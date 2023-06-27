 Aave Releases New Governance Model, Enjin Coin's Roadmap Surfaces While Tradecurve To Set A New Milestone This Week : The Tribune India

Aave (AAVE) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have been engaged with the latest advancements. Yet, the spotlight shines brightly upon Tradecurve, which is poised to unveil a groundbreaking milestone that will reshape the very foundation of the industry.

Aave's (AAVE) protocol brings better governance; the token reaches $53.52

Aave (AAVE) recently launched its social media platform called Lens Protocol. This platform differs from others due to its decentralization technology. The Aave (AAVE) blockchain protocol added a newly designed open governance model. It allows Aave (AAVE) community members to propose protocol improvements.

Aave (AAVE) team refers to the model as Lens Improvement Proposals (LIPs). It uses the elements from both Aave (AAVE) and Ethereum (ETH) improvement proposal models. Aave (AAVE) wants to enable users, creators, and developers to contribute to deciding future developments for Lens.

Aave (AAVE) is trading at $53.52, with a slight increase in price of 3.89% in a day. However, experts predict the Aave (AAVE) token's price charts to show an average price of $63.56, and a high price of $72.70 in 2023.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) team brings new plans to the table; the token reaches $0.2748

Reports say that Enjin Coin (ENJ) has gathered a group of professionals to create its new roadmap. Enjin Coin (ENJ) shared that the new roadmap includes multiple new features and improvements. They aim to make Enjin Coin (ENJ) a better blockchain than its previous version.

Some of the main features Enjin Coin (ENJ) will have are:

  • Mainnet Launch
  • Efinity Network
  • Developer Tools and SDKs
  • Enjin Coin (ENJ) Marketplace
  • Multiverse
  • Integrations and Partnerships

These are the prime milestones that Enjin Coin (ENJ) wants to reach by next year. The roadmap changes might have positively affected Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) token price. It is trading at $0.2748, a 6.44% rise in a day. A 5-day prediction suggests that Enjin Coin (ENJ) will drop to $0.269305, while its one-month prediction says the price will reach $0.495158.

Tradecurve continues to meet achievements

Tradecurve is a new trading platform that blends the best features of decentralized and traditional exchanges. With zero KYC, low latency, low fees, slippage-free trades, institutional-level liquidity, and access to both cryptocurrencies and derivatives, it offers the freedom to trade anything, anywhere. This week, the platform sold 38% of presale tokens more quickly than anticipated.

Analysts believe two key factors are likely to drive the token rally for TCRV. Firstly, owning the token offers exposure to the rapid growth of Tradecurve, which can consume market share from big exchanges like Kraken and Coinbase.

As DeFi trading volumes surge, the platform's size and value may also soar above these established exchanges. In fact, the number of active DeFi users has already crossed 6 million.

Secondly, TCRV holders enjoy a range of platform features, like copy trading, Metaverse trading academy, and AI trading algorithms. According to analysts, the rising demand for on-chain trading services is expected to drive the token up by 50X before the presale closes.

With the token currently priced at $0.018, and projected to reach $0.025, joining the presale early is a good idea.

