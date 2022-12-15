 Agritech startup Mooofarm is building the future to revamp Dairy Industry : The Tribune India

Agritech startup Mooofarm is building the future to revamp Dairy Industry

Agritech startup Mooofarm is building the future to revamp Dairy Industry

Co Founder & CTO Jitesh Arora,Mooofarm sheds light on the origins of the company, its history, difficulties, and future goals for growth.



The single largest agricultural product, dairy accounts for 5% of the national economy and has experienced a 6.4% (CAGR) during the past five years. A massive 100 million farmers still rely on dairy farming for a portion of their daily income. However, the absence of contemporary tools and technology has a significant negative impact on the industry. In an effort to upend the pre-farm gate of the Indian dairy sector, Mooofarm was incepted in September 2019 after 2 years of meticulously analysing the dairy ecosystem.

 

The goal of Moofarm is to boost farmer earnings by making changes to three crucial aspects of dairy farming: input (cattle+feed), output (dairy products), and marketing (Milk)

Mooofarm is effectively expanding its operations throughout all major cities with a team of young professionals and imaginative entrepreneurs. The company is constantly working to revolutionize the industry and introduce ground-breaking ideas.

 

Farm management made easy

The Mooofarm app, which has been downloaded by over 1.4 million farmers, is a dairy farm management tool made for dairy farmers' simplicity of use in their native tongue, improving the reliability of input purchases and the accessibility of veterinary services. Additionally, it provides farmers with access to pertinent dairy farming practices that enable them to gather farm data in one location, obtain real-time solutions, evaluate learning alternatives for complex issues, and calculate expenses and revenues. They have also put in place Mooosathi, a village-level entrepreneur that offers last-mile aggregation and demand servicing, ensures the dissemination of these services to the end farmer.

 

Moofarm has also recently picked up funding from Aavishkaar Capital worth $13 million seed investment round for MoooFarm. Accel Partners, Alteria Capital, Navus Ventures, Rockstart, and Aditya Birla Ventures (ABV), the venture capital arm of the Aditya Birla Group, also participated in the financing round.

 

"We have robust offline interventions, allowing farmers to come directly to our fields or contact our customer service for any assistance. Additionally, we have solid local assistance to assist farmers in converting to digital techniques. As a crucial next step, we are also cultivating tech-savvy business owners who can significantly help farmers in each village", says Mr. Jitesh Arora in a statement.

 

With strong operational and technological competence for a sizable and untapped industry that accounts for over 4.6% of India's GDP, Mooofarm has increased its revenue by ten times or more compared to FY21 and is prepared to organize the over $100 billion Indian dairy business. Future goals for Mooofarm include expanding their activities in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana as well as expanding their geographic reach into Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Additionally, Mooofarm hopes to reach 3000 MoooSathi users and INR 300 crore in revenue by FY24.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Haryana

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

6
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

7
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

8
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

9
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

10
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

In full bloom

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

ASI held for demanding bribe

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus