 Andhra Pradesh RTO Vehicle Registration Process Explained : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Andhra Pradesh RTO Vehicle Registration Process Explained

Andhra Pradesh RTO Vehicle Registration Process Explained


Are you planning to buy a car or bike in Andhra Pradesh? If so then there are many things that you need to know. The first and most important thing is to get your vehicle registered in the nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh has over 30 RTOs, which makes it much easier for you to locate a nearby RTO and get your new vehicle registered as soon as possible. In the section below, we will discuss the Andhra Pradesh RTO vehicle registration process. So, read on!

Importance of RTO Vehicle Registration

In Andhra Pradesh or any other Indian state, it is important to get your vehicle registered for the following reasons:

  • To adhere to the Motor Laws, you need to register your car or bike in Andhra Pradesh RTO. Doing so eliminates the chances of getting an AP e challan issued in your name and prevents you from paying hefty fines.
  • The RTO vehicle registration is also important as the issued registration number becomes significant in fetching owner details and other information. You can also use the registration number to check vehicle-related details such as road tax, vehicle fitness certificates, permit details, etc.
  • The RTO registration is legal proof that your vehicle has been registered in the government’s database.

How Do You Register a New Vehicle in Andhra Pradesh RTO?

Here is how you can register your new car or bike in Andhra Pradesh RTO:

  • Visit the nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andhra Pradesh
  • Submit a duly-filled application form along with all the required documents
  • Pay for road tax and registration fee and collect an acknowledgment receipt from the concerned RTO authority
  • Then, the assigned RTO officer will inspect your car or bike, after which the vehicle-related specifications are uploaded to the central database
  • The vehicle data will be approved by the RTO Superintendent
  • The registration will be approved by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer
  • Finally, when everything is approved, you will receive the vehicle registration certificate

Documents Required for Vehicle Registration

Listed below are the documents required for registering your vehicle in AP RTO:

  • Copy of temporary vehicle registration
  • Form 20
  • PAN card, Aadhar card of the vehicle owner
  • Sales certificate in form 21
  • Vehicle insurance copy
  • Acknowledgment receipt of RTO registration fee payment

Other Functions of Andhra Pradesh RTO

In addition to issuing a vehicle registration certificate, the RTOs in Andhra Pradesh perform several other functions, such as those listed below:

  • Driving License: Like other RTOs, the Andhra Pradesh RTO is also responsible for issuing driving license, both permanent and temporary license. It also conducts driving license tests and maintains a record of licensed individuals overall. You can also get your driving license renewed at an RTO.
  • Collection of Road Taxes: The RTOs in Andhra Pradesh also collect taxes related to vehicles and road taxes. In addition, they collect road permit fees, vehicle transport fees, international multi-purpose vehicle fees, etc. The road tax and other vehicle fees are determined based on vehicle type and class, and thus, they vary from one vehicle to another. You can visit a nearby RTO in Andhra Pradesh to know the total tax you must pay.
  • Pollution Under Check Certificate: The RTO also conducts emission tests to ensure whether the vehicle is fit for the environment. If the emission level is under the prescribed standards, a PUCC will be issued. Please note that, like insurance and RC, having a Pollution Under Check Certificate is also mandatory to drive legally on Indian roads.
  • Enforcement of Traffic Laws: The Regional Transport Office looks after implementing traffic laws in the city. The RTOs may even collaborate with agencies to raise traffic awareness. Moreover, if there is any violation of traffic rules, an e-challan gets issued, so it is advisable to follow the rules and ensure road safety.

Summing Up

Thus, register your vehicle in Andhra Pradesh RTO as soon as you have bought a new one in the state. Do not forget to renew the RC, as typically, its validity is 15 years.

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

2
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

3
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

4
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

5
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

6
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

7
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

9
India

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

10
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

Pune accident Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in the accident case

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets