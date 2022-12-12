Aldric Alexander on what motivated him to start his own company*

Turning your passion into your profession and then building a business from it is not in everyone's favour. Is it? However, Aldric Alexander is an unusual soul with inventive marbles. You might already admire him for his car photoshoots. Oh my God! They are so stunning, how can one not be lured by them?

It was a few years ago when Aldric clubbed his passion for cars and photography to begin his profession as a car photographer who also does other shoots. Taking his craze to another level, he started a company of his own called, ‘Aldric A Productions L.L.C. Fz’. Through this company, he is exploring different realms of photography and diversifying his work profile.

But what motivated him to lay the foundation of this business? Don't you want to know? So, here's what Aldric says, "I was and am extremely passionate about photography. The idea of being my own boss and giving others the best of my creativity and talent is what motivated me to start my own company. I have been working for different brands for quite some time and have gained enough experience in the field. I believe this was the right time to venture out on my own."

With a view to helping the business prosper, Aldric is continuously working on adding new ideas to his portfolio. He has a team of excellent talents who are working their fingers to the bone to achieve company goals.

Under the banner of his company, Aldric Alexander has already done shoots for Ferrari 812 Superfast, Dubai Police, Porsche GT3 RS, Audi e-Tron GT, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Huracán STO, Urus Mansory, Ferrari LaFerrari, and many more.

They have also done shoots for various weddings and events like those for Sonu Nigam, EXPO 2020 AZERBAIJAN, Sukhbir Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and more. Aldric has also done lifestyle shoots for Natalia Itani, Shahad Al Jumaily, Shahad Al Khattab, and more. With his skills, this young boy is causing waves.

Aldric is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Business in Entrepreneurship and Operations. After this, he should focus all his efforts and attention on his business. It's only a matter of time before Aldric becomes the epitome of perfection in the industry with his different concepts and ideas. We wish him good luck!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.