1788 Quarter Coin Value Lookup: How Much is it Worth?

The US Mint issued the 1788 quarters as a part of a commemorative Washington 50 States quarter series. The first pieces celebrating Delaware as the first State to enjoy the Union appeared in 1999, while the last ones minted in 2008 were dedicated to Hawaii.

The group with 1788 struck on the reverse includes eight States that became a part of the Union in the second year of its establishment. Since most of these pieces are in pristine condition, the 1788 quarter coin value varies depending on the type, year of minting, and composition.

History of the 1788 Quarter Coins

Eight 1788 quarters are a part of the commemorative 50 States series minted for a decade. Their minting started in 1999, and the US Mint issued each coin type for ten weeks. The order of each quarter's production was precisely determined based on the year when a particular country gained statehood.

In other words, the term 1788 QUARTERS describes eight States that joined the Union that year. You can see this date besides the minting year on the reverse that was specifically designed for each State. Collectors estimate that at least half of the US population collected the entire series or at least some dates.

1788 Quarter Coin Value Guides

Eight States got the statehood in 1788. Therefore, beautiful coins with unique reverse designs minted in 1999 and 2000 commemorated these crucial historical events.

Georgia

Precisely 939,932,000 quarters appeared on July 19, 1999, celebrating Georgia's statehood date (January 2, 1788). Regular clad coins cost $0.87 to $5.84, while the value of those from San Francisco depends on their composition. Clad pieces are worth less than $10 while paying $33 for silver ones is necessary.

Connecticut

The total mintage of 1,346,624,000 quarters dedicated to Connecticut with a statehood date of January 9, 1788, resulted in their price range from $0.87 to $5.84. Only those with the S mint mark cost $9.36 to $33, depending on their composition. These coins were released on October 12, 1999.

Massachusetts

The Massachusetts statehood date was on February 6, 1788, while 1,163,784,000 coins dedicated to this State appeared on January 3, 2000. Silver specimens produced in San Francisco are the costliest, with an average price of $15. Clad coins are available for $0.69 to $4.63.

Maryland

The release date for Maryland quarters was March 13, 2000. You can buy most of the 1,234,732,000 pieces for $0.69 to $4.63, but silver coins can be worth about $15. They celebrate Maryland's statehood date (April 28, 1788).

South Carolina

Three mints produced 1,308,784,000 quarters honoring South Carolina statehood date (May 23, 1788). Pieces realized into circulation on May 22, 2000, typically cost $0.69 to $4.63, but you should set aside $15 to get one made of silver.

New Hampshire

The New Hampshire statehood date was June 21, 1788, so quarters dedicated to this State came to order on August 7, 2000. Thanks to a high mintage of 1,169,016,000 coins, you can buy clad ones for $0.69 to $4.63 or get a silver one for $15.

Virginia

The Virginia statehood date was on June 25, 1788. On October 16, 2000, the US Mint issued 1,594,616,000 coins to celebrate that. Most clad pieces are worth $0.69 to $4.63, but those made of silver can reach $15.

New York

The New York statehood date was on July 26, 1788. The US Mint celebrated this date by releasing 1,275,040,000 quarters dedicated to this State on January 2, 2001. The value of clad coins is from $0.69 to $4.63, while those from San Francisco are worth about $10. Silver coins are often twice as expensive.

Features of the 1788 Quarter Coins

The 1788 quarters have identical modified Flanagan's obverse created by William Cousins. Their reverse sides are unique, depending on the State they are dedicated to.

Reverse

Georgia - T. James Ferrell depicted the State outline, oak tree leaves, and peach on the reverse, along with the official motto.

Connecticut - T. James Ferrell created this reverse with the Charter Oak and corresponding inscription.

Massachusetts - Thomas D. Rodgers' reverse shows the State outline and Minute Man statue with added the Bay State nickname.

Maryland - Engraver Thomas D. Rodgers' reverse design includes the State nickname (Old Line), tree (white oak), and the Maryland State House.

South Carolina - Thomas D. Rodgers depicted State symbols (Carolina wren, cabbage palmetto, and yellow jessamine) besides the South Carolina outline and its nickname.

New Hampshire - William Cousins was responsible for this reverse look that includes nine stars surrounding the Old Man of the Mountain and recognizable motto.

Virginia - Edgar Z. Steever depicted three ships that brought 71 settlers to the new continent, including John Smith, who founded Jamestown.

New York - Alfred Maletsky created this reverse that includes the State outline, the Statue of Liberty, and the motto Gateway to Freedom.

Other features

These twenty-five cent coins are typically made of copper and nickel in a ratio of 91.67%: 8.33%. However, some proofs minted in San Francisco contain 90% or precisely 0.200942 troy ounces (6.25 grams) of silver.

Each piece has an edge with 119 reeds and is thick 0.0688 inches, which equals 1.75 mm based on the metric scale. Newly minted coins come with a diameter of 24.26 millimeters (0.955 inches) and a weight of 0.200003 ounces (5.67 grams).

1788 Quarter Coin Errors

Despite modern technology and the special care that the US Mint takes to produce flawless coins, the 1788 quarter set is packed with errors. Interestingly, some are expensive, despite the year they were issued.

Mules are the most recognizable and rarest 1788 quarters, with the correct reverse and mismatched obverse. The most famous are 19 South Carolina coins with the Sacagawea dollar obverse. One in MS 64 grade was sold at $66,000 in 2022. Besides, you can find coins with the following imperfections:

Undated (1999 P) quarters

Doubled dies

Double strike

Multiple strike

Overstrike

Off-center

Broad strike

Overlapped words or images

Missed letters or features

Die cracks, breaks, and chips

Quarters with raised lines

Bowtie nickel scrap

Quarters struck on an experimental or clad dime planchet

Quarters struck on the end of a Feeder Finger

1788 Quarter Coin Grading

Like other American coins, it is vital to have those from this popular series professionally graded to get the highest prices online or at auctions.

While almost all silver proofs are perfect and in PR 70 grade, you can see that even the best valuable regular coins are imperfect. In most cases, they have tiny traces of coin bags on the surface, visible only under a magnifying glass.

What makes 1788 quarter coins rare?

Since these coins were minted only 25 years ago, they are still available. Even though some can be expensive, they are not exceptionally rare.

Which 1788 quarter coins are worth a lot of money? 1788 silver quarters

1999 S PR70 Georgia (DCAM) - $6,038 (2007)

1999 S PR70 Connecticut (DCAM) - $1,610 (2007)

2001 S PR70 New York (DCAM) - $1,380 (2007)

2000 S PR70 South Carolina (DCAM) - $1,035 (2003)

2000 S PR70 Massachusetts (DCAM) - $1,006 (2003)

1788 clad quarters

1999 P MS67 Connecticut - $4,362 (2006)

1999 P MS65 Georgia - $4,200 (2022)

2000 P MS69 Massachusetts - $3,760 (2017)

2000 P MS69 South Carolina - $3,525 (2017)

2000 D MS63 South Carolina - $2,990 (2003)

2001 P MS69 New York - $2,585 (2017)

1999 D MS68 Connecticut - $2,300 (2018)

2000 P MS64 New Hampshire - $2,128 (2004)

2001 D MS68 New York - $1,699 (2023)

2000 D AU55 Virginia - $1,610 (2004)

2000 P MS65 Maryland - $1,495 (2005)

1999 S PR70 Georgia (DCAM) - $1,150 (2003)

1999 S PR70 Connecticut (DCAM) sold at $1,035 (2003)

What is the priciest 50 State quarter?

The most expensive specimen in the 1788 series is the MS 67-graded clad Pennsylvania quarter minted in Philadelphia in 1999. Its auction record from 2006 was $10,200.

The most valuable silver proof is the 1999 S PR 70 Delaware quarter sold at $17,250 in 2007. The sets' value can significantly vary. The priciest is the 1999 S PR 70 State silver quarter set, sold at $2,200 in 2012.

