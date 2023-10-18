A peek into how Orris Infrastructure delivered the Greenopolis project and championed for homeowners amidst controversy

For many middle-class Indians, the decision to purchase a house is a momentous and joyous occasion. Regrettably, for some, this significant decision transforms into a nightmarish mistake. Picture investing your hard-earned money in a home, diligently paying EMIs, and envisioning the day you'll receive the keys to your dream residence. However, these aspirations crumble when you discover that the construction company responsible for your house has defaulted.

This unfortunate scenario unfolded for the homeowners of Greenopolis society.

Launched in 2011 with an initial proposed possession by 2015, the Greenopolis housing project faced a staggering delay of around eight years. Spreading over an impressive 37.218 acres, the project comprised a total of 28 towers.

The society's development was a joint venture between Orris Infrastructure (the landowner) and 3Cs (the contractors). However, after entrusting the land to 3Cs for construction, even Orris Infrastructure was taken aback when 3Cs began defaulting and eventually declared bankruptcy in the year 2020.

With a steadfast presence in the real estate sector for over 17 years, Orris Infrastructure stands as a pillar of reliability. Having catered to over 5,000 customers and with an impressive 7 million square feet already constructed, these figures stand as a testament to their steadfast professionalism and enduring legacy. In the face of a challenging situation, Orris Infrastructure chose to advocate for the rights of homeowners, embarking on a tenacious legal battle.

This protracted legal journey reached a pivotal moment on March 29, 2022, when the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recognized the rights and intentions of Orris Infrastructure. In a landmark decision, the NCLT unequivocally affirmed Orris Infrastructure's rightful ownership of the Greenopolis project, categorizing 3Cs as merely a contractor. This milestone legal victory not only validated Orris's position but also underscored their commitment to upholding the interests of homeowners in the face of adversity.

Fulfilling their commitment, Orris Infrastructure has affirmed that possession has been duly tendered to all 526 buyers, ensuring the fulfillment of promises made to the 50 families currently residing in the Greenopolis project.

In the realm of real estate, where tales of homeowner woes often overshadow success stories, Orris Infrastructure emerges as a rare beacon of advocacy and resilience. Amidst the tumultuous journey of the Greenopolis housing project, Orris Infrastructure not only upheld its promise of timely possession but also stood unwaveringly by the side of homeowners, championing their rights in the face of adversity.

This saga of Greenopolis not only underscores Orris Infrastructure's commitment to delivering on promises but also highlights the exceptional rarity of a real estate entity going above and beyond to fight for the well-being and rights of its homeowners.

