 8 Amazing Tourist Spots in Shimla Ideal for Summer Vacation : The Tribune India

8 Amazing Tourist Spots in Shimla Ideal for Summer Vacation

Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the most fascinating tourist destinations in India. Its incredible natural beauty, alluring charm, and serenity attract thousands of tourists from all over India and overseas. A quaint little hill station, Shimla has the unique ability to teleport tourists to a place of timeless beauty replete with gushing waterfalls, glistening creeks, majestic peaks, and mystic forests.

Fondly known as the 'Queen of Hills,' Shimla has captured the imagination and attention of countless nature lovers forever. It is no surprise that the city was called the 'summer capital' during the British era. While the landscape is alluring enough to arrest your senses, the pleasant weather makes the holiday experience even better!

If you plan to visit Shimla during the summer vacation, there are plenty of places to have wonderful experiences. While even a lifetime may seem too little to explore all the wonderful attractions in Shimla, here are some of the best places to go in the summer.

Mall Road

Located in the heart of Shimla, Mall Road is a bustling commercial street and a popular tourist attraction. The street is the perfect place to feel the pulse of Shimla, its local culture, and get a taste of Shimla’s authentic culinary fare.

The street has several shops, cafes, and restaurants lined up on either side. The best part is that no vehicles are allowed here. So, you can stroll along comfortably while enjoying the beautiful views of the colonial-era buildings and the surrounding hills.

The Mall Road, built during the colonial era, was originally referred to as a promenade. Today, you will find everything here, from high-end fashion brands to street-side food stalls and souvenir shops.

Jakhu Temple

Whether you come to Shimla in the summer or any other time of the year, you must visit one of the most popular attractions in the region, the Jakhu Temple. It is an important religious site in Shimla and holds great religious and spiritual value for the locals and devotees from far away.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and it is located on top of a hill called Jakhu Hill, hence the name. To reach the temple, you have to climb a steep hill, but once you reach the top, the view of the surrounding mountains will make you feel refreshed.

Apart from the stunning panoramic view of the surrounding hills, the main attraction of the temple is the 108-feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman. Legend has it that Lord Hanuman halted here at this spot briefly during his journey to the Himalayas to find Sanjeevani flowers.

While you are climbing up the hills, beware of the monkeys here, as you will encounter some friendly mischief with them.

Chadwick Falls

When you talk about places to visit in Shimla during summer, you cannot miss the absolutely gorgeous Chadwick Falls. Located about 7 km from Shimla, it is a popular attraction in the region and a favourite among locals and outsiders.

While the falls are pretty as a picture, the surrounding forests and the hills accentuate its beauty. The falls are at their best during the monsoon season but still present a wonderful sight during the summer season. The trickling stream of water falls down from a height of about 100 metres, creating a sight to behold!

Apart from enjoying the view of the falls and surroundings, it is a great spot to relax in the laps of nature or stroll around while surrounded by a thick cover of greenery.

Mashobra

Another popular attraction in Shimla is this place, which will make your summer vacation worth remembering for a long time. A mesmerizingly beautiful expanse of lush greenery, Mashobrra is located at an elevation of 7,700 feet and is far from the city’s hustle and commotion.

If your idea of a summer holiday is to retreat in the hills and stay away from the noise and conundrum, this place is your mecca. The picturesque landscapes and the perpetual serenity you experience here will give your mind, body and soul the peace they crave!

Annandale

Annandale is a large open space, which is located about 3 km from Shimla city. Once used as a parade ground by the British Army during the colonial era, it is now a popular spot for picnic and outdoor activities.

Here, you can enjoy a stunning view of the surrounding mountain peaks, visit the cactus museum, take a tour around the Indian Army Exhibition, play a round of golf with your loved ones, and have a friendly duel. Annandale also plays host to several sporting and cultural events and parades during festivals.

Summer Hill

A peaceful residential area located on the outskirts of Shimla city, Summer Hills, is rated among the top. A popular spot among the locals, you can find plenty of people places to go in the summer coming here for nature walks and trekking. So, if you are a quintessential nature lover or a trekking enthusiast, you would love this place as there are many trekking trails here leading through the surrounding forests and hills.

The hills are also known for their lush greenery, thanks to the presence of tall and towering pine and deodar trees. Also, the region is home to many colonial-era buildings featuring British architecture that are worth exploring.

Kufri

When you go on a holiday to Shimla in summer, you cannot miss going to Kufri. Located about 16 km from Shimla, it is a popular ski resort and a go-to place to get your dose of adventure. During the summer months, you can enjoy a range of outdoor activities like mountain biking, trekking, horseback riding, skiing, and more.

Another important attraction here is the Himalayan Nature Park, which houses a variety of rare and endangered species of flora and fauna. Make sure to visit the park and learn about the unique local species.

Shimla State Museum

Located on Mall Road, the Shimla State Museum is a wonderful place to learn more about the historical and cultural heritage of Shimla and Himachal Pradesh in general. Built in Victorian-style architecture, over the years, the museum building has undergone many renovations, yet it has retained its old charm.

While the museum building itself is awe-inspiring, wait till you go inside and see the collectibles on display, it will blow your mind. The museum houses a large collection of artefacts, paintings, sculptures, handicraft items, and local flora and fauna.

Best place to stay in Shimla

Now that you know about the best places to go in the summer in Shimla, you would also like to know about the best places to stay in the region, right? Since Shimla is a popular tourist attraction and many people from all over the world come here almost all year, many accommodation facilities are available here.

For a family holiday in Shimla, opt for accommodations that capture the essence of the place, offering an authentic experience along with ample comfort and amenities for a relaxing stay. One such place is the Club Mahindra Kandaghat Shimla Resort. It is one of the most premium resorts in Shimla, with a reputation for being the most couple-friendly and best family resort in the city.

Located high in the hills, the resort is a sprawling white building and is covered by forests. While the dramatic visuals of the hills are awe inspiring, as soon you enter, you can feel a sense of warmth and solace engulfing you. The resort is the best place for fun, adventure, and relaxation.

 

