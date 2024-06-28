 5 Signs You Need to Book an Appointment with an Orthopaedician : The Tribune India



5 Signs You Need to Book an Appointment with an Orthopaedician

Your musculoskeletal health is crucial for maintaining mobility and quality of life. Recognising the signs that indicate a need for specialised orthopaedic care is essential for timely intervention and effective treatment.

Your musculoskeletal system, comprising bones, muscles, tendons, joints, and ligaments, enables your body to move. If any of these parts malfunction, they can cause pain and mobility issues. While minor aches can often be managed at home, more serious conditions should be evaluated by an orthopaedic specialist, also known as an orthopaedician. An orthopaedic specialist is a doctor who focuses on diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal problems. One such best orthopaedician in Noida is Dr Rahul Gupta, who specialises in diagnosing, managing and treating various orthopaedic conditions. It can be challenging to know when to let an issue heal on its own and when to seek professional care. To assist you, here are some key indicators that suggest it is time to see an orthopaedic specialist.

When to Consult an Orthopaedician?

Here are some warning signs that indicate the need for a consultation with an orthopaedic specialist like Dr Rahul Gupta.

  1. Decreased Range of Motion

If your range of motion has decreased noticeably, it is a key indicator that you should see an orthopaedic specialist. This occurs when a joint in your body cannot move to its full capacity. Several issues can cause this symptom, including infection, fracture, cartilage tears, joint dislocation, or foreign materials in the joints. Consulting a specialist is crucial for diagnosing the underlying cause. Often, surgical intervention may be necessary, guided by an experienced orthopaedic surgeon, to restore full movement.

  1. Pain Due to Repetitive Motion

Pain from repetitive motion is a common reason to visit an orthopaedic specialist. Your joints are designed to move but can be strained by repetitive motions, especially if performed with poor form. Common overuse injuries include:

  • Golfer’s elbow
  • Tennis elbow
  • Swimmer’s shoulder
  • Tendonitis
  • Carpal tunnel syndrome
  • Bursitis

These injuries typically affect the wrist, elbow, hand, and shoulder, but can also occur in the knee, neck, hip, and back. If your job or sport involves repetitive motions, take breaks and stretch often. Experiencing pain during these activities is a clear sign that you should consult an orthopaedic specialist.

  1. Having Issues with Balance or Mobility

Your musculoskeletal system not only enables movement but also provides stability and balance. Problems with this system can lead to balance and mobility issues. Common orthopaedic conditions that may cause imbalance include:

  • Nerve damage
  • Arthritis
  • Muscle weakness
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Joint pain
  • Ankle sprain and fractures
  • Multiple sclerosis

Balance problems often indicate issues with the ankles or feet, but injuries elsewhere can also affect balance, as you may favour one side or struggle to lift a leg. If you experience balance or mobility issues, consulting an orthopaedic specialist is essential to identify the cause and find an appropriate solution.

  1. Swollen Joints

Swelling in the soft tissues surrounding joints occurs when fluid accumulates, often due to bacterial infections, trauma, or various types of arthritis. Conditions like gout, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and septic arthritis can lead to joint swelling. Less common causes include rheumatic fever, ankylosing spondylitis, and hypothyroidism. If you experience swollen joints accompanied by pain or fever, seeking evaluation by an orthopaedic specialist is crucial for proper diagnosis and treatment.

  1. Increasingly Severe Neck Pain

Neck pain from prolonged computer or smartphone use can often be managed at home with rest and mild pain relievers. However, if your neck pain persists for several days and is accompanied by symptoms such as weakness or numbness in your arms and hands, shoulder pain, or headache, seek medical attention promptly. Persistent neck pain may indicate conditions like osteoarthritis (bone spurs), rheumatoid arthritis, or herniated discs causing nerve compression. In rare cases, increasing neck pain could signal more serious conditions such as meningitis or cancer.

Maintaining optimal musculoskeletal health is crucial for your overall well-being and quality of life. If you are experiencing decreased range of motion, persistent pain from repetitive motion, issues with balance or mobility, swollen joints, or increasingly severe neck pain, then don't hesitate to seek expert care. These symptoms could indicate underlying conditions such as arthritis, nerve damage, or joint injuries that may require specialised treatment. If you are looking for the best orthopaedician in Noida, then book an appointment with Dr Rahul Gupta to get the best possible care.

 

 

 

 

