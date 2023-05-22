AI And Crypto Collide: Block GPT Launches New AI Project Using Blockchain Technology

For some people, Artificial Intelligence is quite a terrifying development that has been making its way to the mainstream for the last few years. For others, it's the start of the digital revolution, and many people believe that AI is the future and will really assist humanity in the near future. BlockGPT (BGPT) is the first of its kind, combining AI and cryptography together. What will this do for the future?

What is BlockGPT?

BlockGPT is a revolutionary new web 3.0 AI operation the developers are excited to introduce its pioneering project that blends superior artificial intelligence (AI) with the explosive potential of blockchain technology. BlockGPT's purpose is to produce a chatbot with a more human-like personality that depends upon the engagement and contributions of members of its community to do this.

A spokesperson from the BlockGPT network said the following, "We believe that our platform will revolutionize the way people interact with AI chatbots and enable more natural, human-like conversations.”

Similar to ChatGPT, BlockGPT aims to assist businesses and individuals alike with everyday tasks, encourage user engagement and also respond to questions and queries. Although, because it is blockchain-based technology BlockGPT will have a lot more to offer. For example, BlockGPT will be able to generate and audit smart contracts, debug codes, create documents, provide the latest news and so much more. All in all, it seems that BlockGPT is aiming to be an all-around virtual assistant for people that choose to invest in the BlockGPT ecosystem.

BlockGPT Group Chat may also be the future of remote working. With the group chat users are able to set up group chats and assign tasks in real time. Companies don’t have to suffer with useless email threads anymore. Company members are also able to see what other colleagues are working on and easily access chat rooms and workspaces online. BlockGPT is aiming to launch a virtual artificial intelligence world also in the near future.

Where Does Dogetti Stand In All Of This?

Since its inception, Dogetti (DETI) has made efforts to prove itself as the leading Doge in cryptocurrency. The Dogetti family's ultimate goal is to offer generational riches to all family members, both immediate and extended. The Dogetti Family has created numerous methods for raising contributions on the platform.

When a transaction is completed on the Dogetti platform, 2% is returned to token holders. That is, by just retaining the Dogetti cryptocurrency in their accounts, investors can receive more money. Another 2% is subsequently sent to a charity wallet, from which token holders can choose which charity would get the proceeds. Another source of income for Dogetti's extended family members is the buying and trading of NFTs. These NFTs will resemble digital canine friends, and ideas are in development to allow these NFTs to reproduce, resulting in more NFTs and more revenue.

Learn More About Dogetti Today:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.