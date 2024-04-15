4 Best Indian Web Series You Shouldn't Miss | Popular Indian Web Series

Gone are the days of mindless reality TV and predictable sitcoms. Today, the world of web series offers a treasure trove of captivating narratives, and India has emerged as a powerhouse in this arena. From heart-pounding thrillers to thought-provoking dramas with unique narratives, Indian web series have not only raised the bar for storytelling but also showcased the depth of Indian talent. Among the plethora of options, a few series have stood out for their exceptional content, gripping narratives, and remarkable performances that captivated the audience both nationally and internationally.

So, grab some popcorn, get comfy on your couch, and prepare to embark on a thrilling journey through some of the best Indian web series that you would not like to miss.

The best Indian web series to watch

Asur

Set against the mystical backdrop of Varanasi, "Asur" has a unique storyline that intertwines suspense with mystical elements. Intertwining with ancient Indian mythology in the hunt for a serial killer, the series introduces us to the dark and unexplored corners of forensic science.

At the heart of the story is forensic expert Nikhil Nair, played by the talented Arshad Warsi, who investigates a series of brutal ritualistic murders and finds himself drawn into a world of ancient Indian mythology and a hidden society obsessed with dark practices. The intricate plot of "Asur,” paired with unexpected twists, masterfully blends elements of the supernatural with a gripping police procedural, keeping you guessing until the very end.

However, with gripping performances and a plot that thickens with each episode, this series not only keeps you on the edge of your seat but also delves into the philosophical interplay of good versus evil. It's a must-watch for those who appreciate a series that challenges the intellect and tugs at the heartstrings.

Sacred Games

"Sacred Games" stands as a monumental show in the Indian digital landscape. As the first Netflix original series from India, it broke new ground with its raw portrayal of corruption, crime, and politics. Based on Vikram Chandra's acclaimed novel, the story delves into the dark underbelly of Mumbai, intertwining politics, crime, and personal vendettas.

At the heart of the story is Sartaj Singh, a cynical police officer who unravels a cryptic message from a mysterious gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde, about an impending threat to Mumbai, setting off a chain of events that spans several decades. As Singh investigates the mysterious warning, he delves deeper into Gaitonde's past, uncovering a web of corruption, political intrigue, and a hidden organization threatening the city's very existence.

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap and featuring a stellar cast including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Radhika Apte, the story of “Scared Games” unfolds in a non-linear fashion, with flashbacks and multiple timelines, adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

With its gritty narrative and powerful performances by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the series has been lauded for its intricate storytelling, stellar cast, and the way it boldly addresses social and political issues.

Overall, "Sacred Games" is more than just entertainment; it's a reflection of India's complex societal fabric, and if you crave a healthy dose of suspense and psychological intrigue, Scare Games is the best pick.

Criminal Justice

Adapted from the British television series of the same name, "Criminal Justice" explores the complexities of India's judicial system and highlights the struggle of the underprivileged and the fight for a fair trial. The plot revolves around a young man named Aditya Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey, who finds himself caught in a series of unfortunate events after a one-night stand with a mysterious woman.

The next morning, he wakes up to find the woman brutally murdered in bed beside him. Terrified and unsure of what to do, Aditya flees the scene but eventually gets caught by the police. The story then delves into Aditya's journey through the criminal justice system as he becomes the prime suspect in the murder case. He, along with his lawyer, played by Pankaj Tripathi, navigates through a plethora of obstacles to prove his innocence and uncover the truth behind the murder.

Overall, with its suspenseful plot and compelling performances, "Criminal Justice" is an engaging watch. Each episode peels away a layer of the intriguing plot, keeping viewers invested in the fates of the characters. In addition, Vikrant Massey delivers a powerful performance as Aditya, while actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff add depth and nuance to the narrative. So, if you love

The suspense and thrill of a crime drama combined with the depth of a legal procedural add “Criminal Justice” to your bucket list.

The Family Man

"The Family Man" is a masterful blend of action, drama, and humor, exploring the life of an intelligence officer who juggles between his secretive profession and his family life. The story revolves around Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who juggles between his secretive profession and his family life.

On one hand, he is a seemingly ordinary middle-class man struggling for life, but on the other, he moonlights as a secret agent, which even his family is not aware of. However, he is a dedicated family man, trying to balance his demanding job with his personal life, and the series explores the conflict between Srikant's duty to his country and his responsibilities as a husband and father.

As Srikant juggles between his responsibilities at work and home, he gets embroiled in high-stakes missions to counter-terrorism and national security threats. His job requires him to go undercover, infiltrate terrorist networks, and gather crucial intelligence to safeguard the nation. The series explores the challenges and risks involved in Srikant's covert operations, as well as the toll it takes on his personal life.

His wife, played by Priyamani, remains unaware of his true profession, adding tension to their relationship. Meanwhile, Srikant's colleagues at TASC, portrayed by Sharib Hashmi and others, provide comic relief amidst the intense action and drama. As the story unfolds, Srikant finds himself facing formidable adversaries, including terrorists, foreign agents, and internal traitors. Along the way, he grapples with moral dilemmas, ethical compromises, and the ever-looming threat of exposure.

Overall, The Family Man takes a more nuanced approach, blending action with relatable family drama. Manoj Bajpayee delivers a stellar performance as Srikant Tiwari, and with its blend of humor, action, and emotional depth, The Family Man offers a refreshingly realistic portrayal of a modern-day spy.

Bottom line

In a nutshell, the Indian web series landscape is rich and diverse, offering stories that range from the heart-wrenching to the heartwarming, the mystical to the all-too-real. Shows like "Asur," "Sacred Games," "Criminal Justice," and "The Family Man" are the perfect examples of this and have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also paved the way for more innovative storytelling in Indian cinema. So, dive in, explore, and discover your next binge-worthy favorite.

