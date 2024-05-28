 ABHA Card: What is it, its Benefits, and Application Process : The Tribune India

When you visit a hospital, doctors usually inquire about the patient's medical history. Some information is simple to remember, while some details are difficult to remember, especially related to any test reports. However, the government has come up with a digital solution to record all your medical information in one place. Wondering what is it? Well, the platform is named ABHA, which keeps the medical history of every registered Indian citizen.

Let us understand what an ABHA card is, its advantages, and how you can apply for one.

What is the ABHA Card?

The ABHA card stands for the Ayushman Bharat Health Account. It has a unique 14-digit identification number called ABHA ID. The entire medical history, consultation details, and prescriptions are part of the ABHA ID.

This card is controlled by the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which is a digital healthcare project of the National Health Authority (NHA). It is designed to establish, build, and improve the healthcare infrastructure of India. Through this mission, ABHA is one of the main steps to encourage health programs nationwide.

Benefits of the ABHA Card

The ABHA card offers a plethora of benefits that enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of healthcare services. Some are discussed below.

●       Unified Health Record Management

With an ABHA card, people can combine all their medical history, prescriptions, lab reports, and other health-related documents into a single digital repository. This system of centralised storage of health information removes the necessity of carrying physical records and ensures that health information is always available when required.

●       Improved Healthcare Access

The ABHA card helps to make access to healthcare services across different states and medical facilities a smooth one. Regardless of whether you are in your hometown or another city, your health records can be easily retrieved by the healthcare providers, thus, ensuring the continuity of care.

●       Enhanced Data Security and Privacy

The digital infrastructure of the ABHA card is designed with strong security measures to protect private health information. People can decide who can get their health records, thus they can keep their privacy and confidentiality.

●       Efficient Clinical Decision-Making

Comprehensive health records available at all times give healthcare providers the opportunity to make more informed clinical decisions. Thus, it results in correct diagnoses, early treatments, and better patient results.

●       Personal Health Management

The ABHA card enables people to be in control of their health. They can check their medical records, monitor their chronic diseases, and follow the treatment plans more efficiently. This preemptive way of health management can be the reason for better long-term health outcomes.

●       Interoperability

One of the major benefits of the ABHA card is its interoperability. It links healthcare providers, diagnostic centres, and pharmacies on a single platform, thus, the exchange of information is seamless. This interoperability cuts down the repetitive tests and procedures, hence, it saves both time and money.

●       Insurance Integration

The ABHA card can be connected with health insurance plans, thus the claim processing will be easy and the paperwork will be reduced. This integration makes sure that the people who are the beneficiaries of schemes like Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) get up to a sum insured of Rs. 5 Lakhs to avail health benefits and services on time in a hassle-free way.

Application Process for the ABHA Card

The process of applying for an ABHA card is straightforward and user-friendly. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Step 1: Download the ACKO app and login with your phone number. Then tap “Discover” > “Set up ABHA”

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify with an OTP.

Step 3: Select a family member and verify their Aadhaar number too.       

Step 4: Click on ‘Get ABHA Card’.

Through the ACKO app you can also invite your friends or family members to start their ABHA account.

Final Words

The ABHA card is a major move towards the digitization of healthcare in India. Through the ABHA card application, people can manage their health records and thus, help in the establishment of a more efficient healthcare system. Therefore, if you have not registered yet, then you should get an ABHA health card registration today by following the simple ABHA card application process.

Besides having an ABHA card it is also crucial to have medical insurance to get complete coverage. To know more about the various types of insurance plans that will help you financially secure during healthcare emergencies, contact ACKO.

 

