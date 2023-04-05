Arbitrum (ARB) and RenQ Finance (RENQ) are two DeFi tokens that you must have for the upcoming Crypto market surge

New Delhi (India), April 3: The cryptocurrency market has been gaining popularity and attention in recent years, with more and more investors entering the market in search of profits.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the fastest-growing sectors of the market, and two tokens that are worth watching for in the upcoming crypto market surge are Arbitrum (ARB) and RenQ Finance (RENQ).

In particular, RenQ Finance has been making impressive progress in its presale stage, surpassing expectations by selling out three presale stages earlier than anticipated. The price of RenQ Finance surged by 75%, raising over $4.5 million in its presale.

With such impressive results, RenQ Finance could emerge as a leader in the DeFi space, making it a must-have token. Experts predict that there will be an upcoming surge in the RenQ project, further solidifying its position in the market.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum's governance token, ARB, is gaining traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Developed by Offchain Labs in 2021, Arbitrum is a layer 2 blockchain that provides a scaling solution for Ethereum.

The Arbitrum protocol has quickly emerged as a key player in the DeFi ecosystem, offering faster transaction speeds than Ethereum through the use of transaction rollups. Leading DeFi protocols, including Uniswap, Sushi, and Aave, use Arbitrum to reduce fees and increase efficiency.

At its peak in 2021, Arbitrum had $2.35 billion in total value locked (TVL) as it became a vital tool for swapping tokens and generating yields with lending protocols. Currently, over 200 protocols use Arbitrum, including yield aggregators, decentralized exchanges, and cross-chain bridges, allowing users to transfer tokens from one blockchain to another.

The ARB token was issued in March 2023 through an airdrop by the Arbitrum Foundation. The initial supply of ARB is 10 billion tokens, with 11.5% being allocated to Arbitrum users. The Arbitrum team will receive 44% of the tokens, while the treasury will get 43.3%.

The ARB token will only be used for governance as Arbitrum transitions into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Token holders can vote on governance proposals using the token to decide key issues such as fees, token unlocks, and inflation rate.

As more protocols and users migrate to Arbitrum, the demand for ARB tokens is likely to increase. With the transition to a DAO, the community's involvement in decision-making will be paramount, making ARB an essential token to hold for those interested in the future of decentralized finance.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a blockchain-based decentralized finance platform that aims to revolutionize how AI technologies are used in the financial industry. The platform is designed to offer a more secure, transparent, and user-friendly experience for investors and traders, leveraging advanced AI technologies to provide accurate and reliable predictions for trading strategies.

RenQ Finance has been gaining traction in recent months due to its unique approach to decentralized finance. The platform has already completed three successful presale stages, raising over $4.3 million from investors. The funds raised will be used to further develop the platform and expand its capabilities, including launching its NFT Launchpad.

RenQ Finance is also unique in its ability to support multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. This flexibility makes the platform accessible to a wider range of investors, further increasing its potential for growth in the coming months.

Why ARB and RENQ Are Worth Watching in the Upcoming Crypto Market Surge

Arbitrum and RenQ Finance are two tokens that are worth watching in the upcoming crypto market surge for several reasons. Firstly, both platforms offer unique solutions to some of the key challenges facing the DeFi space, including scalability, security, and user-friendliness.

Secondly, both tokens have already gained significant support from major players in the DeFi space, indicating that they have the potential to become major players themselves. This adoption will likely result in further price increases, making them attractive investments for traders and investors.

Lastly, both tokens have demonstrated their ability to raise significant amounts of capital through their presales, indicating that there is a strong demand for their services. This demand is likely to increase in the coming months as the DeFi space continues to gain momentum, further driving up their prices.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.