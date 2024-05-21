A Glimpse into Manufacturing Excellence at Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

In the dynamic landscape of pharmaceuticals, manufacturing excellence is not just a benchmark; it's a commitment to innovation, quality, and leadership. At the forefront of this commitment stands Mr. Sandeep Jain, the Joint Managing Director of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Akums”), whose leadership has driven the company to success in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing sector. Akums, As one of the leading CDMOs in India, own the intellectual property for the manufacturing processes of several of our formulations, and core business is focused on providing end-to-end product development and manufacturing solutions to clients.

Mr. Sandeep Jain's journey as the Joint MD of Akums is characterized by a blend of expertise in manufacturing operations and strong leadership. With considerable years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, his expertise extends to various facets of the pharmaceutical sector, including pharma manufacturing, where he has played a pivotal role in implementing new technologies and ensuring compliance with quality standards. Under his guidance along with Sanjeev Jain , Akums has contributing to the growth and development of the industry. Responsible for operations of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Units, Mr. Sandeep Jain strategically positioned Akums as an important player in the domain of contract manufacturing.

The steady focus on quality is evident with the numerous awards and recognitions like ‘India Pharma Leader’ Award, Government of India, 2019; Excellence in Operations for Manufacturing’ award at India Pharma Awards, CPHI in 2022; Excellence in Formulations by India Pharma World Awards, etc, that Akums has received.

Under Mr. Sandeep Jain's leadership, Akums has not only embraced innovation but has set a remarkable pace in introducing with over 20+ novel in-house technologies and differentiated formulation capabilities. With Tablet-in-Tablet, Bi-layered formulations, Taste and odour masking, targeted drug release, solubility/dissolution enhancement, reduced excipient burden, permeation enhancement, stability enhancement, etc, Akums has demonstrated its commitment to pharmaceutical innovation.

With Mr. Sandeep Jain, his Brother Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Jt. MD, has cultivated an ecosystem, connecting with valued partners across all stages of a product's life cycle. Mr Sanjeev Jain is well-versed in taking feedback , inputs and understanding the needs of clients, and sharing innovative ideas for the growth of the organization. This collaborative approach ensures transparency, new ideas, customer delight and mutual success.

Mr. Sandeep Jain's role in shaping manufacturing at Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is aimed to go beyond industry standards. His commitment to precision, quality, and continuous innovation has propelled the company towards success in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Source - Frost and Sullivan Report.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.