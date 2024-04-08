 A Comprehensive Guide to Renewing Your Bike Insurance Online : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • A Comprehensive Guide to Renewing Your Bike Insurance Online

A Comprehensive Guide to Renewing Your Bike Insurance Online

A Comprehensive Guide to Renewing Your Bike Insurance Online


There's an unmatchable thrill in revving up your bike and hitting the open road, with the wind in your face and the engine's purr beneath you. But along with those exhilarating rides comes an undeniable element of risk. Accidents, thefts, damages - these are realities every bike owner must prepare for.

That's where a robust bike insurance policy steps in, acting as a financial safeguard. But remember, for this shield to remain active, timely bike insurance renewal is crucial. Neglect this, and you expose yourself to legal penalties and financial liabilities. In this blog post, we will delve into how you can renew your bike insurance online with ease.

Significance and Timing of Bike Insurance Renewal

One of the most significant consequences of not promptly renewing your bike insurance is the risk of lapsed policy. A coverage gap can expose you to substantial financial and legal liabilities when you least expect it. Timely renewal ensures you're constantly shielded against unexpected financial mishaps. If you miss the expiration date, insurers typically offer a grace period, often extending between 15 to 30 days.

Additionally, a lapsed policy means forfeiting accumulated benefits. One such valuable benefit is the No Claim Bonus (NCB), a reward available with online insurance providers for maintaining a claim-free year. The NCB gets deducted upon policy lapse, increasing your renewal premium later and diminishing the financial advantage you'd earned through safe driving.

Preparing for Bike Insurance Renewal

As your bike insurance expires, it's crucial to prepare for a smooth online renewal. Firstly, gather essential documents like your current policy number, bike’s registration date, make and model, chassis and engine numbers. This not only speeds up the process but also ensures accuracy while filling out the online form.

During this preparation stage, consider evaluating your coverage needs. Has anything changed since your last renewal? Do you need additional coverage or is it less needed? Remember, staying updated with your bike insurance renewal online is not just a legal mandate but also an assurance of protection on India's bustling roads.

The Step-by-Step Guide to Online Insurance Renewal

Renewing your bike insurance online can be a breeze if you follow our simple step-by-step guide:

  • Log onto your Insurance Provider's Website/App: Begin by visiting the website or app of your insurance provider. If you're an existing customer, use your login credentials to access your account.
  • Go to the Renewal Section: Once logged in, find and click on the bike insurance renewal online section.
  • Enter Required Information: You'll need to provide the necessary details, including your policy number and bike details. Make sure to double-check these for accuracy.
  • Choose Your Policy: Review your existing policy and select it for renewal.
  • Modify if Needed: If any changes have occurred since your last renewal, this is the time to adjust your policy accordingly.
  • Review and Confirm Details: After modifying, meticulously review all details before proceeding.
  • Complete Payment: Choose a payment method that is comfortable for you and make sure the transaction is successful.
  • Receive Your Policy Document: Upon successful payment, you'll receive an updated digital policy document via email. Download, save, and print this document for future reference.

Tips and Considerations While Renewing Bike Insurance Online

Making the right choices while renewing your bike insurance online can help you maximise coverage while minimising costs.

Firstly, ensure you choose the correct type of insurance cover. Two primary types exist: comprehensive and third-party insurance. You may be swayed towards the former as it covers theft, damages, and personal accidents in addition to third-party liabilities. On the other hand, the latter is more wallet-friendly but only covers damages to a third party caused by your vehicle.

Secondly, understanding the No Claim Bonus (NCB) can be a game-changer. It's a discount offered on your premium for every claim-free year, which can significantly lower your renewal costs.

Lastly, consider add-ons based on your requirements:

  • Zero Depreciation: Provides full coverage without factoring in depreciation.
  • Engine Protection: Covers repair/replacement costs of engine parts.
  • Roadside Assistance: Offers support like towing or minor repairs during vehicle breakdowns.

Conclusion

Your journey towards safeguarding your bike with comprehensive insurance needn't be challenging. As we've discussed, the online renewal is straightforward, placing convenience and transparency at your fingertips. Remember, timely renewals and informed choices are the keys to ensuring optimal coverage without burning a hole in your pocket.

At ACKO, we're committed to simplifying your insurance journey with our quick and easy online insurance renewal process. So, take charge of your bike's protection today, and ride into the future with peace of mind! Renew your bike insurance online now and savour the freedom of worry-free rides!

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

4
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

5
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

6
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

7
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm expected in north-west India this week

8
Himachal

Supreme Court indicts HIMUDA for colluding with private builder to build commercial complex in Shimla

9
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

10
India

Vistara cuts 25-30 flights daily to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed...

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur LS seat

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Surinder Kamboj joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Jalandha...

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

The move comes after his son Brijendra Singh resigned from B...

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues

Will Priyanka and Rahul stake claim on the two prestigious L...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’