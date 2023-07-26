 3 Hidden Crypto Gems With 10x Gains Ahead Chiliz, Stepn and Tradecurve : The Tribune India

 The crypto market cap sits at $1.2T, and its trading volume has increased by 19%, causing Chiliz (CHZ) and Stepn (GMT) interest to grow. But, more analysts are gravitating towards Tradecurve, which has made waves in the crypto space with its outstanding presale performance. Today, we will uncover these hidden crypto treasures that may soar by 10x soon.

Why Is Chiliz (CHZ) Going Up?

The cryptocurrency project called Chiliz (CHZ) seeks to transform fan interaction in the sports sector. It has partnered with football clubs, such as AC Milan, and has introduced fan tokens, including the Socios.com app. In the past week, the Chiliz price has increased by 4.5%.

Recently, Chiliz celebrated an anniversary which caused the demand for its token to rise. With the growing popularity of sports and the increasing demand for fan engagement, Chiliz has immense growth potential.

As more sports clubs embrace blockchain technology and fan tokenization, the CHZ demand will likely increase. Consequently, this could lead to significant gains for Chiliz coin holders. Currently, Chiliz has a value of $0.07966 with a market cap of $562M, up 0.03% overnight. As a result, experts forecast a pump to $0.11 by December 2023 for CHZ.

What Is Stepn (GMT)?

With the help of the Stepn (GMT) app, users may earn rewards by walking daily. As a result, those who walk as part of their daily routine may now earn cryptocurrency while doing it. Over the past seven days, the Stepn crypto value soared by 14.2% as a judge recently ruled in favor of XRP. Thus, many tokens like Stepn displayed a bullish trend.

Currently, Stepn is worth $0.2453 with a market cap of $270M, down 3.90% in the past 24 hours. However, the Stepn token’s trading volume increased by 196% at that same time, reaching $366,864,247.

Moreover, the Stepn technical indicators show buy signals. Because of these factors, analysts predict a surge to $0.31 for GMT within Q4 of 2023.

Tradecurve (TCRV): Revolutionizing Online Trading

In June 2022, the average daily value of U.S. ETF transactions reached $202.53B. The Tradecurve (TCRV) team has taken notice of this market and aims to capitalize on it. It accomplishes this by allowing all derivatives, including ETFs, to be traded on one Tradecurve account. Thus, those looking to enter this flourishing market can now. 

Tradecurve, in essence, is a trading platform that combines the advantages of centralized and decentralized exchanges. Because of these combinations, users can expect low latency, slippage-free trading, fast order execution, and more. Not only that, they will also be privy to low trading fees and self-custody, thanks to its decentralized nature.

Above all, Tradecurve provides anonymity by allowing users to create an account using an email only (no sign-up KYC checks). So users will not have to divulge any personal information. Another key point is its features catering to experienced and novice traders. Some notable ones include copy trading and the ability to subscribe to automated AI trading bots.

Behind all these features lies the platform’s native token, TCRV, which is now in Stage 5 of its presale with a value of $0.025. If you are interested in this token that experts predict will jump by 50x before its presale ends, follow the links below.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised