7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance

After months of hectic work, you plan to take a break and travel abroad. You did all your homework on your preferred destination and are now set to fly. However, regardless of your planning, uncertainties can disrupt your travel schedule. That is why buying comprehensive travel insurance is recommended.

Why invest in travel insurance?

The following reasons will establish why you must invest in a travel insurance policy:

1. Cover Medical Emergencies

Foreign countries have traditions and cuisines that differ from those of India. If you adhere to a rigid diet plan or eat only homemade foods in your home country, your chances of acquiring a stomach-related illness increase as you are suddenly exposed to an unfamiliar diet.

Another scenario is if you drive a leased car to a remote location with poor road conditions, the risk of an accident increases.

If any of the above situations lead to hospitalisation, the expenses may deplete your bank account. However, with travel health insurance as your companion, the insurer will cover all these costs.

However, you should remember that travel insurance does not pay for medical expenses if the condition is related to a pre-existing ailment or the only goal of your vacation is to receive treatment.

2. Trip Cancellations

You have been planning your travels for the past six months, booking hotels, paying for concerts by your favourite performers, and giving an advance to a travel agent abroad. However, on the day your flight was scheduled to depart, you became ill and were forced to cancel the trip. What would happen to the money you paid for reservations?

The insurer will compensate you for your loss after verifying that the reason for cancellation is genuine and unavoidable.

3. Emergency Cash

Pickpocketing is the worst thing that can happen to you when travelling. Assume you are at the hotel reception counter, completing the checkout process. Suddenly, you realise that your wallet has been stolen.

In this instance, the insurance will assist you by providing emergency cash. The amount you will receive here is predefined in the policy contract, and you can use it to cover necessary or additional expenses.

4. Medical Evacuation

Assume you are heading to a rural place with few facilities. You become extremely unwell owing to a pre-existing ailment or are involved in a tragic accident. The local physicians refuse to treat the condition, and you need to be evacuated to either your home country or a nearby city.

The cost of an air ambulance abroad is extremely high. Bearing this cost out of your own pocket is not always practical, which is where travel insurance comes in.

In such cases, the insurer will first check with the nearest hospital to see if they have all of the necessary facilities to treat your ailment. Once confirmed, they will transfer you to that location.

5. Personal Liability

The law in foreign nations is strict. If you unintentionally damage someone's property or hit someone while driving, you will not only face jail time but also have to compensate the victim.

Travel insurance for international travel can aid in this situation by covering lawsuits and compensating for third-party damage.

6. Loss of Passport

A Passport is among the most crucial travel documents. Losing this document can even cause legal trouble. Applying for a duplicate Passport not only comes with charges but also many challenges.

Travel insurance can help in this situation by paying the expense of obtaining a duplicate Passport. A few plans also offer coverage for obtaining a duplicate driving licence (international).

7. Loss of Baggage

Soon after arriving at your destination airport, you discover that your checked-in baggage has been delayed or, in the worst-case scenario, never arrived. In this case, the insurer will reimburse you for any expenses incurred for buying necessities.

Conclusion

Travel insurance has many perks and is not limited to the abovementioned pointers. With this insurance, you get coverage for accidental dental injury, extended accommodation, emergency repatriation, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.