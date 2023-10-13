2023 is Ripe for these 5 Best Meme Coins

In this article, we'll explore the top five meme coins to buy in 2023. These projects not only come from established names but also feature exciting newcomers that could potentially shake up the market cap rankings.

Meme coins defy explanation at times, but each one of the best meme coins listed here will be covered in depth. The community ethos, token utility, and potential for explosive price action have each been weighed and measured, with a definitive list of the 5 best meme coins being formed as a result.

Without further ado, here are the 5 best meme coins to buy right now.

List of the best meme coins to buy in 2023

The best meme coins to buy in 2023 have shot to prominence due to their amusing community ethos and widely recognized mascots. The cryptocurrencies in question have each begun to make waves in the world of Web3, with each one containing more room for growth over the coming months and years.

This list was diligently assembled by a team of meme coin connoisseurs, who selected the projects after careful consideration of their long-term value proposition. Investors seeking to buy into high-potential meme coin projects ahead of the next crypto bull market are expected to do well by building a portfolio around the following projects:

Memeinator (MMTR) — A project that has been programmed to destroy overvalued meme coins in Web3 Dogecoin (DOGE) — The original meme coin in Web3 Pepe (PEPE) — One of the fastest-growing crypto assets in history Shiba Inu (SHIB) — A comprehensive meme coin ecosystem Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) — A meme coin that represents a large existing NFT community The best meme coins for 2023 — analyzed and reviewed 1. Memeinator (MMTR) — A project that has been programmed to destroy overvalued meme coins in Web3 What is Memeinator?

Memeinator was forged in the depths of the bear market to bring an end to every overvalued meme coin that exists in the world of Web3. The red-eyed iron figure was programmed to seek and destroy all other memes that lack any form of underlying value for their token holders and instead provide a highly appealing blockchain-based alternative to the community.

A core feature that makes Memeinator stand apart from most other meme coins on the market is that it offers a variety of features on a single platform. Among the utilities available to the Memeinator community are an AI-driven blockchain game, a dedicated NFT collection, and DeFi functions such as token staking.

To top it off, the Memeinator team has ringfenced a sizable marketing budget to help promote the native MMTR token across the internet. The team is hell bent on achieving virality, which could help drive the price of the native token upwards over time.

An early marketing initiative from the project will give one lucky presale participant the trip of a lifetime with a free ticket on board Virgin Galactic’s Spaceline. In an environment where most other meme coins share hollow promises of a trip to the moon, Memeinator will be sending one of its community members up into the stratosphere for real.

How does Memeinator work?

The Memeinator ecosystem is filled with community pastimes. One of the main utilities is the project’s game, Meme Warfare. This thrilling game involves gamers destroying other meme coin mascots using Memeinator’s in-built weaponry in a variety of over-the-top, Terminator-style ways.

Memeinator will also feature a dedicated NFT collection to reward early investors. This program is currently under development, and more details will be coming from Memeinator’s team shortly.

A staking program is also in the works now, where MMTR tokens can be staked on the Memeinator platform. This enables every investor to earn a passive yield on their long-term token holdings and provides a decentralized finance element.

Why buy MMTR?

The MMTR crypto presale has just kicked off, with the native token being made available at discounted prices during the event. Stage 3 has made MMTR available for $0.0112, a value that is set to rise to $0.049 by the final investment round.

After the MMTR presale is complete, the token will be listed on crypto asset exchanges and made available to a broader number of investors on the open market. The team’s dedication to meme coin marketing and the platform’s vast selection of community pastimes make it stand apart from the meme coin competition, and early price forecasts have suggested that MMTR could reach a $1 billion market cap over time.

2. Dogecoin (DOGE) — The original meme coin in Web3 What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was the first meme coin ever created, launched as a joke in 2013 by two developers who sought to test out the process of creating a cryptocurrency. It was originally intended as a playful response to the rise of Bitcoin, featuring a whimsical Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and a community that is known for its humorous approach to the world of cryptocurrency.

Since then, Dogecoin has become a widely recognized brand in the cryptosphere. The native cryptocurrency, DOGE, is a top ten crypto by market cap. It shot to prominence during the 2021 bull market after being promoted by several high profile figures online, including Elon Musk, who has repeatedly posted memes on Twitter about the movement.

Despite its light-hearted origins, Dogecoin contains several unique features that make it popular among investors. DOGE supports rapid cross-border transactions at a much lower cost when compared to traditional payment systems. Combined with its viral online potential, it has become a favored choice among savvy crypto investors.

How was DOGE created?

The Dogecoin blockchain started as a branch from Luckycoin, which, in its history, came from Litecoin, and Litecoin, in turn, originated from Bitcoin. This means that Dogecoin contains the same underlying consensus protocol as Bitcoin, which is the number one most valuable crypto asset in the world.

Dogecoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism affords it a high degree of decentralization and near-impenetrable security features. It is, by design, extremely robust, and it is also able to offer improved scalability when compared against Bitcoin. Dogecoin has lower block finality times and cheaper fees, which has led to it being widely used for sending payments across the internet.

