Web3 media

11) Kava (KAVA): Layer-1 merging Cosmos interoperability with Ethereum developer base

12) Worldcoin (WLC): Revolutionary new cryptocurrency creating the first “World ID”

13) Optimism (OP): Best new cryptocurrency rollup carving out its own niche in Web3

1) The Memeinator (MMTR): Futuristic meme coin with one goal—to reach a $1B market cap

Over 20,000 cryptos jostle for our attention across online and social media platforms. While most cryptocurrencies often talk a big game about utility and the ability to solve real-world problems, the enduring appeal behind meme coins is simple: they promise amusement, and they can generate massive gains. Nothing more, nothing less.

The trouble is that almost 99% of meme coins lack value besides being cute and relatable. Case in point: Pepe Coin, based on the Matt Furie comic book character, notably surged to a 7,000% gain from April to May 2023. Savvy traders sold the top and moved on, but many remain holding heavy bags. Fast forward to today, and the hype has completely dissipated. Such is life in the meme coin market.

However, don’t let that fool you: not all meme coins are limited to only amusement and speculation. Enter the Memeinator: the meme coin with all the viral potential of a dog coin, coupled with the AI-powered ruthlessness of a cyborg from an ‘80s action flick.

The Memeinator’s goal is to identify “shitcoins” that float to the top of the meme coin market, expose them, and ultimately consume them in its march to hit a $1 billion market capitalization. And if you think that’s unattainable for a meme coin, just remember: PEPE Coin hit a $1 billion market cap in three weeks despite lacking a single iota of utility. Imagine what a meme coin with actual real-world use in the form of innovative AI like the Memeinator can achieve.

What makes the Memeinator one of the best new cryptos to consider buying in 2023 is its presale launch that started on 27th September. The project’s ICO for its MMTR token features a 29-stage progressive token price increase, starting from $0.01 and ending at $0.049 upon its release for public sale. Can you imagine sitting on a 390% profit—in bearish market conditions—just by participating in stage 1 of the MMTR token launch? Oh, and that one lucky presale investor will be entitled to an all-expenses paid trip on Virgin Galactic.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official Memeinator website <<<

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): The first AI-powered, self-marketing meme coin

For every meme coin that makes it to the spotlight—and manages to stay there (Dogecoin and Shiba Inu come to mind)— thousands vanish into oblivion after the meme loses steam and organic demand dies a natural death. It’s already happening to PEPE Coin right now.

That’s where Shiba Memu distinguishes itself from the rest of the meme coin pile. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), this meme coin scours the internet and social media platforms to gauge market sentiment.

Based on these insights, Shiba Memu then produces and distributes tailored content on these platforms to control its narrative and sustain engagement across online platforms—buoying positive price action in bearish times while responding to FUD that may arise during bullish conditions.

This innovative use of AI ensures that Shiba Memu’s hype and community engagement never plateaus—ensuring that the meme coin’s marketing efforts remain constant and consistent. The protocol’s native SHMU token is currently available at $0.032050 as it enters week 14 of its presale, having already raised $3.5m as it prepares for its release on the Bitmart exchange.

Shiba Memu is the first meme coin to leverage AI uniquely, making it one of the best new cryptos to consider buying in 2023. The SHMU token presale is one to join before token prices go on a potentially parabolic run.

3) Chancer (CHANCER): The future of Web3 decentralized online betting is here

Chancer is a promising new cryptocurrency project focused on building the premier decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) betting platform on Web3. Conceptualized by co-founders Adam and Paul Kelbie, Chancer tears up the rulebook by implementing blockchain and Web3 concepts to build a transparent, decentralized, and secure online betting platform—something centralized traditional online sportsbooks and casinos lack.

Chancer incentivizes users to create virtually any betting market and set odds as they desire. Be it friendly, “social” bets among friends and colleagues, or more conventional sports betting markets, you can wager on them all with Chancer. Moreover, the protocol offers passive income through staking and rewards and competitions paid out using its native CHANCER token. Ten lucky presale investors will be eligible to win up to $10,000 each in CHANCER tokens with the protocol’s $100,000 giveaway promo.

Early-stage investors can take advantage of the generous incentives Chancer offers during its presale phase. Initially launched at $0.01, CHANCER tokens will end the presale at $0.021. Early birds who are bullish on the growth prospects of the online betting industry in the coming years are lining up to participate in the new cryptocurrency’s launch. There is no question about it: Chancer is one of the best new cryptos to consider buying this year.

4) AltSignals (ASI): Setting the trend for AI trading signals on Web3

AltSignals has been an established name since 2017. With an astonishing win rate of 64%, AltSignals has garnered a following of over 50,000 traders as a leading trading signals provider in the industry. It’s now poised to make a big splash in Web3 with its upcoming ASI token presale.

