 Ankush Anami’s vision for World designing forum is ready to add a feather in its cap by organizing World’s Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa : The Tribune India

Ankush Anami’s vision for World designing forum is ready to add a feather in its cap by organizing World’s Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa

Ankush Anami’s vision for World designing forum is ready to add a feather in its cap by organizing World’s Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa


World Designing Forum is coming up with the World Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa July 1st week, with some unparalleled recognition of the designers and a platform to trade off the values, Ideas and innovations in Fashion education and development of Fashion Designers community with National International Industry Experts, academicians, experienced professionals, Brand/label custodians, Garment architect and other fashion analyst. Mr. Ankush says while talking with media.

 

*Kavitha Senduraj, a designer from south designed for ADM Ritu Suhas LY*

 

Kavitha Senduraj who is professional fashion designer based in Tamil Nadu and she was working since _12 years_ in fashion industry. She had a lot of achievements at State level, the first time she was involved with the World Designing forum in November 2022 as an Established Designer and she showcased her collection in _*National Designer Award*_ and won the title of _*Best Ethnic Collection of the year*_. After becoming a member of WDF she showcased her garment in Taj Mahotsav which was organised by Govt of UP, here she got the opportunity to serve and create the designs for Indian administrative services. It was the proud moment when ADM Ghaziabad walked as showstopper in the sequence of showcasing India culture on the Ramp organize by the WDF. 

 

More than 100 members of World Designing forum participated in this event And Kavitha claim her excellence for the garment designed for ADM Ritu Suhas. It was a very first time in Indian history where the designer was directly associated with the administrative services. The event was highly appreciated by another _*IAS Shri Navneet Chahal*_  District Magistrate Agra, who specially came to see the beauty of Indian heritage attire.  IAS _*Shri Arun Prakash*_ (CEO UP Khadi borad) specially joined this event after the busy schedule with his wife.

 

The Law and Justice Minister (Govt. of India) _*Shri S.P. Baghel*_ and Ex. Minister _*Shri Ram sakal Gurjar*_ and Agra's Top Jeweler _*Shri Devendra Nagwani*_ (Lal Chand Shobhraj) was also attended and appreciated the entire event.

Forum’s CEO _*Ankush Anami*_ said that all the costumes in the fashion show have been taken from the vanishing tradition of India. Our objective is to preserve the art of weavers and encourage the culture and Heritage of our country and team WDF Mr. Pushpendra Singh Parihar, Srashti Kulshrestha, Shruti Agarwal, Madhuri Verma, Hiral and Ravi Singh Chauhan were able to accomplished the Indian diversity States wise and UP Monuments exclusive collection on the ramp successfully in Taj Mahotsav.

 

Apart from this the models displayed the social issues of the country through the clothes in the fashion show. DM Navneet Singh Chahal felicitated all the participants including Ghaziabad's ADM Ritu Suhas and acid attack survivor Sonia Chaudhary, who descended on the ramp.

 

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

8
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lay foundation stone of centre

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Super Sunday: Nikhat, Lovlina win World Championships title

Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Vietnam's Nguyen Thi...

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

The chopper’s rotors and airframe have been damaged, and an ...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala