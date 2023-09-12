Ambrosia Organic Farm Unveils a Fresh Look: Saladbaba's Crunchy Delights in Stylish New Packaging.

In the heart of the picturesque state of Goa, amid lush greenery and a commitment to organic farming, Janardan Khorate, fondly known as Saladbaba, has been cultivating more than just crops. He's been cultivating a healthier lifestyle and a taste revolution. Saladbaba, with his deep-rooted passion for organic living and wholesome nutrition, has been the driving force behind Ambrosia Organic Farm's success. Now, after 30 years of tireless dedication, he is poised to lead the farm into a new era with a fresh outlook, starting with the farm's iconic product packaging.

India's First Ricecakes Organic Brand

In a snacking world dominated by the usual suspects, Saladbaba has taken a bold step to revive a forgotten treasure – health awareness! Ambrosia Organic Farm strives to promote a healthier lifestyle and sustainable living. Over the decades, Saladababa has achieved plenty of recognition and accolades for his venture and innovative healthy products such as flavored peanut butter, rice cakes, and more.

Rebranding with packaging after 30 years

Most entrepreneurs are afraid to change anything about their product because it might scare the consumer away. Saladbaba, on the other hand, has decided to replace the packaging of its products with a more sustainable approach. “It was a big decision for me to revamp the packaging of our products. But it had to be done. To attain a sustainable life, we must work towards sustaining and protecting our planet too. We are re-launching our products with whole new re-usable jars packaging that is easy on the planet as well,” shares Saladbaba.

A Variety That Amazes

Saladbaba believes in catering to every palate. That's why he's introduced a range of varieties that will amaze your taste buds. Get ready to embark on a wholesome journey like no other with fresh organic and healthier eating choices.

New Packaging, Same Dedication

Ambrosia Organic Farm is unveiling a brand new look with eco-friendly packaging. Saladbaba's commitment to sustainability is as strong as his passion for organic farming. Now, you can enjoy your favourite snacks guilt-free, knowing that the environment is also being taken care of.

Join the Taste Revolution

Get ready to join Saladbaba's Taste Revolution! It's a journey into the heart of organic goodness, a celebration of flavours, and a commitment to a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