The ASI token will underpin the launch and operation of ActualizeAI, a new trading signal solutions algorithm that aims to push the platform’s signal accuracy to over 80%. ActualizeAI will cover signals for crypto, Forex, contracts for difference, and traditional stocks, just to name a few.

Unsurprisingly, crypto observers predict that ASI could skyrocket in value once it goes live and is listed on major exchanges. Crypto observers are in line to profit substantially, looking at the token’s short-term and long-term prospects.

Currently, ASI is in its presale phase, making it one of the best new cryptos well-positioned to break out in 2023. Investors looking to leverage the protocol for its impeccably precise algorithms and upward price potential ought to look at the new cryptocurrency’s initial coin offering.

5) Metacade (MCADE): Building the industry-leading GameFi platform in 2023 and beyond

Metacade is an ambitious GameFi project recently launched in 2023. The new cryptocurrency protocol is positioning itself as one of the future leading lights of the growing, potentially lucrative GameFi sector—a sector expected to grow annually by 27% from 2022 to 2029.

Metacade is creating the premier GameFi ecosystem, leveraging blockchain to empower the gaming community and provide play-to-earn (P2E) and alternative income opportunities. It’s even incentivizing game developers with grants, building a potent gaming protocol at a scale previously not attempted.

In essence, Metacade will serve as the leading virtual hangout where gamers and developers earn by playing and creating games, meet like-minded peers, and directly participate in the evolution of GameFi. The platform is powered by its native MCADE token, used for all forms of value transfer. Watch this space: MCADE could become one of the top GameFi cryptos in the coming years.

6) SupraOracles (SUPRA): Decentralized oracle solution powering dApps across blockchains

Crypto oracle-based tokens are the future, and one of the most exciting new cryptos in this niche is SupraOracles. SupraOracles is a solid cross-chain oracle network designed to power decentralized apps across distributed ledger ecosystems while offering fast, secure, and scalable data solutions.

SupraOracles offers near-instantaneous availability between Web2 and Web3 platforms. The new oracle solution is powered by SUPRA, which also serves as the native token to deliver data feeds and connections across various dApps. SUPRA will also be the primary token for exchanging value and services on the Supra networks.

As an essential intermediary, SupraOracles is expected to play a key role as the flywheel that Web3 needs to reach Web3’s full potential. The oracle-based token has partnered with the crypto industry’s leading blockchains and dApps across sectors to create an oracle solution capable of serving the future of decentralized technology.

The protocol boasts numerous partnerships with leading Layer-1 and Layer-2 distributed ledger ecosystems to create a pioneering, enterprise-grade oracle solution. Currently, SUPRA is gearing up for its presale launch.

7) Kaspa (KAS): The next great Layer-1 making waves in the crypto world

Kaspa is a new cryptocurrency protocol founded in 2021, which completed its fair launch and public sale last May 2022. It’s a groundbreaking Layer-1 solution developed to support cross-border payments on a decentralized, open-source, and scalable protocol. Using the GhostDAG protocol, Kaspa offers near-instant transaction finality and enhanced throughput while offering developers an intuitive UX.

Kaspa claims to be the fastest proof-of-work blockchain, mining approximately 200 transactions in one block per second. KAS serves as Kaspa’s native token, facilitating value transfer and incentivizing miners to secure the protocol with its proof-of-work consensus mechanism.

One of the primary movers behind Kaspa’s immense growth and continuing development is its highly engaged community of users and developers. With over 80k Twitter followers, 40k Discord members, and 40k Telegram members, Kaspa draws momentum from its dedicated user base. Given the protocol’s innovative technology in the Layer-1 market and strong open-source community ethos, Kaspa is one of the best new cryptos to consider buying in 2023.

8) OGB Games (OGBX): New cryptocurrency protocol building the “first metaverse based on real assets”

Blockchain gaming is ready for a new sensation. Open Games Builders (OGB Games), a Metaverse-as-a-Service company headquartered in Spain, is ready to deliver its vision of creating the first metaverse based on real assets and connecting real-world organizations with Web3.

OGB Games is building a blockchain gaming platform offering exciting play-to-earn (P2E) titles—and their new cryptocurrency, OGBX, will serve as the key to accessing the protocol’s exclusive features and exploring the OGB ecosystem. Moreover, holders can stake, farm, and play games using OGBX.

The OGBX presale launched 15th September, 2023, at a competitive yet enticing price point. The token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, which may lead to a significant price boost.

OGB Games has partnered with several organizations, creating metaverses for the Spanish Golf League, the Campos Racing motorsports team, and a paleontology museum operated by the Spanish FACOPS foundation. Each virtual world will feature 3D-rendered NFTs of assets that can be traded in the Metaverse and then claimed in the physical world. Don’t sleep on metaverse tokens in 2023—starting with OGBX.

9) Eneftiverse (EVR): An exciting and futuristic new crypto metaverse protocol

Metaverse tokens are staging a comeback in 2023, with Eneftiverse as one of the exciting new market players in the sector. Eneftiverse is a new cryptocurrency and metaverse protocol enabling users to trade digital assets and explore virtual worlds for training, earning income, and leisure. Eneftiverse is pioneering the first documented use case of OLED VR headsets in Turkey, enabling immersive virtual reality training and entertainment.

The Adana-based protocol’s vision is to democratize the Metaverse, allowing everyone to access virtual worlds without paying exorbitant amounts. Its new cryptocurrency, EVR, will serve as the native token for the ecosystem. Prospective early-stage investors will be able to participate in the Eneftiverse ICO this coming Q4 2023. The EVR token presale will fund Eneftiverse’s development, mainly for infrastructure/architectural design, software development, and blockchain integrations.

Eneftiverse is preparing VR-enabled 360º tours for prospective EVR investors before its presale launch, giving them a glimpse of the future and a say in how the project evolves. Eneftiverse is giving away a $10k prize worth of EVR tokens and 5 Enefti-VR headsets in line with its presale. Eneftiverse looks like one of the most promising new cryptos in 2023—especially if you wish to invest in the future of the Metaverse.

10) Theta Network (THETA): Revolutionary decentralized streaming network for Web3 media

Theta Network isn’t a “new cryptocurrency” per se, launched in 2017 as an ERC-20 token and going mainnet in 2019. However, the new development surrounding its Metachain is making THETA holders bullish. In Q4 2022, the protocol’s Metachain went live, enhancing Theta Network’s throughput, customization options, and uptime. The update is expected to help onboard more subscribers to Web3.

Theta is a decentralized video distribution network whose goal is to build a network of shared content to reduce the traditional costs associated with running centralized content delivery networks.

Theta Network uses two cryptocurrencies to run its protocol: THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used to stake notes and secure the blockchain. TFUEL, on the other hand, is the Theta Network’s operational token users transact with while interacting with smart contracts or relay nodes to broadcast videos to a third party. Users earn TFUEL by rebroadcasting video streams to other users on the Theta Network.

The demand for decentralized alternatives to mainstream content distribution platforms is rising. Theta Network, along with THETA and its new crypto TFUEL, is the leading Web3 solution with a solid use case. That makes it a great contender in 2023.

11) Kava (KAVA): Layer-1 merging Cosmos interoperability with Ethereum developer base

Kava is a relatively new cryptocurrency and blockchain, enabling users to access DeFi protocols across distributed ledger networks. Kava serves as a Layer-1 blockchain running on Cosmos (ATOM), the interoperable “Internet of Blockchains,” a design choice that lends greater functionality, scalability, and security to the protocol.

This approach makes it a perfect choice to build a robust, thriving DeFi capability. Kava’s use of the Cosmos SDK framework and Tendermint consensus mechanism assures high throughput and low latency, essential for handling high transaction volumes.

The KAVA token allows users to collateralize their cryptocurrencies and create stablecoins pegged to various fiat currencies, reducing the volatility associated with crypto. Moreover, KAVA holders can earn interest on their holdings or borrow against their collateral using the Kava Money Market, the native lending and borrowing platform on Kava. Users can, therefore, leverage their digital assets to create alternative income streams.

12) Worldcoin (WLD): Revolutionary new cryptocurrency creating the first “World ID”

Worldcoin is a new cryptocurrency recently piloting its launch last July 2023, headed by OpenAI head honcho Sam Altman after three years in development. Worldcoin aims to create a World ID, or a universally applicable digital passport, using biometric data to prove holders are who they say they are. This digital passport uses retina verification and distributed ledger technology to constitute a global identity for “world citizens.”

Currently, Worldcoin boasts over 2 million users, counting for its beta phase, who are rewarded in WLD tokens as compensation for participating. And while many Web3 projects market themselves as the next big thing, Worldcoin has legitimate financial backers, a working product, and a solid use case that makes it one of the best new cryptos to consider in 2023.

Despite the concerns surrounding the project’s decentralization due to Sam Altman’s support for a universal basic income, Worldcoin could set the standard for a truly global ID. Worldcoin may also help solve the problem of AI and bots overtaking humans as its identity recognition technology further matures and integrates itself within the economy.

