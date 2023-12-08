 5 steps to master your Credit Card usage wisely : The Tribune India

5 steps to master your Credit Card usage wisely

Convenience comes with its own share of flip sides that often go lesser noticed, and therefore the right way is to always to prioritise prudence over indulgence.

While many would talk about the benefits of having a credit card a few would actually uphold the risks that credit cards also offer. For a starter, here are the basic 5 steps which if followed would help a credit card user enjoy the best of the product offerings while also being able to keep the alongside risks at bay.

Understand your card's features and limitations

When you apply for a Credit Card online, it is important to understand the credit limit, billing cycle, interest rates, minimum payment requirements, and potential fees associated with your card. Familiarising yourself with these aspects ensures that you utilise the card to its full potential without inviting unforeseen debts.

Plan your expenses and stick to a budget

Credit Cards offer the illusion of endless money, but it's paramount to remember that they're simply a tool for transactional convenience. Formulate a budget that includes your income, fixed expenses, and potential savings. Make sure that your Credit Card expenses are a segment of this budget to keep you from overspending. By treating your Credit Card as a debit card, where every swipe is money already accounted for, you maintain a safety net against the perils of unplanned debt.

Leverage the benefits without overindulgence

One of the prime advantages when you apply for a Credit Card online is the suite of benefits that come with it. From cashback and discounts to reward points and air miles, these perks are designed to enhance your spending experience. However, it's vital to use these benefits wisely. Avail offers and rewards on purchases you were already planning to make, rather than spending unnecessarily to earn points or discounts, thus keeping a check on your debt level.

Pay your dues on time and in full

Emphasising prompt and complete payment of your monthly Credit Card bill is essential. By paying only the minimum due amount, you carry forward a balance that attracts high-interest rates, pushing you closer to a debt situation. Setting up automatic payments or reminders can ensure you always meet all deadlines. This not only keeps your debt in check but also contributes positively to your credit score.

Monitor your Credit Card statement regularly

Regularly reviewing your Credit Card statements helps you track your spending, identify patterns and spot any discrepancies or fraudulent activities. This vigilance allows you to address issues at the nascent stage and avoid accumulating debt through oversight or fraud.

Conclusion

Your first Credit Card doesn't have to be a ticket to debt if it is managed with responsibility and insight. By understanding your card entirely, adhering to a budget, making informed usage of benefits, paying dues diligently and keeping a regular check on your statements, you ensure a debt-free experience.

While various options flood the market, choosing the right bank can add to your financial journey's success. Embark on this path with confidence and make the most of the financial freedom and convenience offered by your Credit Card.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

 