Why buy DOGE?

Dogecoin remains the top meme coin in the crypto sphere, and several high profile people have announced their support of the project. There are millions of DOGE users around the world, and the native token is regularly pumped during crypto bull markets.

DOGE is well-suited for bullish market conditions, primarily due to its strong brand recognition within the Web3 ecosystem. New crypto investors frequently opt for DOGE as one of their initial investments in the Web3 space, drawn by its familiarity. During bull markets, rising DOGE prices tend to attract even more newcomers to the cryptocurrency arena, so acquiring DOGE during a bear market might well prove to be a strategic move.

3. Pepe (PEPE) — One of the fastest-growing crypto assets in history What is Pepe?

Pepe rose to prominence during the meme coin market mania of Spring 2023. The token was created in the middle of April, and by the end of the month, it had grown to a $1 billion market cap.

The staggering rate at which PEPE took off defies explanation at times. The cryptocurrency is based on a meme frog character that first surfaced in 2005 and has since become one of the most popular internet memes to date. Pepe memes can be seen in many formats, often being shared among crypto communities with a wide range of accessories and facial expressions.

With Pepe the Frog now being a pop culture icon, the PEPE meme coin managed to ride the wave of the meme coin mania. The cryptocurrency had a completely fair launch, starting from a $0 valuation on its creation date without any input from venture capitalists or other large investors.

The PEPE cryptocurrency itself is an ERC-20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain. The rising popularity of PEPE culminated in it being listed on most major crypto asset exchanges, including Bybit, Binance, Huobi, and many more. This has afforded PEPE deep liquidity pools for crypto traders, who now use the asset primarily for speculation.

How did PEPE grow so fast?

Meme coins rely on their ability to gain traction online, and Pepe has become one of the most popular memes in the world in recent times. The Pepe the Frog mascot means different things to different online communities, yet its widespread recognizability will have helped it take off.

Additionally, crypto investors are often attracted by the prospect of rising asset prices. Pepe was promoted on social media by prominent figures during its major bull run, which generated a snowball effect in terms of its adoption rate. By the end of the run, PEPE had skyrocketed from $0 to $1 billion in approximately two weeks.

Why buy PEPE?

PEPE is now the third most valuable meme coin behind only Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Since it has now been listed on major crypto exchanges, it is widely available to retail investors from all over the world. There are two key reasons that make PEPE a solid potential buy ahead of the next crypto bull market.

First, PEPE’s accessibility and ability to gain viral attention mean that it could quite easily attract a significant number of buyers during bull market conditions. Secondly, the Pepe the Frog meme remains one of the most commonly shared images on the internet at the moment. Both factors could help drive the price of the PEPE token upward in the future.

4. Shiba Inu (SHIB) — A comprehensive meme coin ecosystem What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu, known by its ticker symbol SHIB, launched in 2021 as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu is run by an anonymous team of developers, with the project lead being known by his pseudonym, Shytoshi Kusama. During the launch of Shiba Inu, half of the token’s 1,000,000,000,000,000 total supply was airdropped to Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum.

The airdrop stunt helped Shiba Inu to gain traction in online crypto communities. Vitalik was famously seen on the Lex Friedman podcast talking about Shiba Inu before he pledged to donate the entirety of his SHIB token supply to charity. The early events that characterized the Shiba Inu launch gave it global awareness, and the SHIB token soon shot to a $43 billion valuation.

Since then, the Shiba Inu development team has been busy creating a new ecosystem for the meme coin. SHIB is now the native token of a layer-2 blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The layer-2 network, known as Shibarium, is home to a growing number of dApps and users, with more than 1 million wallets being set up during the opening two weeks of its launch.

Shiba Inu is home to a large and dedicated community of supporters. The project supported the NFT art movement by hosting art galleries on the platform, and developers are now able to launch custom-built applications that can serve Shibarium’s large existing user base. Among the dApps being developed for Shibarium are virtual reality metaverses, play-to-earn games, and DeFi services such as borrowing and lending protocols.

What is Shibarium?

Shibarium is a layer-2 blockchain in the Ethereum ecosystem. It offers a greater degree of scalability when compared with the Ethereum mainnet and uses SHIB tokens as the native crypto asset. SHIB is used to pay transaction fees and also to support the network infrastructure by providing financial rewards to validators.

Shibarium is Turing complete because it is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This means that developers can launch smart contracts on the network using the Solidity programming language, which enables the creation of custom digital assets and full user-facing applications.

The blockchain has achieved rapid growth since it first went live in August 2023. Despite some troubles during the opening days, Shibarium now supports more than 1 million active users and has processed almost 3 million transactions during its first month. There have been 10,499 smart contracts launched on the network and 7670 custom tokens created.

Why buy SHIB?

Despite being created as a joke, SHIB represents a fast-growing meme coin ecosystem. DoggyDAO, the organization responsible for executing Shiba Inu’s community-driven governance requests, has also recently added several high profile businesspeople to its board of advisors.

