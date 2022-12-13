5 Reasons Why Furniture Renting is the New Way of Life!

Mumbai, December 13: What if we told you there was a simpler way to get your furniture - more wisely and that too without compromising quality, design, or your budget?

Now, what if we told you that renting furniture was the answer?

The trend of getting furniture on rent has increased over the past few years, particularly among younger folks who want a more flexible lifestyle. Even bigger brands like Ikea have recently started considering the leasing option to switch to a circular economic model by 2030. In addition to being more economical, furniture rentals give customers more freedom when furnishing a property.

We pay for our monthly Prime or Netflix subscriptions and rent our houses and cars. Why shouldn't we rent furniture then? Since you can't be sure where you'll live in five years, purchasing a 15,000 sofa doesn't make much sense. Don’t you think?

The new generation is accepting renting as their new way of living. They prefer taking their furniture on rent, in fact. It’s more convenient, they say. And they are right. You get to save your time, money, energy, and whatnot.

Here are five reasons, advantages rather, for renting furniture in case you are still not convinced –

1. Renting furniture saves you a lot of money!

People spend thousands on movers or relocating service providers to completely furnish a house. You might be able to save a huge amount by taking all your furniture on rent.

Only a few furniture rental businesses, like Cityfurnish, provide packages with monthly rates as low as Rs 499. This means that for a modest monthly fee, you may enjoy a fully equipped bedroom, living room, and home office. Most of the time, these companies provide you with the choice to buy the furniture after your lease expires. If purchasing isn't for you, you can simply return the products you rented; they will either be repaired or sold again. However, if renting is not really your thing, you can still go for great affordable options like Zior, who provides good furniture packages at highly affordable rates, and you can furnish your entire house in one go without hassle!

2. Style your home the way you want

Finding furniture pieces that can work best with your changing styles, tastes, or furnishing preferences is one of the most difficult aspects of decorating a new room. Renting furniture allows you the flexibility to alter your look as frequently as trends do. Every season, you can find new collections and the latest and hottest design trends. Cityfurnish collections were inspired by the latest trends that keep emerging. Saw a new couch that you want? You can simply return the sofa that you’re currently renting and get the new one that you want. That won’t be possible if you purchase your furniture. Not unless you are rich and can afford to purchase new furniture every now and then.

Furniture rentals give you the freedom to update whenever you want; however you want!

3. Renting furniture is more sustainable.

Most of the furniture is built of plastic, wood, foam, as well as other non-biodegradable elements; therefore, it can take a very long time for them to decompose completely. Renting furniture ensures that these products have a longer lifespan in addition to investing in components that you truly need. In addition to maximizing the use of the furniture until it can be recycled, this reduces the need for new products.

Renting furniture allows you to get the high-quality items you need while lowering your environmental impact. To extend the life of its furniture, furniture rental firms preserve it in excellent shape. After thoroughly cleaning each item, they lend it to new customers who want to profit from renting furniture. Because of this procedure, the furniture may be used for longer than when it was first acquired, lowering its environmental effect.

4. Flexibility

The main advantage of taking furniture on rent is the flexibility it offers. Renting gives you the freedom to pick the items you desire and for the duration for which you need them. You never know what life may throw at you; perhaps your favourite job will need you to relocate across the nation in a few months, or perhaps a pandemic will strike, and you will want a temporary home office solution since you are unsure of when you will be able to return to the office.

Moreover, renting allows you to have no long-term obligations or restrictions. Regardless of your scenario, you can want temporary furniture, in which case renting furniture is a great way to stay away from expensive long-term commitments.

Renting furniture gives you the flexibility to choose and rent whichever pieces of furniture you want without having to compromise on your style or your budget.

5. Renting makes moving easy

Renting furniture makes it simple to locate and move everything you need for your house. They deliver a complete home furniture set to you when you need it and will pick it up when you are ready to move on to your next chapter of life. So, leave moving companies behind! You don't need to waste thousands of rupees on them. For every product that you want to rent, we ship to your doorstep when you rent from Cityfurnish. We'll pick up your furniture as soon as you're done. It truly is that simple.

In addition, you save time and effort by not having to put together furniture. As a result, you can focus more time and energy on organizing your housewarming celebration and less time on assembling furniture.

Final Words

Renting furniture has a ton of advantages. It not only saves you money but also gives you a sense of freedom. You choose the furniture, order within minutes, and that’s it! You don’t have to go through any hassle. And to make your experience simpler, Cityfurnish offers convenience, affordability, and a lot of other perks. Check out the website and rent the furniture that you want at the most affordable rates. Get it all delivered and set up at no extra costs.

