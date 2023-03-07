3 Coins to Buy Now - RenQ Finance (RENQ), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL)

New Delhi (India), March 7: Cryptocurrency has seen a tremendous increase in popularity in recent years, and with it, the number of coins available to invest in has also increased.

With so many options, it can be difficult to decide which coins to invest in. In this article, we will take a closer look at three coins that have shown great potential and are worth considering for your investment portfolio: RenQ Finance (RENQ), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL).

RenQ Finance (RENQ) - Best Multi-Chain Protocol

RenQ Finance is a community-driven organization that aims to provide a one-stop solution for all kinds of traders under one platform in the DeFi world. The project aims to empower its users with a comprehensive solution by providing a platform that has the benefits of a centralized exchange and beyond. RenQ connects all isolated blockchains and establishes a cross-chain asset exchange network, providing all necessary underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem.

RenQ Finance has a variety of features, including a multi-chain Dex, a wallet, an aggregator, perpetual futures, a vault, a lending protocol, and a DeFi and NFT launchpad. The governance token of RenQ Finance is $RENQ, which is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) and is bridged through all the chains after launch.

With such a comprehensive solution, RenQ Finance has the potential to become a key player in the DeFi ecosystem. The project has already gained attention from investors, with its recent presale selling out quickly. As more traders and investors discover the benefits of RenQ Finance, the value of its token is likely to increase.

Polygon (MATIC) - Best Layer 2 Blockchain

Polygon is considered to be one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in for high potential returns. As one of the largest and most valuable layer-2 scaling protocols for the Ethereum network, it was initially created to solve scalability issues on the ETH network.

However, with The Ethereum Merge, many investors were uncertain about the future of MATIC token prices. Nevertheless, Polygon has demonstrated resilience and sustainability by not allowing The Merge to significantly impact its token value, making it a promising crypto to invest in before 2023.

One of the reasons for this is the continued demand for higher scalability than what the post-merge ETH network can offer. Brands are still looking for solutions to increase their scalability, and they will likely continue to use Polygon to achieve this. As a result, experts anticipate that Polygon will continue to partner with these brands and expand its token use cases, driving up its prices.

Additionally, Polygon is a multi-chain protocol that is expected to launch on other blockchains. This expansion will increase the use cases and demand for MATIC tokens, ultimately driving up their value and benefiting investors who have invested in Polygon.

Solana (SOL) - Best Ethereum Alternative

Solana is a cryptocurrency that is poised to be a strong investment opportunity in 2023, particularly at a discounted price. It is considered by many to be the most significant competitor to Ethereum and has quickly grown into one of the fastest-growing smart contract networks. Despite being launched in 2020, Solana has already surpassed Cardano and is quickly catching up to Ethereum in terms of integrated crypto technologies.

Solana has several successful projects launched on its network, including the Samoyed Coin meme currency, Star Atlas metaverse, and the STEPN GameFi token. These projects, along with the platform's promising future, make Solana an altcoin to watch in the years to come. This is why it has earned a spot on our list of the best cryptos to invest in for 2023.

One of the main reasons Solana is a promising investment is its track record. Despite experiencing a significant drop in price from its late 2021 peak, it had already increased its initial coin offering (ICO) price by over 130,000%. Even with this price drop, Solana's resilience during market downturns and high level of developer activity have convinced many that it will quickly rebound.

Conclusion

RenQ Finance, Polygon, and Solana are three coins that have shown great potential and are worth considering for your investment portfolio.

RenQ Finance aims to provide a comprehensive solution for traders in the DeFi world, while Polygon and Solana both aim to solve the scalability issues faced by other blockchain networks.

As more traders and investors discover the benefits of these coins, their values are likely to increase. Meanwhile, RenQ Finance is predicted to be more profitable than MATIC and SOL.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.