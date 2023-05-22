 AI And Crypto Collide: Block GPT Launches New AI Project Using Blockchain Technology : The Tribune India

AI And Crypto Collide: Block GPT Launches New AI Project Using Blockchain Technology

AI And Crypto Collide: Block GPT Launches New AI Project Using Blockchain Technology


For some people, Artificial Intelligence is quite a terrifying development that has been making its way to the mainstream for the last few years. For others, it's the start of the digital revolution, and many people believe that AI is the future and will really assist humanity in the near future. BlockGPT (BGPT) is the first of its kind, combining AI and cryptography together. What will this do for the future?

What is BlockGPT?

BlockGPT is a revolutionary new web 3.0 AI operation the developers are excited to introduce its pioneering project that blends superior artificial intelligence (AI) with the explosive potential of blockchain technology. BlockGPT's purpose is to produce a chatbot with a more human-like personality that depends upon the engagement and contributions of members of its community to do this.

A spokesperson from the BlockGPT network said the following, "We believe that our platform will revolutionize the way people interact with AI chatbots and enable more natural, human-like conversations.”

Similar to ChatGPT, BlockGPT aims to assist businesses and individuals alike with everyday tasks, encourage user engagement and also respond to questions and queries. Although, because it is blockchain-based technology BlockGPT will have a lot more to offer. For example, BlockGPT will be able to generate and audit smart contracts, debug codes, create documents, provide the latest news and so much more. All in all, it seems that BlockGPT is aiming to be an all-around virtual assistant for people that choose to invest in the BlockGPT ecosystem.

BlockGPT Group Chat may also be the future of remote working. With the group chat users are able to set up group chats and assign tasks in real time. Companies don’t have to suffer with useless email threads anymore. Company members are also able to see what other colleagues are working on and easily access chat rooms and workspaces online. BlockGPT is aiming to launch a virtual artificial intelligence world also in the near future.

 

Where Does Dogetti Stand In All Of This?

Since its inception, Dogetti (DETI) has made efforts to prove itself as the leading Doge in cryptocurrency. The Dogetti family's ultimate goal is to offer generational riches to all family members, both immediate and extended. The Dogetti Family has created numerous methods for raising contributions on the platform.

When a transaction is completed on the Dogetti platform, 2% is returned to token holders. That is, by just retaining the Dogetti cryptocurrency in their accounts, investors can receive more money. Another 2% is subsequently sent to a charity wallet, from which token holders can choose which charity would get the proceeds. Another source of income for Dogetti's extended family members is the buying and trading of NFTs. These NFTs will resemble digital canine friends, and ideas are in development to allow these NFTs to reproduce, resulting in more NFTs and more revenue.

 

Learn More About Dogetti Today:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

4
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

5
J & K

‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

7
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

8
Nation

‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

9
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

10
World

‘Persona non grata’: Georgia's national airline bans President; here's why

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves SC against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves Supreme Court against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

Plea to be heard on May 26

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Kashyap has officiated in district level matches in Punjab b...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon