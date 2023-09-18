Anurag Jha starrer ‘Shinigami’s Box: Origins’ releases it’s first poster and gets a release date

Nagpur City, [16.09.2023] - The highly anticipated supernatural thriller, 'Shinigami's Box: Origins,' has sent shivers down the spines of cinephiles and fans alike with the recent release of its first poster. Directed by the talented Anurag Jha, this film promises an eerie journey into the shadows, with a release date set just before Halloween, on 30th October.

The poster reveal has already made waves across social media platforms, captivating audiences with a tantalizing glimpse into the enigmatic world of 'Shinigami's Box: Origins.' The poster features the mysterious Shinigami, the central character of the film, shrouded in darkness, setting the tone for what is sure to be a spine-tingling cinematic experience.

'Shinigami's Box: Origins' is not only creating anticipation for its supernatural storyline but also for its remarkable ensemble cast. Lead actor Anurag Jha is joined by a talented roster, including Yash Krishnani, Shreeyanshi Katre, Hemavaishnave, Rishi Raj, Harshada Patil, Avani Arya, Abhijeet Daigavane, and others, who are set to deliver powerful performances that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film's poster reveal in a reel format garnered an astounding 53,000 views on various social media platforms, while another poster received 1,000 likes, underlining the tremendous buzz surrounding this cinematic spectacle. The enthusiastic response from the audience clearly indicates that 'Shinigami's Box: Origins' is poised to be a major hit upon its release.

Adding to the film's uniqueness is its distribution strategy. 'Shinigami's Box: Origins' will make its debut on AJCPlay, the first OTT platform originating from Nagpur. This move not only highlights the city's burgeoning film industry but also signifies a significant moment for regional cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity that the city has to offer.

With its captivating poster reveal and a cast and storyline that promise to captivate audiences, 'Shinigami's Box: Origins' is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, set to immerse viewers in a world of supernatural intrigue and suspense.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.