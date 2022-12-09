 3 Cryptocurrencies you should know about Amid the recent Crypto Crash - Solana, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin : The Tribune India

As the recent FTX Token (FTT) is constantly driving the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) down, it's a great opportunity to grab these tokens at low values. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also in its presale stages, yet to launch in the market. It has finally stepped into the 7th stage of the presale, where 1 USDT = 3181.82 BIG tokens. If you are a confused crypto enthusiast looking for some innovative projects to buy by the end of 2022, this article will be a valuable read. This is a brief overview of the existing tokens, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), followed by the details of this upcoming crypto project Big Eyes Coin.

Will Solana (SOL) continue taking a low dip in the market?

Solana (SOL) emerged as a native crypto token back in 2019. Today, it has evolved as a sustainable blockchain network that provides a foundation for upcoming crypto newbie projects. Solana (SOL) is one of the cryptocurrencies supported by Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX Token (FTT).

Hence, there is a possibility that the recent collapse and bankruptcy might affect the credibility of the project. Thus, this external factor has caused a decline in the prices of SOL tokens. At the time of writing this article, the Solana (SOL) project ranks in the top 20 cryptocurrencies with a value of around $13 for each SOL.

Cardano (ADA) - Incorporating highly-secured smart contracts

ADA is the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano ecosystem. These tokens launched in 2017 and started working as governance tokens. Earlier, the team only focused on using ADA for empowering the token holders and giving them voting rights. But later on, in 2021, the team integrated smart contracts into the Cardano ecosystem. As of now, this cryptocurrency is supported by several smart contracts, including ERC-20 and BEP20.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Capturing Global attention

After officially advertising in Time Square, New York, the 3D cat of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ready to set fire once it launches into the market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme token, entirely operating through community support. Along with this, the project has incorporated non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Moreover, the developing team is working on designing a highly-interactive trade place where users can exchange their creativity. The maximum supply of the BIG cryptocurrency is 200 billion (200,000,000,000). Out of these, 80% will be available at the time of launch. The team has also kept a provision of 5% of the tokens for the charity wallet. The Big Eyes Coin team plans to use 5% to protect the oceans and marine life.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now in stage 7 of the presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is already skyrocketing - the project has raised capital worth more than $11.27 million, even though the project has not launched yet! If you don't want to miss this opportunity then grab your tokens now, you first need to install a crypto wallet of your choice. Then, you need to select from ETH, BNB, or USDT tokens to pay for the purchase. Once you have funded the wallet, confirm the number of BIG tokens you want to buy and lock it. You can get your tokens once the presale ends. Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are two heavyweights in the market. However, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is relatively new to the market. Hopefully, the project will turn out to be a valuable addition to the meme token niche.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is doing a bonus tokens giveaway. To benefit from the giveaway, just use the code: SUSHI938 when purchasing BIG tokens.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