13) Optimism (OP): Best new cryptocurrency rollup carving out a niche in Web3

Optimism is a fairly new cryptocurrency launched last May 2022, which deserves a mention among the best new cryptos poised to break out in 2023. Optimism is a Layer-2 blockchain scalability solution built on and supporting Ethereum by enabling faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions on the Ethereum base layer. Optimism is readily usable by any EVM-compatible protocol.

Optimism hastens transaction processing using the Ethereum Layer-1 base layer’s security. Layer-2 scalability solutions like Optimism improve the performance of their Layer-1 counterparts. Since Layer-1 distributed layers act as the base, Layer-2 chains enable Layer-1 transactions to be processed on an entirely separate blockchain within the base layer. Optimism and its OP token have surged in popularity since its 2022 launch, becoming the second-largest Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution by Total Value Locked.

How to find the best new cryptos: 3 tips

Searching for new cryptocurrency gems in 2023 has become easier, but you must work to uncover them. You can achieve this with research and due diligence on new cryptos before parting with your money.

Here are three ways to uncover the next big new cryptos.

Presales and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs)

One of the most effective ways of finding the best new cryptos for your portfolio is by training your sights on upcoming coin launches and ICOs.

Some of the best new crypto coins listed here, topped by The Memeinator, are about to launch or run their presales for their native tokens.

Presales are a tremendous opportunity for intrepid investors to gain the earliest-stage exposure to promising crypto projects before the rest of retail gets a chance to—and before the bags seriously pump. In many cases, ICOs offer tokens at a massive discount. Moreover, many presales like the ones mentioned above incentivize investors to get in as early as possible to reap maximum profits.

Crypto market data aggregators

Data aggregators specifically focused on cryptocurrency can help you find the best new cryptos to buy. CoinGecko, for instance, is a data aggregator displaying an exhaustive list of cryptocurrencies, categories, prices, market capitalization, trading volume, and other statistics to help you determine whether a new cryptocurrency is worth investing in. CoinMarketCap is another crypto data aggregator worth following, containing much of the same information as CoinGecko.

Data aggregators focused on presales are an excellent way to find ongoing, upcoming, and recently concluded ICOs in crypto. One of the best resources is CoinSniper, which lists information about dates, presale prices, and how to join the hottest ICOs for new cryptos.

Social media platforms

Growth investors can also harness the power of social media platforms to find the best new cryptos to invest in. For instance, Twitter is one of the hottest platforms to get the alpha on new cryptocurrency launches and buying opportunities. Use search terms such as “new crypto ICOs” or “upcoming presales” to find the next potential 100x coin hiding out in plain sight.

Reddit is another excellent social media platform to follow, particularly subreddits dedicated to finding crypto gems, undervalued projects, and new token launches to participate in. It’s a great place to discuss such subjects with fellow crypto enthusiasts and weigh the pros and cons of investing in a new cryptocurrency.

13 Best New Cryptos to Consider in 2023: The Final Word

In closing, staying on top of the cryptocurrency game is crucial for growth investors looking to stay one step ahead of the game. By performing due diligence, acting on alpha, and strategizing in advance, you can make informed investment decisions on which new cryptos to track and potentially earn a handsome profit from in the future.

In summary, here are two basic rules to consider:

1) Brand new cryptocurrencies or new but already established cryptocurrencies in potentially lucrative niches offer a higher chance for massive returns but with increased risks.

2) Middle to high-cap tokens and cryptos in established industries are less risky to invest in, but the potential gains are likely lower.

This list of 13 best new cryptos with the potential to break out in 2023 will help you get a head start on which projects you can participate in straight off the bat—all of which offer significant potential to increase in value in the coming years.

Recap: 13 Best New Cryptos Breaking Out in 2023

1) The Memeinator (MMTR): Futuristic meme coin with one goal: to reach a $1B market cap

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): The first and only AI-powered meme coin

3) Chancer (CHANCER): The future of Web3 decentralized online betting is here

4) AltSignals (ASI): Setting the trend for AI trading signals on Web3

5) Metacade (MCADE): Building the industry-leading GameFi platform in 2023 and beyond

6) SupraOracles (SUPRA): Decentralized oracle solution powering dApps across blockchains

7) Kaspa (KAS): The next great Layer-1 making waves in the crypto world

8) OGB Games (OGBX): New cryptocurrency protocol building the “first metaverse based on real assets.”

9) Eneftiverse (EVR): An exciting and futuristic new crypto metaverse protocol

10) Theta Network (THETA): Revolutionary decentralized streaming network for Web3 media

11) Kava (KAVA): Revolutionary new cryptocurrency creating the first “World ID”

12) Worldcoin (WLC): Revolutionary new cryptocurrency launching biometrical UBI system

13) Optimism (OP): Best new cryptocurrency rollup carving out a niche in Web3

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.