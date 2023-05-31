A decade of celebration: Rakhi Bazaar showers its customers with Free Gifts

Rakhibazaar.com is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Being one of the best and oldest websites for exclusive Raksha Bandhan online shopping, they are preparing to have the next lever celebrations in 2023.

Not just for themselves, but Rakhi Bazaar is also planning to involve all its customers in its 10-year celebration. And for that, they are running multiple offers on all orders. Apart from giving away ‘free gifts’, discount offers, and ‘gift vouchers’, the company has also expanded its collection.

Mr. Deelip Kumar, founder and CEO of Rakhi Bazaar has exclusively shared some inside details about the company and what offers they are running to make Raksha Bandhan 2023 bigger and better. Let us see what the company plans for this year's celebrations and how it will help its customers.

Raksha Bandhan: A celebration of love, care, and siblinghood!

Raksha Bandhan is one of the grand festivals of India, and everyone takes it very seriously. As it glorifies the brother-sister bond, the zeal for celebrating the festival is always extraordinary. And for extraordinary celebrations, one needs extraordinary support from websites like Rakhibazaar.com, India's original Rakhi delivery website.

Online Rakhi Bazaar has always ensured it includes its customers in all its endeavors. That is why, after completing 10 years in the digital marketing industry and doing their best, they also ensure their virtual family gets to feel what they are feeling.

According to Mr. Deelip Kumar, the company is currently in a celebration mode for completing 10 years. To ensure its customers feel involved in the celebrations, they are doing a lot for them. Starting from:

‘Free gifts’ with every domestic order to spread happiness

Since the company is celebrating its 10th year of existence, they have planned to make it memorable for all its customers. With the idea of including their buyers in their happiness and success, they distribute free gifts in every order.

It doesn't matter what the worth of the order you place at Rakhi Bazaar is; this year, expect free gifts for each domestic order despite the price. Share more inside details from what Mr. Deelip Kumar has to say. Here are the details of the gifts they are offering in different ranges:

Free 2 Dairy milk chocolates with orders upto Rs 1000

Free Dairy Milk box with orders between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000

Free Buddha Statue with orders above Rs 3000

One can order their choicest online silver rakhi, handcrafted rakhi, fragrant sandalwood rakhi, gifts, chocolates, or traditional sweets. They can expect to get a free gift inside every domestic order.

The reason for distributing free chocolates is to escalate happiness with their customers, and the reason behind distributing free Buddha statues is to spread peace and positivity. These two things will help create happiness and harmony during the festivities. They will help the company build strong and everlasting relations with their customers and help people develop their relations with their relatives.

Exciting ‘discounts’ to help people celebrate Raksha Bandhan economically

The next thing they came up with was discounts on their purchases. Although they aren't providing some good discounts for the first time, as they do this every Raksha Bandhan, It's special because they are completing a milestone of 10 successful years of love, growth, and trust with their customers.

Every other item on Rakhi Bazaar's online store is either discounted or sold at lower rates. They are ensuring to include people in their 10-year celebrations and celebrate the grand festival of Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones.

Whether you plan to send rakhi to USA to your brother living in America or get it delivered locally, the discount applies to all orders if its mentioned on the product you are ordering.

Everything is selling at a discount, from rakhi gift hampers to exclusive goodies, books, plants, accessories, sweets, dry fruits, and chocolates. Even their rakhi sets are on discount now. One can get any type of rakhi and rakhi sets at discounted rates from the website.

Also, the customer should not worry about availing of the free gift hamper with their discounted purchase as that offer remains constant for all types of orders, whether the customer is buying during the price drop.

‘Gift voucher’ inside all domestic orders for budget-friendly future purchases

The reveal of the even better offer was kept to disclose in the end. And this offer is about getting gift vouchers inside all your order from Rakhi Bazaar for Raksha Bandhan 2023. The company is ensuring they take every chance to make its customers happy and say them 'thank you' for walking this journey with the website.

They are showing their gratitude in multiple ways, and distributing gift vouchers for future purchases is one of their ways of showing gratitude. Customers can expect a voucher worth a 20% discount on their domestic order or order within India. This voucher is valid on all your subsequent purchases.

Although the company is distributing this voucher as a token of celebration and gratitude towards their customers, what exactly will the customer achieve with these vouchers? The biggest benefit of having a voucher inside the order is one can present it as a gift to their sibling.

Suppose a sister is sending gifts to Bangalore to her brother, and he also gets a gift voucher inside his parcel. Won't he be surprised to get an additional gift from his sister? Or, if a brother is sending return gifts to his sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, seeing a gift voucher inside her gift will overjoy her. She can use this voucher to get her choicest gift from the website at discounted rates.

So, this year, this is how Rakhi Bazaar is trying to help its virtual family by spreading more smiles and distributing opportunities of showing love and care to your loved ones.

The final verdict

Looking at all the preparations by Rakhi Bazaar, it is evident that the company has decided to make Raksha Bandhan memorable for its customers. They are all set to mark Raksha Bandhan 2023 as one of their biggest achievements concerning customer satisfaction.

With discounted rates on the website, free gifts with every domestic purchase, and a gift voucher inside every domestic order, they ensure that every customer feels included in celebrating the most happening Raksha Bandhan economically.

Rakhi Bazaar is doing its best to make Raksha Bandhan 2023 a memorable event for its virtual family. And their regular customers have faith in them, so the company has already started selling Raksha Bandhan orders.

About the company

Rakhibazaar.com is about to complete a decade of existence. Over these past 10 years, the company has grown dramatically and increased its popularity among Rakhi-celebrating people. The company initially started delivering online Rakhi and gift hampers in a few cities in India. Over the period, they covered India under its smooth and hassle-free delivery services.

And for so many years, they have also delivered all sorts of orders internationally. They have made their domestic base super strong with good quality work and great strategies. And now, they are all set to gain the same trust, popularity, and recommendation overseas with their latest services and fresh collection for Raksha Bandhan 2023.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.