Abros Sports crosses 320 crore in sales this year; eyes to bag 520 crore by 2025

New Delhi (India), April 18: Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd., one of the premier footwear brands, has recently crossed the whopping sales figure of 320 crores this year, marking a remarkable achievement. The robust figure has placed the brand among the best-selling names in the industry. Abros Sports has, within just 2 years since its inception, gained much traction among consumers for its first-rate Sports & Casual shoes, which are available at an affordable rate. Moreover, for the coming years, the venture is eyeing a potent revenue figure of 520 crores by 2025.

The exponential growth of Abros is rooted in the company's undying effort to invest in innovation and technology and the resolution to make its Made In India footwear competitive in the market by making them long-lasting, breathable, and affordable. Owing to the delicate balance of affordability and premium quality found in its foot fashion items, especially in the sports shoes category, Abros is one of the few domestic brands that has captured a substantial market share in an industry saturated with Made in China products.

Founded in 2020, Abros Sports International Pvt Ltd, charged with the mission of making quality and fashionable shoes for all, has established an expansive line of products, starting from sports shoes, sneakers, and casual shoes to clogs, slippers, and sandals. Not only does the brand defy the oft-assumed notion that price follows quantity, but it also caters to every age group, creating a splash in the day-to-day footwear fashion segment. To say the least about the appeal of the shoes, in the first year alone, the company sold more than 40 Lac pairs.

Sharing his thoughts on the sales milestone, Anil Sharma, MD of Abros Sports, who is a well-known name in the industry with 30 years of experience, said, " We are elated by the new sales milestone we have hit. Since the very beginning, we have aimed to reach as many people as possible and make Abros a household name. The figures indicate that we are on the right track, and we look forward to marching ahead with more gusto.”

Echoing his words, Abros CEO Pramod Sharma, who culls his insights as an expert CA with 25+ years of experience, said, “With this year’s impressive revenue figures, with much enthusiasm, we are looking at a massive growth in the coming years, when the company will employ novel innovations to ride the market trends as well as answer consumer needs. By 2025, we have the aim of securing 520 crores in revenue for which our robust team of experts has already geared themselves”.

Abros’ strategy behind capturing the market is simple: the brand is not only involved in the nitty-gritty of manufacturing, ranging from making the soles and uppers to assembly, but also has a strong grip on its supply chain, which helps the brand to ensure the best consumer experience. For optimum reach, Abros has 6 sales avenues: Offline Retail - Channel Sales, EBO - Exclusive Business Outlets, Online, Large Format Store, Exports, and OEM. The footwear brand works with 100+ distributors and 10,000+ multi-brand outlets (MBO), crisscrossing the entire supply chain in the country while also boasting a robust set of exclusive stores in Delhi/NCR, Rajasthan and UP; an ambitious plan to open 100+ exclusive stores is on the anvil. Additionally, Abros Sports products are available across all major e-commerce platforms and big retailers such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Stelatoes, Kins, Popular Group, and Wings & Delco footwear, to name a few.

One of the key reasons for such a meteoric rise is the company’s keen interest in technology, which not only drives fast-paced yet quality production but also boosts the user experience.

In terms of technology investment, only recently has Abros introduced 15 new-age technologies into the making of its line of sports shoes. Similarly, a few months ago, the brand also launched its new range of shoes, ABS Hyperfuse, which leverages the frontier technology of Hyperfuse, creating supreme quality, light, and bouncy midsoles, adding an extra layer of comfort for the user. In addition to ABS Hyperfuse's extra bounce, the shoes have become a favourite among buyers and footwear enthusiasts for being fashionable, anti-skid, and long-lasting qualities.

Moreover, attesting to the overall first-rate quality of the entire array of products in the brand portfolio, Abros boasts several ISO certifications, signalling a mega stamp of approval from the industry.

All in all, in record time, the trust and consumer base Abros Sports has managed to secure often takes ventures years to achieve, indicating that the brand is on track to be one of the leading players across the globe and a representative of domestic products in the commercial arena worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://abrosshoes.com/

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd.,premier footwear brand,Anil Sharma,Pramod Sharma