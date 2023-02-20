 Amyra, a luxurious accessory brand, shares the beautiful and creative process behind designing every elegant potli : The Tribune India

Accessories are more than just an addition to any outfit; they’re what add an extra edge to it. One such magnificent accessory that instantly ups the luxury of any look is potlis or clutches, as they are not just made with a lot of love and creativity but bring functionality too. Every stone gets chosen with care, and the rich fabrics are used to add a touch of sophistication. The entire process of creating a single potli or clutch requires a craftsman to design it with the best possible craftsmanship, which requires specific attention to detail and ingenuity. The love for such accessories grows when the designs are authentic and connect us to our cultural heritage.

Amyra, a luxurious accessory brand, understands your love for potlis and the magic they bring to any outfit and thus designs authentic handmade potlis and clutches easily accessible to everyone.

 

Brand and the founders  Priyanka, who has always had a fascination for both Indian textiles and art, discovered a way to blend the two by creating elegant accessories out of scrap materials from her father's factory. The idea of reusing the materials that would otherwise be discarded and the love towards Indian craftmanship inspired her to make beautiful potlis. Soon her debut collection featured an elegant and opulent element that instantly gained popularity. After graduating from college, Priyanka worked for roughly 4.5 years with various customers, developing individual designs for them and learning about the design taste of Indian women, in the process. Priyanka, who serves as the design head of the brand, creates exquisite, gorgeous, and incredibly well-thought-out designs that are sure to turn heads. Jatin, her partner, handles the business aspects of the brand, ensuring that the overall brand experience meets the highest standards of quality. They are a perfect blend of creativity and business acumen. AMYRA is now a luxury accessory brand that has taken the fashion world by storm with its beautiful and intricately designed potlis.

 

Making of Potlis at Amyra 

 

The creative process behind every AMYRA potli is a true labor of love. The design team makes a series of research on the latest trends, handlooms, unique weaves from across the country, our heritage and finally the old & the new worlds silhouettes. The founders head out to various parts of the country almost every month to find the most unique and exquisite fabric & embellishments. After sourcing the right materials, it is brought down to the workshop in Chennai where the designs are then brought to life in the hands of artisans with 25 plus years of experience in Indian craftmanship. The designer closely works with these artisans to create one of a kind bag that reflect Indian tradition and culture. It is then embellished and embroidered with beautiful cutdana, zari, aari, beads and crystal stones. The bag of dream comes to life. Every single potli is handcrafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that every finished product is of the highest quality. The bags then go through a series of quality check before they are ready to hit the market. The result of this process is a line of potlis that are not only beautiful and elegant, but also functional and versatile. They are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit and that can be worn on various occasions.

 

What started as an enthusiastic college fest participation has now made AMYRA a favorite among fashion conscious enthusiasts and collectors. The process they undertake to make every potli is a true testament to the beauty of traditional craftsmanship. AMYRA’s passion for the craft and the tradition behind it is evident in every potli they create.

 

 

