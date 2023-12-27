 20 Important Social Media Statistics In 2024 : The Tribune India

20 Important Social Media Statistics In 2024

Social media is swiftly becoming the top choice as a marketing platform for businesses worldwide. 

However, these platforms keep on changing due to the algorithm. As a business owner and marketer, you need to keep up with these shifting trends.

To help you stay ahead, we have prepared this guide where we’ll discuss about 20 important social media statistics in 2024.

It will help you shape and adjust your social media marketing strategies.

Let’s begin!

  1. There are around 5 billionsocial media users

There are approximately 5 billion people actively using various social media platforms. For businesses and marketers, this massive user base presents a vast audience to reach and engage with their products or services.

Now, you can easily increase your organic visibility with the help of social media growth services. These marketplaces offer subscribers followers, likes, and views to help build your presence on different social platforms. 

  1. 70%of the people in the USA use social media

This figure demonstrates the platform's extensive market penetration in the United States, which makes it a vital conduit for companies to engage with prospective clients

  1. 3 billionpeople actively use social media on mobile

For businesses, this emphasizes the importance of optimizing content for mobile platforms to reach and engage with this substantial mobile audience effectively.

  1. Social media encompasses 45%of the global population

This extensive reach means businesses have an opportunity to connect with a substantial portion of the global audience through various social platforms.

  1. Ninety-onepercent of businesses utilize social media for marketing

It highlights its recognized value as a powerful tool for businesses to promote their products, reach wider audiences, and engage with customers.

  1. 59%of marketers leverage social media to generate leads and sales

This indicates the platform's effectiveness in the sales funnel, providing an avenue for businesses to convert social media engagement into sales opportunities.

  1. The anticipated social media advertising expenditure in the United States is $18.4 billion

It underlines the substantial investment businesses are making in social media advertising, indicating its perceived effectiveness in reaching and converting customers.

  1. 51%of users stop following brands on social media because of irrelevant content

This demonstrates how crucial it is to provide interesting and timely material in order to retain and expand a vibrant following.

  1. 48%of users choose to follow brands on social media for entertainment purposes

Nearly half, 48% of users, follow brands on social media seeking entertainment. For businesses, this suggests that creating engaging and entertaining content can attract and retain followers.

  1. In 2023, Facebook generated over $113.6 billionin ad revenue

Facebook's substantial ad revenue of over $113.6 billion in 2023 signifies its effectiveness as an advertising platform. Businesses can leverage Facebook ads to reach a vast user base and potentially drive revenue.

  1. 11%of Instagram users in the U.S. utilize the platform for discovering and shopping for products

This showcases Instagram's potential as an e-commerce platform, suggesting the importance of showcasing products effectively to cater to this shopping-oriented audience.

  1. 53%of Twitter users are inclined to be the first to purchase new products

For businesses launching new products or services, Twitter can be an effective platform to target this audience and create buzz around new offerings.

  1. 22%of users choose to follow a brand on Twitter

This indicates that brands have an opportunity to build and engage with their audience on this platform. Moreover, providing valuable content that encourages users to follow and interact.

  1. Every month, YouTube is used by a staggering 2 billionindividuals

Businesses can leverage YouTube's reach to create engaging video content and reach a vast audience.

  1. Every day, 30 millionindividuals engage with YouTube

Daily engagement from 30 million users demonstrates the platform's daily impact and the potential for businesses to connect with an active audience regularly.

  1. 17%of users opt to follow brands on Pinterest

Seventeen percent of users choose to follow brands on Pinterest. Indicating an opportunity for businesses to showcase products, ideas, and inspirations through visually appealing content.

  1. LinkedIn holds the first positionas the most effective social media platform for generating leads

For businesses targeting professionals and other businesses, LinkedIn offers a conducive environment for networking, lead generation, and content distribution.

  1. 94%of B2B marketers utilize LinkedIn to distribute content

It highlights LinkedIn's importance in the B2B landscape and emphasizes its effectiveness as a content distribution platform for businesses.

  1. TikTok is used by 20%of adults in America

This platform's popularity among adults signals its potential for businesses to reach a diverse audience, particularly younger demographics.

  1. 61%of active TikTok users are women

With a majority of 61% being women, businesses can tailor content and campaigns to resonate with this demographic's preferences and interests on the TikTok platform.

Conclusion

The future of social media is certain: it's sticking around. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and LinkedIn provide businesses with a new and effective means of interacting with their audience. Looking at social media statistics can help you whether you want to increase sales, retain consumers, or increase brand recognition. They help you grasp each platform better and decide where your marketing money should go.

 

 

