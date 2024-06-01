5 Best QR Code Generators for Enterprises

QR codes were initially a tool used primarily by enterprises and large-scale organizations. Nowadays, almost all businesses, regardless of size, are using QR codes to effectively reach their customers.

However, enterprises continue to be major users of QR codes, and the applications of QR codes for enterprises have exploded over the past years.

If you want to utilize QR codes, you need to select the correct QR code generator platform.

Now, here’s where things get interesting.

Not all QR code platforms are suitable for enterprises. All QR code platforms provide features like customization and adding a logo.

But what about enterprise features like white labeling, bulk creation, folders, and subaccounts?

That’s what you need to look for when searching for a QR code generator for enterprises.

Let’s look at the five best QR code generator platforms for enterprises.

1. QRCodeChimp (4.9/5)

QRCodeChimp is the best QR code generator for enterprises. If you want to create and manage QR codes on a large scale, QRCodeChimp is the perfect solution for you.

QRCodeChimp offers a robust bulk creation feature that allows you to create hundreds and thousands of QR codes at once. In addition to being powerful, it’s effortless to use. You simply need to add the QR code details to an Excel template and upload them to the bulk creation module.

Another important enterprise feature in QRCodeChimp is domain white labeling. You can replace the default domain URL with your brand’s URL. Whenever people scan the QR code, they’ll view your brand’s URL. This will help you increase brand awareness and recall.

QRCodeChimp also offers folders and subaccounts, which are crucial for enterprise-grade QR code management.

The folders feature allows you to save your QR codes into different folders. You can categorize QR codes into folders for easy access and management.

The subaccounts feature allows you to add users to your account and give them full or partial access. You can use this feature to add your team members to your QR code generator account and work collaboratively.

Since we’re discussing enterprise features, it’s vital to discuss reporting and analytics. QRCodeChimp comes with a robust analytics dashboard that enables you to get in-depth insights about your QR code campaigns.

QRCodeChimp provides over 30 types of static and dynamic QR codes, ranging from common ones like URLs and PDFs to page-type QR codes like digital business cards and Pet ID Tags.

Apart from these important enterprise features, QRCodeChimp offers all the essential QR code capabilities like QR code customization, CTA frames, and adding a logo.

Last but not least, QRCodeChimp comes with top-notch security.

Key features of QRCodeChimp:

Bulk QR code creation and editing

Branding and domain white labeling

Folders and subaccounts for top-notch management

In-depth reporting and analytics

30+ QR code types

Extensive QR code customization

Enterprise-grade security capabilities

Pricing: Starting at $6.99 per month for 50 dynamic QR codes; forever-free plan available

QR Code Generator (4.2/5)

QRCodeGenerator by Bitly is another popular QR code generator used by enterprises. It offers various features that you can use to create QR codes at scale.

First, you have over 10 unique QR code types, including general QR codes like URL and text and also specific types like vCard and App Stores. You can create a static or dynamic QR code as per your use case.

Talking about enterprise features, QR Code Generator allows you to save QR codes in folders, allowing you to stay organized. You can also add other users to your account to work collaboratively.

With QR Code Generator, you can customize the short URL of your QR code and make an excellent first impression.

QR Code Generator also allows you to view scan analytics, but the dashboard isn’t as comprehensive as that of other providers. The types of QR codes available are also limited, and so are the customization options.

Key features of QR Code Generator:

Static and dynamic QR codes

Folders and subaccounts

Domain white labeling and branding

Reporting and analytics

10+ QR code types

Pricing: Starting at $5.00 per month for 2 dynamic QR codes

QR Tiger (3.8/5)

Next on the list is QR Tiger, another QR code generator with features catering to enterprise needs.

Let’s begin with 20 unique QR code types, ranging from URL and File QR codes to Landing Page and vCard QR codes.

QR Tiger has a bulk creation module that allows you to create up to 3,000 QR codes in bulk with a single file upload. So, if you want to make QR codes at scale, QR Tiger can get the job done for you.