Among those added to the DoggyDAO advisory board are former business leaders for Disney, NewsCorp, and Nasdaq. The project looks set to turn Shibarium into a favored choice among enterprises seeking to launch dApps to a large audience, which may include NFT media platforms, decentralized SocialFi, and many more blockchain utilities.

5. Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) — A meme coin that represents a large existing NFT community What is Milady Meme Coin?

Milady Meme Coin first launched in May 2023 during the meme coin mania phase of the year’s crypto bull run. The token represents a popular NFT collection known as Miladys, which has become a widely recognized brand on social media with a community ethos that centers around its prominent members’ large online following.

LADYS, the token that was created during the manic meme coin market of May 2023, uses the same branding as Milady NFTs. It is thought that the token was created as a fungible alternative to the popular NFT artwork, although it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not it was created by one of the Milady community members.

Milady Meme Coins describes itself as a project that seeks to appropriate the tokenization model to facilitate the appropriation of meme capital in the era of unstoppable meme coins, a description that has an unmistakable Milady-style cadence. LADYS rose to a $120 million valuation in the first week of its launch, a move that may have been driven by its crypto-native community.

What are Milady NFTs?

After launching in May 2022, Milady NFTs grew to a 5.48 ETH floor price in May 2023. The project splits the senses with a cute anime-style visual combined with hard-hitting vocabulary intended as a cultural reflection of the Zoomer street aesthetic.

Each Milady NFT is unique and limited edition, with 10,000 tokens minted during launch. The ecosystem is now home to a growing number of applications and real-world events for the community, including meetings at physical locations and a dedicated Minecraft server built exclusively for the Milady community to get together in virtual reality.

Several fashion items have been added to the Milady ecosystem, including a Prada bucket hat and other accessories that can be added to the NFT artwork. A secondary NFT collection was also launched known as Remilios, which represents Milady’s little brother who engages in reactionary schizophrenic aesthetics.

Why buy LADYS?

The Milady NFT collection is widely recognized among online crypto communities due to the prominence of its members. One example is Su Zhu, the co-founder of a venture capitalist fund known as Three Arrows Capital, which became insolvent during the 2022 bear market.

LADYS has the potential to ride the next bullish wave in the crypto markets thanks to its strong existing community and recognizable branding. The token has held up well relative to most meme coins, which may indicate that a portion of owners are expecting higher prices over time.

How we determined the best meme coins to buy Availability

It’s important that meme coins are widely available to crypto users, as they rely on their ability to gain traction and virality in online spaces. When a meme coin begins to gain traction, investors need to be able to buy it quickly and easily in order for them to benefit from rising asset prices.

All of the best meme coins are easily accessible at this moment in time. Most are available on centralized exchanges (CEXs), and the others can be swapped seamlessly on DEXs such as Uniswap.

Market Capitalization

The best meme coins on this list are each at different stages of their development. Some have a high market cap already, while others are still small-cap gems. This can provide a balanced investment portfolio for crypto users who are seeking to invest in the best meme coins for 2023.

Long-Term Utility

The meme coins listed here each have a degree of token utility. Pepe, for example, can be used for high-leverage futures trades on several notable CEXs. LADYs, on the other hand, represents a popular NFT community. Memeinator brings several major pastimes for the community to enjoy, and Dogecoin is able to process cross-border payments cheaply and securely.

What are the main things to consider when investing in upcoming meme coins? Your Budget

One of the key factors to consider when investing in the best meme coins is personal budget. Meme coins are some of the most volatile assets in the world, which means that the price can fall just as easily as it can rise. It’s important that buyers understand investor psychology in order to buy and sell at the right times. In the absence of that, make sure never to invest more than you are willing to lose.

Risk Tolerance

Cryptocurrency investments are naturally volatile because they represent experimental technologies and a brand-new financial industry. Many investors have lost money buying assets that they believed were trustworthy, only for the platform to suffer a hack or a security breach that sent the token price tanking.

It’s important for all crypto investors to understand the risks involved with the crypto industry. While successful projects can skyrocket in value and make a lot of money for their early investors, they can also include orchestrated sell-offs that send the price moving in the opposite direction. As a result, all crypto investors need a healthy appetite for risk if they are aiming to generate major investment returns.

Security and Regulation

Regulatory guidelines are yet to be fully established for the blockchain industry, and they typically differ from country to country. It’s important to be aware of the legal requirements that might affect you as an independent investor. With that in mind, it is always recommended that investors do their own research to find out how regulation changes can impact crypto assets.

Conclusion — What is the best crypto meme coin to buy in 2023?

As things stand, one of the most exciting meme coin releases of 2023 has been Memeinator. The project offers a suite of benefits to its community, and it remains in the earliest stages of its development. This affords every early backer a unique opportunity to get involved in a high-potential meme coin project before it gains traction online.

Here are the top three best meme coins to buy in 2023:

Memeinator (MMTR) Dogecoin (DOGE) Pepe (PEPE)

Investors may also be interested in creating a diverse portfolio of meme coins before the next crypto bull market takes place. With that in mind, investors may want to fill up a bag of every meme coin on this list, with each one containing the potential to appreciate in value over time.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.