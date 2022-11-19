AiresTech Review: Is It Worth a Try? Read Customer Reviews

We Are surrounded by hundreds of millions of internet connected devices all round the world like never before. Of course, there are lot of positive attributes when it comes to technology and the major of it is helping us staying connected to our loved ones and our near and dear ones no matter which part of the world they are living in.

Yeah and honestly, technology, smart devices, electronic devices, in general, has been a lifeline throughout the two or we can also say three years of the coronavirus pandemic to us. But we also cannot ignore that technology and electronic devices come with potential health consequences as well.

The negative impacts of using technology in our life outweighs the positive impacts it has brought into our lives. One of the most common technology related habits is looking down on our electronic gadget which is a mobile phone for a prolonged period of time. This habit can lead to back and neck pain as well as pain in our elbows, hands, and wrists. Usage of smartphone and laptop involves people sitting in certain positions for a consistent period of time without any ergonomic function and very poor positioning.

If we ask Asha what are the most commonly used gadgets? The answer would most probably be — cookers, cell phones, laptops, washing machines, Wi-Fi router, microwaves, and much more. And there can be no debate that the innovation of these electronic devices and using them as a part of a life every single day has made so many chores easier and faster. We Are successfully able to collect information about any other corner of the world within a matter of mere seconds with the help of Internet connected devices such as laptops or mobiles. We’re able to manage our time and perform our household chores hasslefree with the help of gadgets such as a cooker, microwave, or even a washing machine. But, dear readers, let us not forget that being dependent on gadgets also comes with certain negative side effects as well. One of the most significant and common problems of continuously using electronic devices is that they emit EMR also known as electromagnetic radiation. It is the lights, radio waves, ultraviolet rays, x-rays, infrared light, and other such similar sources that lead to creating EMR.

The negative power of EMR is such that its low frequency magnetic fields can circulate currents inside our human body and these currents could lead to simulation of nerves and muscles or even affect other normal biological processes inside the body.

So, how do we solve this problem of negative effects of EMR? What if I told you that we came across a very modern tech solution for this tech savvy problem? We all know that the negative effects of using gadgets have started to take a toll on the normal healthy functioning of our human body, especially for the nervous system. This is why we would like to introduce you to AiresTech technology which will help us, the gadget lovers, live in harmony with our devices by reducing any kind of long-term negative effects it could have on health because of radiation such as EMR. Let us read on to understand more about this unique tech solution and how it solves the problem.

A Brief Introduction On AiresTech

Studies show that in the last two decades alone, there is an exponential and rapid rise in the prevalence of technology in our everyday life. Several scientific researches have also proven that the EMR Ye caused by using several gadgets have a very direct effect on our human health and it has reached a point where this concern has converted into a stressor in our nervous system. With the help of AiresTech technology, we can attempt to proactively protect the well-being and overall health of us humans on a long-term basis. The AiresTech technology can be considered as a solution which has resulted in creating stable EMR Which can exist coherently with us in nature and also matches our biological energies thereby eliminating any negative side effects it can create on our human health.

Most of the devices that have been designed with the help of AiresTech technology have a nature of protecting a certain tool. There are certain types of devices that will help you keep an eye over the gadgets that are present in a particular room. Some of the devices created using any technology can be easily carried in one’s pocket comfortably and can be treated as a percent protection against the negative radiation whereas there are certain devices that need to be fixed just like a wireless device in order to ensure that the negative radiation is blocked from the source itself. The AiresTech technology products are available in four different categories — LifeTune device, LifeTune mini or pet, LifeTune personal, and LifeTune room.

Understanding How AiresTech Works

80 uses nano technology to reduce the negative side effects caused by EMR. The nano technology operates on a particular nano scale that allows electromagnetic radiation to do its job at a minimum range of 600,000 nm. For one to begin using AiresTech device, they will have to ensure that the gadget is kept in a cool, secure, and dark spot. Also, please note that this device needs to be kept away from your pets as well. The AiresTech device can be used along with your personal computers as well as laptops. It works amazingly with smart monitors and televisions and can also be kept with you while you drive the car. Other things that it works seamlessly well with our baby monitors, wireless devices such as Wi-Fi router. Let’s take a sneak peak into the AiresTech devices:

LifeTune

One can regard this as the flagship product of this company. It uses the electromagnetic radiation modulation technology to reduce radiation emitted bye wireless devices such as cordless phones, rotors, laptops, mobile phones, wireless headset, baby monitors, and such devices. Yet when one connects their wireless device to AiresTech life tune device, it will begin to automatically block any type of radiation that can be detrimental to human health.

Features:

● It has a shield layer made up of strong and resilient resin which protects the device from any external damages.

● It has a microprocessor containing 1419857 resonators resulting in a powerful 6.5 ft range.

● The chip is powered by two antenna resonators which are diverse

● It has a CPU that protects the power supply by giving out temperature emissions that are absorbed by the infrared radiation of the device.

● The device has an adhesive coating which can be used to securely fasten the device on any type of surface without damaging it.

LifeTune Mini

This EMR modulation device helps protect humans and animals from the EMRs produced by digital devices. This device is made keeping in mind the active nature of pets and comes with features like water resistance.

Features:

● This device has two shell protection which is made up of clear and durable resin.

● This makes the device more durable, water resistant when compared to other AiresTech products.

● This device has circular resonators in its microprocessors engraved in the topological circuit both at front and back.

LifeTune Personal

This is the most reasonable priced AiresTech device. This device can be worn on the neck, or can be kept in a pouch or slide into a pocket. It helps protect from harmful effects of the normal electronic devices, strong lines, cell towers, etc.

Features:

● It comes with more area coverage upto 32 feet.

● It contains 161 engraved resonators spherical in shape and they come in a topological circuit on each microprocessor.

LifeTune Room

It's the most efficient AiresTech device according to the customer reviews. Once this device is installed, it operates on its own continuously protecting against EMR. This device can be used in the living room, or even in offices where one feels EMR is high.

Features:

● Contains 2 microprocessors

● Has an infrared coating which allows thermal emissions to pass through the microprocessors.

Pricing And Refund Policy Of AiresTech

We recommend that you purchase this device from the official website only to avail better price options and premium quality. The pricing as as follows:

● The price of LifeTune is $72.95

● The price of LifeTune personal is $249.99

● The price of LifeTune mini is $179.99

● The price of LifeTune room is $299.95

The company provides a money back guarantee with absolutely no risk involved for a period of 30 days. Customers can claim for a complete refund excluding the shipping charges if they are disappointed with the functioning of AiresTech devices for whatever reason maybe.

Pros Of AiresTech

● The devices are constructed using nano technology

● Some of the products can be carried with you personally in your wallet or in your pocket

● The products come with a three silicon based next gen microprocessors which effectively work to reduce the negative side effects of EMR at work, at home, and even while commuting.

Cons Of AiresTech

● There are no drawbacks that are significant.

The Final Conclusion

If you are looking for a solution to block the harmful EMR which is emitted by most of the gadgets used by you and the people around you, then look nowhere beyond AiresTech as it does the job efficiently, it is reasonably priced, and comes with great features.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.