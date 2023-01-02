A talented photographer and illustrator, Shrish Kush is 16 years old

Shrish Kush is a 16-year-old photographer and illustrator from Bokaro, Steel City, Jharkhand. But talent knows no age, and this youngster has already earned recognition for his stunning work in photography and illustration. His work has been featured in publications like the Adobe Creative Cloud Blog.

Kush's work is characterized by its bright colors and energetic compositions. His photographs capture the joy and vibrancy of life, while his illustrations are whimsical and full of imagination.

Whether he's photographing a wedding or illustrating a children's book, Kush brings his unique vision to every project he works on. His passion for art is evident in everything he creates, and it's this passion that makes him one of the most talented photographers and illustrators working today.

How Kush got started in photography and illustration

Shrish Kush has always had a passion for photography and illustration. At a young age, he started experimenting with different mediums and techniques, honing his skills and developing his own unique style.

Along with his studies, Kush decided to pursue his passion professionally. He began working as a freelance photographer and illustrator, collaborating on a number of projects with various clients.

Over the years, Kush has built up an impressive portfolio of work that has earned him appreciation from both clients and critics alike. He shares his drawing art on Instagram @ShriahKush.Arte and his photography on Instagram @ShrishKush.Shoot.

Some of Kush's most popular works

Kush's most popular works include natural love and lifestyle. His work has been acclaimed around the world, and has been featured in several prestigious publications.

Born and raised in Steel City, Jharkhand. Shrish Kush had always been interested in art. When he was just 10 years old, he started experimenting with photography and quickly fell in love with the craft.

Now a recent schooling, Kush is looking to pursue a career in photography and illustration. He hopes to use his art to tell stories and connect with people from all over the world. With a strong online presence and a growing body of work, Kush is poised for success in the years ahead.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.