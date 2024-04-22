 7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance

7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance


After months of hectic work, you plan to take a break and travel abroad. You did all your homework on your preferred destination and are now set to fly. However, regardless of your planning, uncertainties can disrupt your travel schedule. That is why buying comprehensive travel insurance is recommended. 

Why invest in travel insurance?

The following reasons will establish why you must invest in a travel insurance policy:

1. Cover Medical Emergencies

Foreign countries have traditions and cuisines that differ from those of India. If you adhere to a rigid diet plan or eat only homemade foods in your home country, your chances of acquiring a stomach-related illness increase as you are suddenly exposed to an unfamiliar diet. 

Another scenario is if you drive a leased car to a remote location with poor road conditions, the risk of an accident increases.

If any of the above situations lead to hospitalisation, the expenses may deplete your bank account. However, with travel health insurance as your companion, the insurer will cover all these costs.

However, you should remember that travel insurance does not pay for medical expenses if the condition is related to a pre-existing ailment or the only goal of your vacation is to receive treatment.

2. Trip Cancellations 

You have been planning your travels for the past six months, booking hotels, paying for concerts by your favourite performers, and giving an advance to a travel agent abroad. However, on the day your flight was scheduled to depart, you became ill and were forced to cancel the trip. What would happen to the money you paid for reservations?

The insurer will compensate you for your loss after verifying that the reason for cancellation is genuine and unavoidable.

3. Emergency Cash

Pickpocketing is the worst thing that can happen to you when travelling. Assume you are at the hotel reception counter, completing the checkout process. Suddenly, you realise that your wallet has been stolen. 

In this instance, the insurance will assist you by providing emergency cash. The amount you will receive here is predefined in the policy contract, and you can use it to cover necessary or additional expenses.

4. Medical Evacuation

Assume you are heading to a rural place with few facilities. You become extremely unwell owing to a pre-existing ailment or are involved in a tragic accident. The local physicians refuse to treat the condition, and you need to be evacuated to either your home country or a nearby city.

The cost of an air ambulance abroad is extremely high. Bearing this cost out of your own pocket is not always practical, which is where travel insurance comes in.

In such cases, the insurer will first check with the nearest hospital to see if they have all of the necessary facilities to treat your ailment. Once confirmed, they will transfer you to that location.

5. Personal Liability 

The law in foreign nations is strict. If you unintentionally damage someone's property or hit someone while driving, you will not only face jail time but also have to compensate the victim.

Travel insurance for international travel can aid in this situation by covering lawsuits and compensating for third-party damage.

6. Loss of Passport 

A Passport is among the most crucial travel documents. Losing this document can even cause legal trouble. Applying for a duplicate Passport not only comes with charges but also many challenges.

Travel insurance can help in this situation by paying the expense of obtaining a duplicate Passport. A few plans also offer coverage for obtaining a duplicate driving licence (international). 

7. Loss of Baggage

Soon after arriving at your destination airport, you discover that your checked-in baggage has been delayed or, in the worst-case scenario, never arrived. In this case, the insurer will reimburse you for any expenses incurred for buying necessities.

Conclusion 

Travel insurance has many perks and is not limited to the abovementioned pointers. With this insurance, you get coverage for accidental dental injury, extended accommodation, emergency repatriation, and more. 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him