Other enterprise-grade features offered by QR Tiger include folders and subaccounts, page-type QR codes, white labeling, scan analytics, and QR code integrations.

On the downside, QR Tiger has limited customization options, and its website also looks a bit outdated.

Key features of QR Tiger:

20 unique QR code types

Bulk creation module

Folders and subaccounts

Scan analytics and reporting

Pricing: Starting at $7 per month for 12 QR codes

QR Stuff (3.5/5)

Next is QR Stuff. This QR code generator supports a wide range of data types, including popular data forms like URLs and text, business links, file uploads, and contact details.

QR Stuff allows you to create QR codes of multiple formats, such as PNG, JPG, TIF, EPS, SVG, and PDF, in various resolutions like 720 dpi, 300 dpi, and 150 dpi.

You can create both static and dynamic QR codes. QR Stuff has an analytics dashboard where you can view the basic analytics, such as the total number of scans.

That said, a few essential features are missing from the product.

For instance, QR Stuff doesn’t support domain white labeling, and there is no option to add users or organize QR codes in folders.

Key features of QR Stuff:

20+ unique QR code types

Support for various file formats and resolutions

Static and dynamic QR codes

Scan analytics

Pricing: Starting at $12.95 per month

MeQR (3.2/5)

Let’s end the list with MeQR, another popular QR code generator with good enterprise features. The platform offers a wide range of QR codes for all types of business use cases.

Talking about enterprise features, MeQR allows you to create and manage QR codes in bulk. You can upload an Excel file containing QR code data to generate a batch of QR codes.

The platform has an analytics dashboard where you can view the scan analytics of your QR codes.

Other important features of MeQR include expiration management, scan notifications, and high-resolution QR codes.

Additionally, you get all the important QR code features like static and dynamic QR codes and QR code customization.

Key features of MeQR:

Various QR code types

Bulk creation and management

Scan analytics and reporting

Scan notifications

Pricing: Starting at $5.75 per month

Which features should enterprises look for in a QR code platform?

Here are some enterprise features to look for in a QR code generator platform.

Bulk QR code creation: Enterprises often need to generate a large number of QR codes simultaneously. Look for a platform that supports bulk QR code creation to streamline the process and save time.

Analytics and tracking : Comprehensive analytics and tracking are crucial for enterprises to measure the performance of QR code campaigns. The platform should provide detailed insights into scan metrics, such as the number of scans, location, time, and device type.

: Comprehensive analytics and tracking are crucial for enterprises to measure the performance of QR code campaigns. The platform should provide detailed insights into scan metrics, such as the number of scans, location, time, and device type. Subaccounts and user management : For large enterprises with multiple users and teams, collaboration features and robust user management capabilities are essential. The platform should allow administrators to manage permissions, roles, and access levels effectively.

: For large enterprises with multiple users and teams, collaboration features and robust user management capabilities are essential. The platform should allow administrators to manage permissions, roles, and access levels effectively. Folders management : Enterprises often need to organize QR codes for better management and accessibility. Look for a QR code generator platform that allows you to organize QR codes into folders based on projects, campaigns, departments, or any other relevant criteria.

: Enterprises often need to organize QR codes for better management and accessibility. Look for a QR code generator platform that allows you to organize QR codes into folders based on projects, campaigns, departments, or any other relevant criteria. Security: Look for a QR code generator that deploys top-notch security practices. These include compliance with all the essential security standards, like SOC-2 and GDPR, along with other security best practices.

Final thoughts

QR codes have myriad applications for enterprises. However, choosing the right QR code platform is instrumental in unleashing the true potential of QR codes.

When searching for a QR code platform, look for enterprise features like bulk creation, folders and subaccounts, white labeling, and in-depth analytics. That said, it’s equally important to consider the fundamental QR code features like customization, branding, and adding a call to action.

