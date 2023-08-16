 2023's Crypto Power Players? Predicting the Fate of Maker, Solana, and Breakout Star Pomerdoge : The Tribune India

As we look ahead to 2023, it is impossible to ignore the potential upheavals and advancements on the horizon for cryptocurrencies. Among those commanding attention are Maker (MKR), Solana (SOL), and the breakout star Pomerdoge (POMD). While the former two have already established their credentials in the crypto world, Pomerdoge is in its presale phase, creating a buzz with its promise and potential.

Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale

Pomerdoge (POMD): Rising Expectations and Historical Comparisons

The memecoin universe is about to be shaken up, as Pomerdoge barks its way onto the scene, poised to take on the legacy of Dogecoin. What sets Pomerdoge apart from other meme cryptocurrencies is its strategic incorporation of an engaging play-to-earn gaming model, giving it an innovative edge.

Players don't just participate for fun; they can earn through various competitive games and ecosystem interactions. This real utility distinguishes Pomerdoge from most other memecoins, bringing a refreshing twist to the meme coin landscape.

The gaming platform is the beating heart of the Pomerdoge universe, a global meeting ground for players to collide in competition, bask in enjoyment, and earn rewards all at once. Anchored on the secure Ethereum blockchain, this game promises not just excitement but a reliable and enthralling experience.

Pomerdoge's commitment goes beyond the thrill of play, with a solid focus on security and seamless functionality. Having cleared an audit with Interfi Network and declaring a permanent lock on its liquidity, the project emphasizes its dedication to responsible and transparent operations.

The excitement surrounding Pomerdoge's presale has already made waves, with millions grabbing POMD tokens at the appealing starting price of $0.007. This initial enthusiasm has led to comparisons with Dogecoin's spectacular rise in 2017, and some seasoned industry observers are already predicting a similar upward journey for Pomerdoge, possibly hitting the $1.00 mark by 2024.

Maker (MKR): A Gaze at the $2,000 Threshold

The ever-dynamic cryptocurrency realm has seen another spectacle with the impressive price trajectory of Maker. From a modest $500 in early 2021, Maker soared to an eye-popping $6,300 within a half-year, before a bearish tide dragged it lower.

Currently valued at $1,2042, Maker has registered a commendable 100% appreciation in just two months. The crypto community's eyes are now glued on iMaker's trek toward the pivotal $2,000 resistance. Breaching this mark could very well open the gates for another bullish Maker run.

But what's fuelling this resurgence? A peek into the technical realm offers some clues. Maker had been oscillating within a significant triangle formation on its daily chart. Maker's breakout from this pattern signaled an entry point, enticing a surge of investments and propelling its value upward.

While the sentiment around Maker is largely optimistic, its present market cap of $1.3 billion does pose some ceilings on its growth potential. On the flip side, emerging players like Pomerdoge are just embarking on their ascent. Boasting a lean market cap and an expanding community, the ROI on POMD tokens could outpace Maker in the longer term.

Solana (SOL): Riding High to $80, but still behind Pomerdoge (POMD)

Solana has been one of the few cryptocurrencies to defy the sinking trend since late May. From a humble $13, Solana saw its fortunes soar to reach a yearly high of $32 in early July. Though Solana later retraced to find support at $25, anticipation runs high among its enthusiasts.

In the ever-evolving DeFi landscape, platforms such as Hxro Network and Crema are choosing Solana as their preferred playground, hoping to craft the next-gen decentralized finance marvels. Given Ethereum's sluggishness, Solana stands poised as a robust contender to shoulder the demands of emerging DeFi 2.0 projects.

Market pundits foresee a rally toward the $80 mark in the foreseeable future. This would mark a 233% gain from the current price of $24. While this is impressive, it pales in comparison to the predicted 5,000% gain for phase-1 Pomerdoge presale backers.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

