Ankush Anami’s vision for World designing forum is ready to add a feather in its cap by organizing World’s Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa

World Designing Forum is coming up with the World Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa July 1st week, with some unparalleled recognition of the designers and a platform to trade off the values, Ideas and innovations in Fashion education and development of Fashion Designers community with National International Industry Experts, academicians, experienced professionals, Brand/label custodians, Garment architect and other fashion analyst. Mr. Ankush says while talking with media.

*Kavitha Senduraj, a designer from south designed for ADM Ritu Suhas LY*

Kavitha Senduraj who is professional fashion designer based in Tamil Nadu and she was working since _12 years_ in fashion industry. She had a lot of achievements at State level, the first time she was involved with the World Designing forum in November 2022 as an Established Designer and she showcased her collection in _*National Designer Award*_ and won the title of _*Best Ethnic Collection of the year*_. After becoming a member of WDF she showcased her garment in Taj Mahotsav which was organised by Govt of UP, here she got the opportunity to serve and create the designs for Indian administrative services. It was the proud moment when ADM Ghaziabad walked as showstopper in the sequence of showcasing India culture on the Ramp organize by the WDF.

More than 100 members of World Designing forum participated in this event And Kavitha claim her excellence for the garment designed for ADM Ritu Suhas. It was a very first time in Indian history where the designer was directly associated with the administrative services. The event was highly appreciated by another _*IAS Shri Navneet Chahal*_ District Magistrate Agra, who specially came to see the beauty of Indian heritage attire. IAS _*Shri Arun Prakash*_ (CEO UP Khadi borad) specially joined this event after the busy schedule with his wife.

The Law and Justice Minister (Govt. of India) _*Shri S.P. Baghel*_ and Ex. Minister _*Shri Ram sakal Gurjar*_ and Agra's Top Jeweler _*Shri Devendra Nagwani*_ (Lal Chand Shobhraj) was also attended and appreciated the entire event.

Forum’s CEO _*Ankush Anami*_ said that all the costumes in the fashion show have been taken from the vanishing tradition of India. Our objective is to preserve the art of weavers and encourage the culture and Heritage of our country and team WDF Mr. Pushpendra Singh Parihar, Srashti Kulshrestha, Shruti Agarwal, Madhuri Verma, Hiral and Ravi Singh Chauhan were able to accomplished the Indian diversity States wise and UP Monuments exclusive collection on the ramp successfully in Taj Mahotsav.

Apart from this the models displayed the social issues of the country through the clothes in the fashion show. DM Navneet Singh Chahal felicitated all the participants including Ghaziabad's ADM Ritu Suhas and acid attack survivor Sonia Chaudhary, who descended on the ramp.