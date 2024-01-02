 A Guide to Investing in Corporate Bonds in India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

A Guide to Investing in Corporate Bonds in India

A Guide to Investing in Corporate Bonds in India


In the last few years, corporate bonds have emerged as one of the most popular investment options.

Many new platforms, many government initiatives, and many regulatory changes have made corporate bonds very accessible.

We have written this article as the only guide you need to understand and invest in corporate bonds. Let’s first understand what exactly are corporate bonds. 

What are Corporate Bonds?

Companies need money to run their business. At times, they may need more money than they are generating through their business.

When this happens, one of the things they do is issue corporate bonds. Bonds are nothing but pieces of paper which they sell to investors in exchange for money.

So, corporate bonds basically represent loans that investors give to companies so that the companies can run their business. In return, the companies pay interest to the investors on the amount they have borrowed. When the bonds mature, investors get their money back and the interest payments stop.

Why Invest in Corporate Bonds?

Higher Return Potential than Fixed Deposits: The total yield or annual return you can generate from corporate bonds is higher than what you can generate from fixed deposits. However, the risk in corporate bonds is higher too.

Steady Income: Corporate bonds typically offer higher interest payments than savings accounts or government bonds, providing a regular income stream.

Lower Risk than Stocks: Generally, they are less risky than stocks. In the event of bankruptcy, bondholders have a higher claim on assets than stockholders.

Diversification: Incorporating corporate bonds can diversify your investment portfolio, potentially reducing overall risk.

How To Invest in The Right Corporate Bonds

Investing in corporate bonds is, sadly, not straightforward. It involves doing a fair amount of research and understanding of how bonds work and what influences bond price.

Let’s look at what factors you should consider to select the right corporate bonds:

Credit Rating: A bond’s credit rating assigned by agencies like CRISIL, CARE, or ICRA, is crucial. It reflects the issuing company's creditworthiness. Higher-rated bonds (AAA, AA) are considered safer but might offer lower yields. Lower-rated bonds (BBB, BB) are riskier but potentially offer higher returns.

Interest Rate: The bond’s coupon rate is its annual interest payment expressed as a percentage of the bond's face value. Compare this with prevailing market rates and other investment options to assess its attractiveness.

Maturity Period: This is the time until the bond's principal is repaid. Shorter maturity bonds are less sensitive to interest rate changes and typically carry less risk than longer-term bonds. However, longer maturities might offer higher yields.

Yield to Maturity (YTM): YTM is a comprehensive measure that considers the bond’s current market price, coupon rate, and time to maturity. It represents the total return you would receive if you held the bond until it matured.

Company Fundamentals: Assess the financial health of the issuing company. Look at its debt levels, earnings stability, cash flow, and future growth prospects. A company in strong financial health is more likely to meet its bond obligations.

Market Conditions: Be aware of the current economic environment and interest rate trends, as they can significantly impact bond prices and yields.

Liquidity: Some corporate bonds can be less liquid, meaning they might be harder to sell quickly without potential loss. Check the trading volume if you're buying bonds on the secondary market.

Risks of Investing in Corporate Bonds

We mentioned earlier that while corporate bonds have the potential to generate higher returns than fixed deposits, the risks are higher too.

Let’s look at what the risks involved in corporate bond investing are.

Credit Risk: The risk that the issuing company will default and be unable to pay back the principal or interest.

Interest Rate Risk: Bond prices have an inverse relationship with interest rates. Rising rates can lead to falling bond prices, affecting those who may need to sell before maturity.

Liquidity Risk: Especially in the secondary market, some corporate bonds might not be easily sellable without a significant price concession.

Tips for Investing in Corporate Bonds

Diversify Across Issuers: Don’t concentrate your investment in bonds from a single company or sector. Spread your risk by investing in bonds from different issuers.

Read the Fine Print: Understand all terms and conditions before investing. Pay attention to call provisions, which allow the issuer to redeem the before maturity, and any covenants that may affect the bond's risk profile.

Monitor Regularly: Keep an eye on the financial health of the issuing companies and stay updated on changes in credit ratings. Also, monitor market interest rates and economic conditions, as they can influence the performance of your bond investments.

Consider Duration: Align the duration of the bonds with your investment horizon. If you need liquidity in the short term, consider bonds with shorter maturities.

Assess Your Portfolio's Interest Rate Sensitivity: Understand how sensitive your bond portfolio is to changes in interest rates. This can help you manage potential risks associated with rate fluctuations.

Stay Informed About Market Trends: Keep abreast of trends and developments in the corporate bond market. This can help you make more informed decisions about buying or selling bonds.

Corporate bonds can be a valuable addition to your investment portfolio, offering the potential for steady income and lower risk compared to stocks. 

However, it's important to thoroughly evaluate each bond, understand the associated risks, and consider how they fit into your overall investment strategy. 

By doing your homework and staying informed, you can better navigate the corporate bond market in India and make investment choices that align with your financial goals.

This guide aims to demystify the process of investing in corporate bonds, offering a practical approach for those looking to diversify their investment portfolio with this type of fixed-income security. 

Remember, a well-thought-out investment strategy and ongoing portfolio management are key to successful investing in the corporate bond market.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Corporate Bonds


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

4
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

5
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

6
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

7
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

8
Sports

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

9
Punjab

Gidderbaha youth found dead in Canada

10
Himachal

Fuel crisis looms as truckers protest new hit-and-run law

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps mostly in western and northern India run out of...

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations acros...

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Airbus A340 carrying 303 passengers, including 260 Indians, ...

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala