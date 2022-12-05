 5 Radha Krishna Statues From Exotic India Art to Gift This Wedding Season : The Tribune India

5 Radha Krishna Statues From Exotic India Art to Gift This Wedding Season

Exotic India offers a unique range of goods that capture India's cultural traditions and way of life. We enrich your quality of life by bringing the best of India into every area and nook of your being. In order to make India's culture and art available to everyone, we design and acquire our selection of hand-picked products while strictly adhering to our Fair Trade policy. These products highlight India's renowned arts, crafts, and spiritual depth.

We give back by offering revenues to support our culture that inspires us while simultaneously conserving its traditions as we pick goods from artisans, designers, and artists who use traditional techniques, skills, and hand-based processes.

 

24" Krishna Playing Flute With Radha Dancing | Fine Stone Work- 

Stone is the sole material in which ancient monumental sculpture, together with lesser clay pieces, has survived, just like in Indian sculpture. We have a 24" Krishna Playing Flute With Radha Dancing | Fine Stone Work from Exotic India Art, which is a sophisticated gift to give someone for their wedding as it symbolizes the epitome of heavenly love: Krishna, the God of love. And man can experience the manifestation of divine love since it permeates every part of him. The heart of a human serves as a flute, and a heart that has been removed will turn into a flute for the God of Love to play. While Radha, the feminine, is occasionally thought of as a personification of the human soul, Krishna is frequently seen as a depiction of God.

Price-Rs.53,648 

Available at- https://www.exoticindiaart.com/product/sculptures/24-krishna-playing-flute-with-radha-dancing-fine-stone-work-miw556/ 

 

18" Radha Krishna in a Beautiful Pose-

Stones made of grey agate represent courage and strength. The significance of the colour grey is experience-based wisdom. It also communicates respect, honour, and repentance. The colour of sufficiency and modesty, in colour psychology, grey is a representation of harmony and neutrality. The fact that it is a tint between black and white is probably where its connotation as a colour comes from. Radha-Krishna encourages us to be accepting of everything and to get to know our spouses completely. We will thus gift a new pair an 18-inch Radha Krishna in a Beautiful Pose from Exotic India Art to help them on their new life's journey.

Price- Rs.73,500 

Available at- https://www.exoticindiaart.com/product/sculptures/18-radha-krishna-in-beautiful-pose-miw629/  

 

 11'' Hindu Deities Radha Krishna Under The Tree | Stone Statue- 

The Radha Krishna idol is a charming and lightweight household item that would make an excellent wedding gift. By placing a statue of Krishna there, you welcome all the blessings he brings into your house. Both Radha and Krishna are manifestations, and the image of them as an incarnated pair can have an effect on how partners interact with one another in a family. This gentle influence will bring a lot of fantastic energy and happiness into homes, driving away all negative feelings and thoughts. The sheer magnitude of this sculpture, Radha Krishna Under the Tree from Exotic India Art, is astounding.

Price-Rs.33,000

Available at- https://www.exoticindiaart.com/product/sculptures/11-hindu-deities-radha-krishna-under-tree-stone-statue-miw603/  

11" Standing Radha Krishna- 

The dark stone, however, draws attention to how brilliant the ornamentation is. The oldest and most ancient temples in North India are built entirely out of black stone. According to Vastu, it is advised to place the standing statue of Radha Krishna in a well-lit spot and to face it east-west rather than north-south. Therefore, this wedding season, Exotic India Art recommends gifting a 11" Standing Radha Krishna. 

 Price-Rs.23,000

Available at-  https://www.exoticindiaart.com/product/sculptures/11-standing-radha-krishna-miw639/  .

13" Lord Krishna With Radha Seated On Throne | Wooden Statue-

The history of wooden art sculptures is extensive and diverse. The Radha Krishna sculpture for the home is handcrafted from the finest wood and delicately embellished with carvings that highlight the most beautiful attributes of Radha and Lord Krishna's heavenly faces. Radha and Krishna's union is the best example of sincere love and purity in a relationship. Thus, a wooden-carved Radhi Krishna murti is the ideal gift option for newlyweds.

Price- Rs.29,624

Available at- https://www.exoticindiaart.com/product/sculptures/13-lord-krishna-with-radha-seated-on-throne-wooden-statue-miv550/ 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

