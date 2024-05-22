Andhra Pradesh RTO Vehicle Registration Process Explained

Are you planning to buy a car or bike in Andhra Pradesh? If so then there are many things that you need to know. The first and most important thing is to get your vehicle registered in the nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh has over 30 RTOs, which makes it much easier for you to locate a nearby RTO and get your new vehicle registered as soon as possible. In the section below, we will discuss the Andhra Pradesh RTO vehicle registration process. So, read on!

Importance of RTO Vehicle Registration

In Andhra Pradesh or any other Indian state, it is important to get your vehicle registered for the following reasons:

To adhere to the Motor Laws, you need to register your car or bike in Andhra Pradesh RTO. Doing so eliminates the chances of getting an AP e challan issued in your name and prevents you from paying hefty fines.

The RTO vehicle registration is also important as the issued registration number becomes significant in fetching owner details and other information. You can also use the registration number to check vehicle-related details such as road tax, vehicle fitness certificates, permit details, etc.

The RTO registration is legal proof that your vehicle has been registered in the government’s database.

How Do You Register a New Vehicle in Andhra Pradesh RTO?

Here is how you can register your new car or bike in Andhra Pradesh RTO:

Visit the nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andhra Pradesh

Submit a duly-filled application form along with all the required documents

Pay for road tax and registration fee and collect an acknowledgment receipt from the concerned RTO authority

Then, the assigned RTO officer will inspect your car or bike, after which the vehicle-related specifications are uploaded to the central database

The vehicle data will be approved by the RTO Superintendent

The registration will be approved by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer

Finally, when everything is approved, you will receive the vehicle registration certificate

Documents Required for Vehicle Registration

Listed below are the documents required for registering your vehicle in AP RTO:

Copy of temporary vehicle registration

Form 20

PAN card, Aadhar card of the vehicle owner

Sales certificate in form 21

Vehicle insurance copy

Acknowledgment receipt of RTO registration fee payment

Other Functions of Andhra Pradesh RTO

In addition to issuing a vehicle registration certificate, the RTOs in Andhra Pradesh perform several other functions, such as those listed below:

Driving License: Like other RTOs, the Andhra Pradesh RTO is also responsible for issuing driving license, both permanent and temporary license. It also conducts driving license tests and maintains a record of licensed individuals overall. You can also get your driving license renewed at an RTO.

Like other RTOs, the Andhra Pradesh RTO is also responsible for issuing driving license, both permanent and temporary license. It also conducts driving license tests and maintains a record of licensed individuals overall. You can also get your driving license renewed at an RTO. Collection of Road Taxes: The RTOs in Andhra Pradesh also collect taxes related to vehicles and road taxes. In addition, they collect road permit fees, vehicle transport fees, international multi-purpose vehicle fees, etc. The road tax and other vehicle fees are determined based on vehicle type and class, and thus, they vary from one vehicle to another. You can visit a nearby RTO in Andhra Pradesh to know the total tax you must pay.

The RTOs in Andhra Pradesh also collect taxes related to vehicles and road taxes. In addition, they collect road permit fees, vehicle transport fees, international multi-purpose vehicle fees, etc. The road tax and other vehicle fees are determined based on vehicle type and class, and thus, they vary from one vehicle to another. You can visit a nearby RTO in Andhra Pradesh to know the total tax you must pay. Pollution Under Check Certificate: The RTO also conducts emission tests to ensure whether the vehicle is fit for the environment. If the emission level is under the prescribed standards, a PUCC will be issued. Please note that, like insurance and RC, having a Pollution Under Check Certificate is also mandatory to drive legally on Indian roads.

The RTO also conducts emission tests to ensure whether the vehicle is fit for the environment. If the emission level is under the prescribed standards, a PUCC will be issued. Please note that, like insurance and RC, having a Pollution Under Check Certificate is also mandatory to drive legally on Indian roads. Enforcement of Traffic Laws: The Regional Transport Office looks after implementing traffic laws in the city. The RTOs may even collaborate with agencies to raise traffic awareness. Moreover, if there is any violation of traffic rules, an e-challan gets issued, so it is advisable to follow the rules and ensure road safety.

Summing Up

Thus, register your vehicle in Andhra Pradesh RTO as soon as you have bought a new one in the state. Do not forget to renew the RC, as typically, its validity is 15 years.

