3 Best ACs of 1.5 Ton 3 star

With over 30 years of experience, Hitachi Cooling & Heating is a leading air conditioning brand in India. They aim to enhance people's comfort by offering high-quality air conditioning solutions through innovative design, engineering, and manufacturing.

In this blog, we are going to discuss about 3 best 1.5 ton 3-star air conditioners from the brand.

iZen: Inspired by a duality design, iZen is a 3-star Inverter Air Conditioner. It has many advanced features and a unique appearance that will impress you.

iKasu: The iKasu series includes 3-star and 5-star Inverter Air Conditioners. These are designed to make your life comfortable and convenient while enhancing the look of your interiors with their sleek premium design.

Toushi Plus: The Toushi Plus series includes 3-star and 5-star Inverter Air Conditioners. These ACs can expand or adjust as needed to provide optimal cooling at all times.

Features that Make these ACs Standout

ice Clean feature (powered by FrostWash Technology)

ACs feature the innovative Ice Clean function, powered by FrostWash technology, which automatically cleans the air conditioner, eliminating 95% of mold, 99% of bacteria, and 99% of viruses. This ensures a cleaner environment.

Xpandable+ Technology

The brand's expandable air conditioners can increase their compressor speed from the standard rate based on the actual outside temperature and the cooling needs inside the room. This provides better performance compared to other non-tropical inverter air conditioners. Some benefits of Xpandable+ technology include 110% cooling capacity**, 35% higher humidity removal** and 30% faster cool down time**.

Long air throw

These air conditioners have long airflow that distributes air around the room for superior surround cooling.

Remote Control with Iconic Wave Design

The remote control features an artistic curve to enhance its aesthetics, as well as iconic wave design, night glow buttons for better visibility, colored buttons for easy access, and 11m* working range with 0.5°C precision control*.

AQtiv-Ion

Built-in ionizer, AQtiv-Ion releases negatively-charged particles to deactivate pollutants. This feature works in all modes Cooling, Heating, Dry, Fan, Circulation and Auto.

Hexa sensor

The new HEXA sensor takes care of any slight temperature variations as well as the performance of critical components to ensure worry-free cooling.

The Auto Coil Dry technology

It stops dust, debris, and pollen from building up on the evaporator coil. It ensures there is no bad odor during your experience by keeping the unit dry and clean.

UV Paint

All new air conditioners by Hitachi Cooling & Heating come with UV paint to protect the whiteness of your air conditioner.

My Mode

Now you can save your preferred mode in remote. Hitachi air conditioners come with 3 personalized modes with temperature, fan speeds, timers, and silent function. It saves time by remembering your preferences.

Hitachi air conditioners, equipped with Tropical Inverter Technology, feature a distinctive variable-speed tropical compressor. This compressor adjusts its RPM by varying the power supply frequency, thanks to the Seamless Cascade Vector DC Inverter System. This system includes a pre-installed microcomputer that controls the compressor's rotation, ensuring precise cooling tailored to the room's needs. This technology gives brand’s air conditioners an advantage over conventional inverter ACs. Additionally, the Stepless Compressor Control feature allows for smooth regulation of the compressor speed.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.