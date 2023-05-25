 A Celestial Love Story Unfolds: Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze's Captivating Masterpiece, ‘The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between’ : The Tribune India

A Celestial Love Story Unfolds: Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze's Captivating Masterpiece, ‘The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between’

A Celestial Love Story Unfolds: Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze's Captivating Masterpiece, ‘The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between’


In a world where love is often sought but seldom found, two exceptional writers have joined forces to create a literary masterpiece that will ignite the passion and stir the hearts of readers everywhere. Bestselling author Faraaz Kazi, acclaimed as the 'Nicholas Sparks of India' and award-winning film writer Sahar Quaze have collaborated to deliver a riveting love story that transcends boundaries and leaves an indelible mark on the soul. Brace yourselves for a celestial journey of emotions when you read ‘The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between.’

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, this extraordinary novel delves into the depths of human connection, exploring the profound complexities of love, friendship and hope. The story revolves around Azhar Siddiqui, a man driven by an unyielding desire to find his true love, his soulmate. As Azhar embarks on an impassioned quest, his path is fraught with heartbreak and betrayal, until fate leads him to the enigmatic Zahra—a woman who holds a life-altering secret. Their connection, forged in the ethereal realms of social media, becomes the catalyst for a series of events that will forever transform their lives.

Kazi's unparalleled storytelling prowess intertwines seamlessly with Quaze's cinematic expertise, resulting in a narrative that grips readers from the very first page, refusing to relinquish its hold until the climactic finale. As the pages turn, readers will be irresistibly drawn into the intricate web of human relationships, witnessing the unrivaled power of friendship and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

However, "The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between" doesn't stop at being an extraordinary tale of love and hope. It blazes new trails in the realm of literary promotion. Breaking the mold, this groundbreaking novel proudly unveiled its beautiful black and gold unique-styled cover as an NFT—a historic first in the literary world. By embracing Ethereum and offering fans the opportunity to invest in this literary gem, the reading experience becomes an immersive journey, defying convention and captivating readers in unprecedented ways. Published by Pune based Vishwakarma Publications, this story has garnered resounding acclaim from both Bookstagram bloggers and discerning critics alike.

Sahar Quaze, an accomplished writer, infuses the narrative with her unique perspective honed through her experiences as a media professional and intrepid globetrotter. Her collaboration with Kazi adds an enthralling dimension to the profound emotional depth of the story, inviting readers on an extraordinary voyage of self-discovery and selfless love. As a passionate advocate for mental health, Quaze's words serve as a beacon of support, offering solace and inspiration to those in need. Her involvement with Coto App, a transformative platform created by women for women, showcases her unwavering commitment to empowerment and inclusivity, a fact displayed in this novel as well.

‘The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between’ stands as a resplendent testament to the remarkable synergy between two remarkable talents. Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze have poured their hearts and souls into this captivating novel, weaving a tapestry of emotions that will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of readers. With its tantalizing blend of romance, mystery, and suspense, this enchanting masterpiece is an absolute must-read for those who yearn for a story that transcends boundaries and ignites the flame of love within. Prepare to be spellbound, for this celestial love story is about to whisk you away on an unforgettable journey of thrill and romance.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

3
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals a Bollywood filmmaker ‘needed to see her underwear’

4
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

5
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

6
Nation

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

7
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building: Party

8
Nation

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

9
World

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

10
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi travelling in unknown truck without informing Haryana Police is big violation of security rules: Anil Vij

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...

Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it; Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Mercury drops 7 notches in Chandigarh in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore