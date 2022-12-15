Agritech startup Mooofarm is building the future to revamp Dairy Industry

The single largest agricultural product, dairy accounts for 5% of the national economy and has experienced a 6.4% (CAGR) during the past five years. A massive 100 million farmers still rely on dairy farming for a portion of their daily income. However, the absence of contemporary tools and technology has a significant negative impact on the industry. In an effort to upend the pre-farm gate of the Indian dairy sector, Mooofarm was incepted in September 2019 after 2 years of meticulously analysing the dairy ecosystem.

The goal of Moofarm is to boost farmer earnings by making changes to three crucial aspects of dairy farming: input (cattle+feed), output (dairy products), and marketing (Milk)

Mooofarm is effectively expanding its operations throughout all major cities with a team of young professionals and imaginative entrepreneurs. The company is constantly working to revolutionize the industry and introduce ground-breaking ideas.

Farm management made easy

The Mooofarm app, which has been downloaded by over 1.4 million farmers, is a dairy farm management tool made for dairy farmers' simplicity of use in their native tongue, improving the reliability of input purchases and the accessibility of veterinary services. Additionally, it provides farmers with access to pertinent dairy farming practices that enable them to gather farm data in one location, obtain real-time solutions, evaluate learning alternatives for complex issues, and calculate expenses and revenues. They have also put in place Mooosathi, a village-level entrepreneur that offers last-mile aggregation and demand servicing, ensures the dissemination of these services to the end farmer.

Moofarm has also recently picked up funding from Aavishkaar Capital worth $13 million seed investment round for MoooFarm. Accel Partners, Alteria Capital, Navus Ventures, Rockstart, and Aditya Birla Ventures (ABV), the venture capital arm of the Aditya Birla Group, also participated in the financing round.

"We have robust offline interventions, allowing farmers to come directly to our fields or contact our customer service for any assistance. Additionally, we have solid local assistance to assist farmers in converting to digital techniques. As a crucial next step, we are also cultivating tech-savvy business owners who can significantly help farmers in each village", says Mr. Jitesh Arora in a statement.

With strong operational and technological competence for a sizable and untapped industry that accounts for over 4.6% of India's GDP, Mooofarm has increased its revenue by ten times or more compared to FY21 and is prepared to organize the over $100 billion Indian dairy business. Future goals for Mooofarm include expanding their activities in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana as well as expanding their geographic reach into Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Additionally, Mooofarm hopes to reach 3000 MoooSathi users and INR 300 crore in revenue by FY24.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.