 AI-Driven Chatbot Google Bard Recommends Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET) and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)

  AI-Driven Chatbot Google Bard Recommends Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET) and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)

AI-Driven Chatbot Google Bard Recommends Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET) and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)

AI-Driven Chatbot Google Bard Recommends Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET) and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)

AI-Driven Chatbot Google Bard Recommends Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET) and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)


As technology evolves, so does the way through which investors and traders get access to their data. The most recent advancement has been in AI, where Google Bard has stood out as a chatbot that can provide solid data. Analysts turned to Bard, and Bard recommended Aptos (APT), VeChain (VET), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) as some of the best altcoins for 2023. Today, we explore their on-chart data to see why they've captured so much attention.

Aptos (APT) Future Outlook According to AI

First, the Google Bard AI recommended Aptos (APT). But why has this been the case? The Aptos crypto has recently undergone a strong momentum in the bearish direction.

However, the crypto is nearing the $5 range, but Bard believes it can surge upwards to $7 and beat that price barrier. Moreover, according to the Aptos price chart, it's trading under its 100-day moving average.

The Aptos crypto can see an uptrend, however, as its RSI index is at 43.93. According to the Aptos price prediction, it is projected to surge to $8.64 by the end of 2023.

VeChain (VET) Price Prediction by Google Bard

The recent VeChain (VET) movement has not been too optimal. However, the Google Bard AI suggests that its price can surge.

The recent unveiling of VeChain's VET 3.0 protocol has sent the charts in an active pattern. Moreover, the VET team has also been actively involved with a project known as The Hive. In addition, Google Bard suggests that the VeChain price can spike moving forward.

According to the VeChain crypto chart data, its low point was at $0.01526869, with its high point at $0.01642639. Moreover, the crypto is recovering some of the losses experienced throughout August. As a result, according to the VeChain price prediction, it can reach $0.023 by the end of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) to Surge in Value According to Google Bard

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is a project that implements an innovative approach that will revolutionize the industry by addressing key limitations faced by traditional exchanges. It solves issues by serving even the unbanked population and letting anyone trade directly from the balance in their crypto wallet in multiple markets.

The presale has been a success, where at Stage 5, it trades at just $0.025. At the next stage, it will surge by 20%, and at launch, analysts project a climb of 100x. So far, the project raised $4.5 million, and 18,000 users have signed up.

Which Altcoin Can Surge the Most According to ChatGPT

According to modern AI, the Tradecurve Markets project has the highest likelihood to surge. The platform offers a combination of elements from CEXs and DEXs. There are multiple markets available, including cryptocurrencies, CFDs, forex, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, and bonds.

Moreover, the platform enables anyone to diversify their portfolio and take advantage of these opportunities without the need to undergo KYC whilst also being able to maintain a complete level of control through self-custody. With features like high leverage at 500:1, negative balance protection, and a VIP account service, anyone can utilize the opportunities for massive ROI.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp  

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

